I may spend most days in the office, but putting together a cute summer work outfit isn't something that comes easily to me. And don't even get me started on the struggle of getting dressed in hot weather, either. That's why I'm turning to two of my favorite affordable retailers—Zara and H&M—to refresh my work wardrobe with rich-looking finds that I can buy on a budget.

I'm all about looking cool while staying cool this summer. That means I'm prioritizing breezy, on-trend finds like linen separates, easy-to-style basics, and summery dresses. What's more, I'm looking to add a few new pairs of shoes to my workwear mix, like retro sneakers and elegant slingback heels. Thankfully, I only need to head to Zara and H&M for everything I need to build a chic minimalist capsule wardrobe.

Keep scrolling for my complete summer workwear curation. I searched high and low for must-have items from both retailers, like linen pants, summer shoes, polished tops, and more. Better yet, my finds are $100 and under, making them truly affordable wardrobe refreshes.