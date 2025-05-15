30 Pieces at Zara and H&M That Will Instantly Elevate Your Summer Work Wardrobe

I may spend most days in the office, but putting together a cute summer work outfit isn't something that comes easily to me. And don't even get me started on the struggle of getting dressed in hot weather, either. That's why I'm turning to two of my favorite affordable retailers—Zara and H&M—to refresh my work wardrobe with rich-looking finds that I can buy on a budget.

I'm all about looking cool while staying cool this summer. That means I'm prioritizing breezy, on-trend finds like linen separates, easy-to-style basics, and summery dresses. What's more, I'm looking to add a few new pairs of shoes to my workwear mix, like retro sneakers and elegant slingback heels. Thankfully, I only need to head to Zara and H&M for everything I need to build a chic minimalist capsule wardrobe.

Keep scrolling for my complete summer workwear curation. I searched high and low for must-have items from both retailers, like linen pants, summer shoes, polished tops, and more. Better yet, my finds are $100 and under, making them truly affordable wardrobe refreshes.

ZARA, Wrinkled Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Wrinkled Effect Midi Skirt

Wrinkled-looking fabrics are the surprising summer trend I'm loving.

ZARA, Gathered Kimono Shirt
ZARA
Gathered Kimono Shirt

When you're bored with your basic button-downs, turn to this cool kimono-inspired top.

ZARA, Combination Running Sneakers
ZARA
Combination Running Sneakers

We all need a pair of work sneakers, and this comfortable and on-trend pair does the trick.

zara, 100% Linen Palazzo Pants ZW Collection

ZARA
100% Linen Palazzo Pants ZW Collection

Elevated linen pants like this can easily be dressed up for the office or dressed down for the weekend.

Zara, Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top

ZARA
Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top

This knit T-shirt is an easy way to incorporate trendy colors into your workwear wardrobe.

ZARA, Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans

I'm still not over the barrel-leg denim trend, so I'm grabbing a pair in white for the office.

ZARA, Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top

Give anything a polo neckline and it instantly becomes office-ready.

ZARA, Linen Top With Lace Details
ZARA
Linen Top With Lace Details

For a summery take on a basic white top, turn to this pretty lacy pick.

ZARA, Slingback Pumps
ZARA
Slingback Pumps

The buckle on these heels give them even more of a sophisticated feel.

ZARA, Linen Midi Dress
ZARA
Linen Midi Dress

This linen shirtdress is sure to keep you cool and stylish on the hottest of summer days.

ZARA, Smooth Knit Vest Top
ZARA
Smooth Knit Vest Top

A vest top like this says "I mean business."

ZARA, Z1975 Crossover Denim Skirt
ZARA
Z1975 Crossover Denim Skirt

This is the coolest denim skirt I've seen in a while.

ZARA, Pleated Linen Blend Shorts Zw Collection
ZARA
Pleated Linen Blend Shorts Zw Collection

Even on the most sweltering of days, you'll cool with these linen Bermuda shorts in your rotation.

ZARA, Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top

Fashion girls have been obsessing over polka dots—if you want to try out the print, this top can be worn multiple different ways.

ZARA, Pants With a High Waist
ZARA
Pants With a High Waist

I have these pants and they make even the most basic of tops look polished.

H&M, Eyelet Embroidered Dress
H&M
Eyelet Embroidered Dress

This pretty dress makes for an easy one-and-done outfit for when you don't know what to wear.

H&M, Long T-Shirt Dress
H&M
Long T-Shirt Dress

Not only will you be comfortable in this pick, but you can run the gamut with accessorizing.

H&M, Fine-Knit T-Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

I have this easy-going top in blush pink, but now I'm considering picking it up in this trendy butter yellow shade.

H&M, Maxi Skirt
H&M
Maxi Skirt

A slip skirt is a staple for any minimalist. For summer, consider a white version.

H&M, Linen-Blend Blazer
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer

This lightweight blazer will add instant polish to any look.

H&M, Draped Bodycon Dress
H&M
Draped Bodycon Dress

This dress fits the definition of day-to-night dressing to a T.

H&M, Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Prepare to wear this linen button down a thousand different ways over the course of the summer.

H&M, Coated Pencil Skirt
H&M
Coated Pencil Skirt

This pencil skirt would look so cool paired with a simple white T-shirt and slingback heels.

H&M, Linen-Blend Jacket Dress
H&M
Linen-Blend Jacket Dress

This dress has a classic silhouette that can be worn year after year, plus the camel shade is so rich-looking.

H&M, Knit Top With Collar
H&M
Knit Top With Collar

The gold buttons and classic colorway make this top look so much more expensive than its $40 price tag.

H&M, Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

Swap out your go-to trousers for this breezier version, which are just as polished for the office with belt loops and pleats.

H&M, Fisherman Sandals
H&M
Fisherman Sandals

Fisherman sandals are fashion girls' number one choice of footwear this season.

H&M, Ruffle-Trimmed Drawstring Blouse
H&M
Ruffle-Trimmed Drawstring Blouse

Lean into summer's boho fashion trend with this pretty ruffled top.

H&M, Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Keep this summer sweater at your desk to battle the harsh office A.C.

H&M, Chiffon Maxi Skirt
H&M
Chiffon Maxi Skirt

Just imagine how pretty this skirt would look paired with a ribbed tank top and sandals.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

