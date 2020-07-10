Cocktail Books to Help Upgrade Your At-Home Happy Hours

Previous Next 16/16

'The Drunken Botanist'

Yes, you read that title correctly. Amy Stewart's The Drunken Botanist shows us how our favorite alcohol originated from plants (tequila from agave! rum from sugarcane!) and became the beloved cocktails they are today.

•••

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here