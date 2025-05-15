30 Pieces at Zara and H&M That Will Instantly Elevate Your Summer Work Wardrobe
Chic picks for $100 or less.
I may spend most days in the office, but putting together a cute summer work outfit isn't something that comes easily to me. And don't even get me started on the struggle of getting dressed in hot weather, either. That's why I'm turning to two of my favorite affordable retailers—Zara and H&M—to refresh my work wardrobe with rich-looking finds that I can buy on a budget.
I'm all about looking cool while staying cool this summer. That means I'm prioritizing breezy, on-trend finds like linen separates, easy-to-style basics, and summery dresses. What's more, I'm looking to add a few new pairs of shoes to my workwear mix, like retro sneakers and elegant slingback heels. Thankfully, I only need to head to Zara and H&M for everything I need to build a chic minimalist capsule wardrobe.
Keep scrolling for my complete summer workwear curation. I searched high and low for must-have items from both retailers, like linen pants, summer shoes, polished tops, and more. Better yet, my finds are $100 and under, making them truly affordable wardrobe refreshes.
When you're bored with your basic button-downs, turn to this cool kimono-inspired top.
We all need a pair of work sneakers, and this comfortable and on-trend pair does the trick.
This knit T-shirt is an easy way to incorporate trendy colors into your workwear wardrobe.
I'm still not over the barrel-leg denim trend, so I'm grabbing a pair in white for the office.
Even on the most sweltering of days, you'll cool with these linen Bermuda shorts in your rotation.
I have this easy-going top in blush pink, but now I'm considering picking it up in this trendy butter yellow shade.
This pencil skirt would look so cool paired with a simple white T-shirt and slingback heels.
Fisherman sandals are fashion girls' number one choice of footwear this season.
Lean into summer's boho fashion trend with this pretty ruffled top.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Broke Tradition in a Surprising Way
It made the day much more in line with the average wedding.
-
Sarah Ferguson Says Queen Elizabeth Communicates With Her From Beyond Via Beloved Corgis
Sandy and Muick are happy, healthy, and maybe a little bit telepathic.
-
Halle Berry Makes the Classic Black Suit Feel NSFW
She's on a literal hot streak.
-
H&M’s New Collection Masters Rich Italian Summer Vibes
No long-distance flight required.
-
I Found Summer’s Easiest Outfits—And They’re All at Zara and H&M
Here's your shopping list.
-
Every Fashion Editor I Know Is Shopping Zara's Supermodel-Backed 50th Anniversary Collection
It's a one-stop shop for elevated wardrobe basics.
-
Early-2000s Shoe Trends Taking Over Zara and H&M Right Now
Talk about a blast from the past.
-
25 Zara Finds I'm Predicting Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Month
25 finds under $100 with the It girl look.
-
The Savviest Shoppers I Know Buy Their Rich-Looking Basics at H&M and Zara
These under-the-radar finds look triple the price.
-
29 New Zara Summer Pieces Guaranteed to Sell Out Fast
It's time to do some shopping.
-
Slender Sneakers Are Everywhere—I Can't Get Enough of These 17 Nordstrom, Zara, and Mango Pairs
17 pairs from Nordstrom, Mango, and Zara I'm shopping now.