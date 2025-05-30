17 On-Sale Finds To Round Out Your Summer Workwear Wardrobe
Polished staples to keep you stylish and cool for under $150.
Getting dressed for work in the summer is no easy feat. That's why I like to rely on minimalist wardrobe staples. It's easy to mix and match tried-and-true basics and create lots of office-appropriate outfits, however, my closet is lacking in new-season workwear. It's time I refreshed my summer work wardrobe, and I'm using the sale sections across the web to do so.
There's plenty of on-sale summer workwear out there; you just need to know where to look, and luckily, I do. I found everything on my shopping list to conquer the upcoming season. From versatile linen pants to elevated tops and comfortable shoes, my edit of workwear finds will keep me cool, comfortable, and polished. The best part is that everything I found is on sale for under $150.
To update your office wardrobe before summer officially arrives, see my curation of sale finds below. Highlights include a Coach leather tote bag, a favorite J.Crew linen top, breezy summer dresses, and more.
These linen pants are breezy and polished enough to get you through sweltering summer days. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
This versatile top pairs so well with nearly any denim, trousers, or skirts. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Everyone needs a great laptop bag for work—let it be this one with its multiple pockets and extra-roomy interior. Save even more with one of our Coach Outlet promo codes.
Add some color to your wardrobe with this trendy butter yellow knit. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
Leave it to Banana Republic to create a summer dress that's perfect for work and beyond. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
Black and white is a color combo that never fails to look polished. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
If you can wear denim to the office, try this dark-wash pair of jeans. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
This pair of slingback heels will go with everything in your workwear wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes
Style this button-down shirt with bermuda shorts and ballet flats for an easy, yet elevated look. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
There's nothing worse than your T-shirt coming untucked all day long. Avoid that issue with this staple bodysuit. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
A classic slip skirt is a staple in any minimalist's wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
You can still test out the bubble skirt trend while staying office-appropriate with this easy-going dress. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
A trendy, tailored vest is always a good idea to wear to work. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
There's nothing I love more than an easy, one-and-done shirt dress for work. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
A coworker of mine wore these ballet flats into the office, and now I'm seriously considering adding them to my rotation. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.
Keep this classic cardigan at your desk to battle the office AC. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
Wear this knitted vest in all of your summer preppy outfits. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
