What I Wear to Work: Lucia Tonelli

Nothing says “I work behind the scenes” quite like a social media job, and nobody understands that quite like Lucia Tonelli, Marie Claire’s social media editor. What you can’t see when you’re scrolling through the glamorous paparazzi photos of your favorite celebrities and the stunning cover shoots is Lucia sitting at what she calls her “command station,” consisting of double monitors and two work phones.

“Bouncing between WFH and going into the office, I, like many others, have become more comfort-conscious,” and that is where SPANX comes in. This brand has always been an industry leader when it comes to comfort for women on the go, and its wide array of products goes well beyond shapewear and intimates. Pieces like blazers, bodysuits, jeans, and trousers are bound to become the backbones of your wardrobe, and Lucia is the brand’s latest advocate. “While loungewear has become more popular within the context of daily dressing, SPANX has crafted items that don’t actually read as loungewear and instead just feel like it.” She wore SPANX for a full workweek, and it’s safe to say she’s hooked. If you’d like to hear more about her social media journey and how SPANX changed the game this week, just keep scrolling.

(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/luciatonelli)

On Her Morning Rituals

I try not to bind myself to one single morning routine during the workweek. To me, the pressure to start each day a certain way feels like punishment and takes the joy out of those quiet, sacred, pre-work moments. Instead, I bounce between a few routines depending on my physical and emotional needs—and, of course, my actual schedule—to give myself flexibility and variety. I love starting the day with a hot yoga class; my studio is a 30-minute commute both ways, which gets me outside bright and early and keeps me off my phone for the first two hours of the day. Other days, I’ll start my morning by cleaning my apartment or scrolling on my phone in bed or lying on the floor while playing word games in the New York Times app. The only rule I try to follow is to give myself at least an hour to do things for myself before starting my actual work.

On Her Getting-Ready Process

I start by checking the weather app—specifically the highs and lows of the day—so that the outfit I choose will be comfortable both when I leave for work and when I return home. Then, I’ll check my calendar to see what I have going on after work to determine the formality of my outfit. If I have an event or dinner with friends after work, I’ll usually opt to elevate my outfit (or make it elevate-able) via accessories; something like a heeled boot or statement jewelry or even just a simple red lip. Otherwise, I mostly dress for my mood. If I’m feeling stressed or overwhelmed, I’ll choose pieces that I feel swaddled in, like a super-soft pullover, and something with a looser fit, like wide-leg jeans or stretchy pants. If I’m feeling high-energy or particularly joyful, I’ll dress in brighter colors or incorporate statement accessories. I love to bring a sense of humor into my dressing, whether that’s through earrings shaped like bananas or a head-to-toe Canadian tuxedo. If my outfit makes me smile or laugh, it reinforces the positive relationship that I try to maintain through both the act of getting dressed and the clothing itself.

On Her Hybrid Work Environment

While I’m not someone who wore sweats every day when I worked fully remote, I did find that comfort drove more of my outfit choices once I returned to the office. The real difference I’ve noticed is that I’ve developed more of a personal uniform—a formula that I love and that requires less strain on my brain to assemble. I love finding new combinations of pieces that just work and still offer flexibility in terms of mixing and matching. I try to focus more on the fit or silhouette of pieces (e.g., a boxy button-up, wide-leg jeans, and high Chelsea boots) as opposed to specific pieces.

(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/luciatonelli)

This is the blank canvas of outfits. It’s an outfit you can style in a million different ways and conjure a different vibe for each or leave as is and look effortless and elegant. The wide-leg pants have that signature SPANX stretch, but you’d never know it by looking at them. Secret sweats! Plus, the charcoal wash with the white stitching is one of those subtle details that give a pair of pants an instant cool factor. While most of my blazers have collars, this collarless style allows you to have more fun with accessories, tops, and additional layers without the bulkiness of a jacket collar. Paired with the boxy pants and jacket, the tight fit of the turtleneck gives some needed shape to the outfit and is the perfect backdrop for layered necklaces and a belt.

The Perfect Oversized Blazer, $248 Wide Leg Jeans, $168 Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, $98

(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/luciatonelli)

When it comes to color inspiration, there’s nothing quite like an East Coast autumn, and I love dressing in line with the foliage, embracing the rich shades of fall through layering. The cherry-chocolate shade of this button-down is just begging to dance with other hues, and the salted-caramel turtleneck creates a decadent contrast against the warm, deep-brown silk. While I chose to leave the top unbuttoned, I’m excited to wear it buttoned up, giving a peekaboo effect with the turtleneck underneath. The classic indigo jeans let the tops shine. Though, this look can be accessorized to the max with statement gold jewelry or other textually rich layers.

Low Maintenance Silk Button Down, $198 Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, $98 Wide Leg Jeans, $198

(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/luciatonelli)

I wish there were a way for you to feel this zip-up through the computer screen because it is truly the softest, most decadent fabric I’ve ever felt. When fully zipped, the turtleneck is ultra long, giving the otherwise casual style a gorgeous, exaggerated look. I love how the two berry-esque shades of the turtleneck and zip-up look together, especially contrasted against the mustard jacquard pants (which are super stretchy and ultra flattering). The collegiate prepster aesthetic is perfect for autumn, and this outfit is both sartorially spot-on and comfortable enough to wear during a long night of studying.

The Perfect Pant, Kick Flare, $158 AirEssentials Half Zip, $128 Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, $98

(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/luciatonelli)

As a New Yorker, I’d be remiss not to include an all-black outfit in the mix. Black the easiest to style and reads as both professional and sexy. I love to layer a few black pieces for work then remove a layer or two when it’s time to go out to an event, a dinner, a date, etc. When I think of a work-to-date-night outfit, it usually consists of a formfitting base, topped with an oversized blazer, and accessorized with heels and a statement purse. The pants are the standout piece in this outfit, with a high waistline and split-hem flare. Plus, this entire look is super stretchy, so you’ll remain comfortable after a long day at the computer, a multicourse dinner, and/or some late-night dancing.

The Perfect Pant, Split Hem, $168 Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, $98 The Perfect Oversized Blazer, $248

(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/luciatonelli)

This look is a sweatsuit in disguise—is there anything better than that? I love when my go-to loungewear can be dressed up for work, and this is basically deconstructed (reconstructed?) pajamas for public wear. The combination of navy, off-white, and dark green is foolproof (not to mention cross-seasonal) and radiates quiet luxury thanks to the ultra-luxe fabric of each piece. While I love the look of a casually draped sweater, the half-zip also serves as a backup layer in case the temperatures drop at the end of the day.