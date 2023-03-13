24 Whiskey Cocktail Recipes to Whip Up for St. Patrick's Day

If you're feeling lucky on March 17, say sláinte and try one of these spirited sips.

St. Patrick's Day shenanigans are synonymous with Guinness and green beer, but for a more inspiring way to celebrate, look to whiskey cocktails. Trying out a new recipe with the signature spirit is a festive way to commemorate the patron saint of the Emerald Isle. From classic cocktails to innovative shamrock-inspired sips, here are whiskey recipes to try this St. Patrick’s Day and beyond.

Jameson Irish Cosmo
(Image credit: Jameson)

Jameson Irish Cosmo

Ingredients:

3 oz. Jameson Orange

½ oz. Lime juice

1 oz. Triple sec

1 oz. Cranberry juice

Orange twist for garnish

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake with ice, strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with an orange twist.

Lucky Skrew
(Image credit: Skrewball Whiskey)

Lucky Skrew

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz.  Skrewball Whiskey

¾ oz. Green Chartreuse   

¾ oz. Green creme de menthe   

½ oz. Heavy cream   

Shaved chocolate for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled and strain into your glass of choice. Garnish with shaved chocolate.

The Daily Grind
(Image credit: Off Hours Bourbon Whiskey)

The Daily Grind

Ingredients:

1 oz. Off Hours Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz. Disaronno

2 oz. La Colombe Triple Latte

¼ oz. Maraschino liqueur

¼ oz. Maple syrup

Nutmeg to garnish

Directions:

Add Off Hours Bourbon, Disaronno, La Colombe Triple Latte, Maraschino liqueur and Maple syrup to a shaker filled with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with grated nutmeg.

Irish Espresso Martini
(Image credit: Slane Irish Whiskey)

Irish Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Sláinte Irish Whiskey Smooth Blend

1½ oz. Espresso

¼ oz. Sugar syrup

½ oz. Coffee liqueur

Nutmeg and coffee beans for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of freshly grated nutmeg and a few coffee beans.

Keeper’s Mule
(Image credit: Keeper’s Heart Whiskey)

Keeper’s Mule

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Whiskey

⅓ oz Fresh lime juice

Ginger beer

Directions:

In the order given, build ingredients in a copper mug, finishing with ginger beer. Top with crushed ice, stir briefly to mix, then add more ice in a dome over the top. Garnish with your favorite festive straw. 

Cutwater Bourbon Whiskey Pot of Gold
(Image credit: Cutwater Bourbon Whiskey)

Cutwater Bourbon Whiskey Pot of Gold

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cutwater Bourbon Whiskey

¾ oz. Fresh lemon juice

¾ oz. Fresh honey syrup

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake until cold, and strain over fresh ice.

Green-Eyed Toddy
(Image credit: Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey )

Green-Eyed Toddy

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey 

½ oz. Lemon juice 

½ oz. Honey syrup

Hot green tea

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Directions:

Build in hot toddy glass or mug. Top with hot green tea. Garnish with cinnamon stick. 

Glendalough Buck
(Image credit: Glendalough Double Barrel )

Glendalough Buck

Ingredients:

2 oz. Glendalough Double Barrel 

1 oz. Fresh lime juice 

3 Dashes Bitters 

Splash Ginger Beer 

Lime wedge for garnish 

Directions:

Combine the Double Barrel, lime juice, and bitters in a shaker and shake. Pour over ice in a highball glass and top with ginger beer then garnish with lime wedge.

Gold Rush
(Image credit: Cameron Wilder)

Gold Rush

Ingredients:

1¼ oz. Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

½ oz. Lemon juice

¾ oz. Orange blossom honey syrup

Candied ginger for garnish

Directions:

In a shaker, combine whiskey, lemon juice, and honey syrup and shake with ice. Strain and pour over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with candied ginger.

B&E Julep
(Image credit: Jon Santer)

B&E Julep

Ingredients:

2 oz.  Breaking & Entering American Whiskey

½ oz. Light brown sugar simple syrup

Mint leaves

Directions:

In a Julep tin, add crushed ice to about ¾ full and let sit to chill. In a mixing glass, add 3 to 4 mint leaves and simple syrup and lightly muddle. Add B&E American Whiskey and ice to the mixing glass and stir. Strain the cocktail from the mixing glass into the Julep tin and add more crushed ice to form a mound on top. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Garden of Legacy
(Image credit: Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old)

Garden of Legacy

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old (opens in new tab)
1 oz pink grapefruit juice
1/3 oz sugar syrup
Pinch of sea salt
Soda water or tonic water
Pink grapefruit wedge

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass and add ice. Top up with soda and garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge.

Fallon Coffee
(Image credit: Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon)

Fallon Coffee

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon

½ oz. Demerara syrup

4 oz. Cold brew coffee

Hand whipped cream

Ranch Dust to garnish (equal parts monk fruit sugar and black salt)

Directions:

Hand whip cream by shaking for 30 seconds in a skaler tin with a shaker ball. In a Collins glass, add bourbon, Demerara syrup, and cold brew. Leave two fingers of room on the top to float cream. Dust with Ranch dust.

The McConnell's Comeback
(Image credit: McConnell's Irish Whisky)

The McConnell's Comeback

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. McConnell's Irish Whisky

½ oz. Simple syrup

2 oz. Espresso

2 oz. Whole milk

Cinnamon

Directions:

Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice, and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a large snifter and dust a pinch of cinnamon over the drink.

Clonakilty's Winter Spice Cocktail
(Image credit: Clonakilty)

Clonakilty's Winter Spice Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz. Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak

½ oz. Campari

2 Drops chocolate bitters

¼ oz. Vanilla extract

2 Drops cherry bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail mixer and stir gently. Serve in a tuath glass with a square of dark chocolate and a cherry.

The Busker Paloma
(Image credit: The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth)

The Busker Paloma

Ingredients:

1 oz. The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth

2 oz. Pink grapefruit soda

Fresh mint sprig for garnish

Directions:

Fill a highball glass with ice, pour whiskey and top with pink grapefruit soda. Stir and garnish with fresh mint sprig.

Lost Gold
(Image credit: Joanna Lin for Lost Irish)

Lost Gold

Ingredients:

2 oz. Lost Irish Irish Whiskey

¾ oz. Honey syrup

¾ oz. Lemon juice

Lemon peel for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in an ice filled shaker. Shake until well chilled, about 10 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with a lemon peel.

Scent of Spring
(Image credit: Redbreast)

Scent of Spring

Ingredients:

2 oz. Redbreast 12

2 Dashes Angostura bitters

Soda Water

Directions:

Add your Redbreast 12 and bitters into a tall Collins glass. Fill to the brim with ice and top with soda water.

Herbarium Station
(Image credit: Talisker 10 Year Old)

Herbarium Station

Ingredients:

1 oz. Talisker 10 Year Old

½ oz. Green chartreuse 

¾ oz. Fresh lemon juice

½ oz Agave nectar

Cherry for garnish

Directions:

Combine Talisker 10 Year Old, green chartreuse, fresh lemon juice, and agave nectar in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a cherry. 

Black Label Old Fashioned
(Image credit: Johnnie Walker Black Label)

Black Label Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label

½ Simple syrup

2 Dashs aromatic bitters

Orange peel and toasted rosemary twig for garnish

Directions:

Mix ingredients in an ice-filled glass and stir well. Pour into a tumbler over ice. Garnish with orange peel and toasted rosemary.

Mint, Thyme & Honey
(Image credit: The Singleton 12 Year Old)

Mint, Thyme & Honey

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. The Singleton 12 Year Old

½ oz.  Honey syrup

½ oz. Fresh lemon juice

Mint stems (split lengthways)

Thyme sprig for garnish

Directions:

Add The Singleton 12 Year Old, honey syrup, and lemon juice directly into a chilled rocks glass and stir. Add mint stems and crushed ice, stir again. Top with more fresh crushed ice and garnish with a fresh thyme sprig. 

Noble Oak Basil Sour
(Image credit: Noble Oak)

Noble Oak Basil Sour

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Noble Oak Double Oak Bourbon

¾ oz Fresh lemon juice

¼ oz Simple syrup

6 Basil leaves

Directions:

Add simple syrup into the bottom of a mixing tin with five basil leaves. Muddle basil and syrup together then add lemon juice, Noble Oak, and ice. Shake well to chill and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with remaining basil leaf.

Rosemary Ginger Whiskey Sour
(Image credit: Freeland Bourbon )

Rosemary Ginger Whiskey Sour

Ingredients: 

2 oz. Freeland Bourbon 

1 oz. Lemon juice 

1 oz. Ginger syrup

Sprig of rosemary

Directions: 

Add rosemary sprig into a shaker tin and muddle until fragrant. Add other ingredients and ice into shaker tin and shake for 10-15 seconds/ Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Bushmills Irish Coffee
(Image credit: Bushmills Irish Whiskey)

Bushmills Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1 part Original Bushmills
¾ part rich Demerara syrup
3¼ parts Sumatra coffee
Fresh whipped cream

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a Georgian Irish Coffee glass and top with freshly whipped heavy cream.

Scotch Spring Matcha
(Image credit: The Glenlivet)

Scotch Spring Matcha

Ingredients:

2 oz. The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve

¼ oz. Matcha

2 oz. Crème of coconut

½ oz. Lime juice

Directions:

Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with matcha dusting and edible flowers, if available.

Michelle Stansbury is a San Diego-based freelance writer who writes about travel, food, cannabis, and relationships. Misuse of the word "literally" drives her figuratively insane. 

