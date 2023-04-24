I’ve Embraced the Clean-Girl Look—These Are the 30 Pieces Helping My Aesthetic

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I’m 90% sure everyone here is familiar with the clean-girl aesthetic because it’s been going viral lately for its no-fuss, minimalist approach to beauty and fashion. That said, I’ve been living the aesthetic since my early teens. I have always been a lover of minimalist style and have never strayed into colorful and printed pieces for apparel. And though I do love to play around with my makeup, nowadays, I’m more into the “10 minutes and I’m out the door” look.

Seasonal, tonal dressing just adds to my clean-girl aesthetic, and since we’ve seen an array of retailers drop their variations over the last few weeks, it only seems fair to add a few more pieces to my collection. Below, I’ve curated an edit of the 30 fashion and beauty products I’ve already bookmarked.

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush $28 at Sephora
First things first: the ultimate cream blush for that sun-kissed glow.

Chico's ​​Embellished Beaded Linen Dress $159 at Chico's
A linen dress in the perfect spring color—I'm obsessed!

Arabella Side Stripe Tie Front Midi Dress $390 at Reiss
Speaking of dresses, I also need a classic navy piece in my wardrobe.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Light Revealer Natural Skin Illuminator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 $53 at Sephora
A colleague recommended this tinted moisturizer, and I don't think I'll be reverting back to foundation any time soon.

COS Ribbed Tank Top $22 at COS
A black ribbed tank to break up a completely neutral outfit.

Agolde Criss-Cross Denim Shorts $178 at Saks Fifth Avenue
I'll be living in these shorts once the weather gets extra warm.

Chico's Neutral Slides $149 at Chico's
These slides are crafted from a muted raffia and are finished with a block heel. They're the ultimate spring shoe.

SheGlam Glam 101 Lipstick & Liner Duo-Deep Caramel $3 at SheGlam
When I'm after that warm, "my lips but better" shade, this is the product I'll be reaching for.

Paige Daria Slide Sandal $198 at Nordstrom
The twisted vamp straps and buttery-soft leather of these slides add a laid-back yet sophisticated finish to any outfit.

Chico's Linen 3/4 Sleeve Shirt $90 at Chico's
Dress this shirt up with a maxi skirt or down with a pair of jeans.

Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls in Tile White $158 at Madewell
Have overalls ever looked so chic?

Glossier Lash Slick Brown Mascara $18 at Glossier
Brown mascara is the best-kept secret for those natural-looking lashes.

Uniqlo Linen Blend Open Collar Short-Sleeve Shirt $30 at Uniqlo
This shirt is just feeding my linen obsession.

Aritzia Cozy Fleece Perfect Crew Sweatshirt $60 at Aritzia
You'll want to live in this.

Chico's Linen Button Hem Crops $90 at Chico's
The breeziest tapered pants for those warm evening walks.

Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Shadow in Copper $38 at Dermstore
For days when I want to add a little more color to my natural makeup look.

COS Wide Leg Linen Tailored Pants $135 at COS
These pants are just effortlessly cool.

Loewe Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote $590 at Net-a-Porter
My fellow editors and I are obsessed with this Loewe basket bag.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs $150 at SSENSE
The clogs that broke the internet! I'm adding the brown pair to my vacation wardrobe this season.

Chico's White Poplin Dress $139 at Chico's
There isn't a spring soirée that this dress won't be perfect for.

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum $61.20 at Nordstrom
This perfume embodies everything you could think of in a floral scent without being too overpowering.

Everlane The Linen Popover $88 at Everlane
Is it even possible to go without a linen set this summer?

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Short $88 at Everlane
Likewise.

Monki Faux Leather Thong Sandals Was $52, Now $29 at ASOS
Imagine these sandals with the matching set above.

Topshop Baggy Wide Leg Non Stretch Jeans $74 at Nordstrom
Paired simply with a plain white tee, these could easily become my new go-to jeans.

Chico's Pima Everyday V-Neck Tee $46 at Chico's
I'll get so much wear out of this classic V-neck T-shirt.

Hunza G Xandra Metallic Seersucker Bikini $215 at Net-a-Porter
I couldn't resist adding a bronze bikini to my cart.

Chloé Leather-Trimmed Linen Clutch $510 at Net-a-Porter
This clutch will be coming with me on vacation this year. Pro tip: It also doubles as a makeup bag.

Missoma Classic Tunnel Large Hoop Earrings $167 at Missoma
Stacked next to my mini huggies these large hoops will just look stunning.