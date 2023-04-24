I’ve Embraced the Clean-Girl Look—These Are the 30 Pieces Helping My Aesthetic

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
I’m 90% sure everyone here is familiar with the clean-girl aesthetic because it’s been going viral lately for its no-fuss, minimalist approach to beauty and fashion. That said, I’ve been living the aesthetic since my early teens. I have always been a lover of minimalist style and have never strayed into colorful and printed pieces for apparel. And though I do love to play around with my makeup, nowadays, I’m more into the “10 minutes and I’m out the door” look.
Seasonal, tonal dressing just adds to my clean-girl aesthetic, and since we’ve seen an array of retailers drop their variations over the last few weeks, it only seems fair to add a few more pieces to my collection. Below, I’ve curated an edit of the 30 fashion and beauty products I’ve already bookmarked.
First things first: the ultimate cream blush for that sun-kissed glow.
A linen dress in the perfect spring color—I’m obsessed!
Speaking of dresses, I also need a classic navy piece in my wardrobe.
A colleague recommended this tinted moisturizer, and I don’t think I’ll be reverting back to foundation any time soon.
I’ll be living in these shorts once the weather gets extra warm.
These slides are crafted from a muted raffia and are finished with a block heel. They’re the ultimate spring shoe.
When I’m after that warm, “my lips but better” shade, this is the product I’ll be reaching for.
The twisted vamp straps and buttery-soft leather of these slides add a laid-back yet sophisticated finish to any outfit.
Dress this shirt up with a maxi skirt or down with a pair of jeans.
Have overalls ever looked so chic?
Brown mascara is the best-kept secret for those natural-looking lashes.
This shirt is just feeding my linen obsession.
The breeziest tapered pants for those warm evening walks.
For days when I want to add a little more color to my natural makeup look.
My fellow editors and I are obsessed with this Loewe basket bag.
The clogs that broke the internet! I’m adding the brown pair to my vacation wardrobe this season.
There isn’t a spring soirée that this dress won’t be perfect for.
This perfume embodies everything you could think of in a floral scent without being too overpowering.
Is it even possible to go without a linen set this summer?
Imagine these sandals with the matching set above.
Paired simply with a plain white tee, these could easily become my new go-to jeans.
I’ll get so much wear out of this classic V-neck T-shirt.
I couldn’t resist adding a bronze bikini to my cart.
This clutch will be coming with me on vacation this year. Pro tip: It also doubles as a makeup bag.
Stacked next to my mini huggies these large hoops will just look stunning.
