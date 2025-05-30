Getting dressed for work in the summer is no easy feat. That's why I like to rely on minimalist wardrobe staples. It's easy to mix and match tried-and-true basics and create lots of office-appropriate outfits, however, my closet is lacking in new-season workwear. It's time I refreshed my summer work wardrobe, and I'm using the sale sections across the web to do so.

There's plenty of on-sale summer workwear out there; you just need to know where to look, and luckily, I do. I found everything on my shopping list to conquer the upcoming season. From versatile linen pants to elevated tops and comfortable shoes, my edit of workwear finds will keep me cool, comfortable, and polished. The best part is that everything I found is on sale for under $150.

To update your office wardrobe before summer officially arrives, see my curation of sale finds below. Highlights include a Coach leather tote bag, a favorite J.Crew linen top, breezy summer dresses, and more.