Don't be fooled by the myth that mocktails are merely a substitution for a "real" drink. These non-alcoholic cocktails can shine on their own—especially if you follow these colorful, exciting, delicious recipes, which come straight from bartenders, drink experts, and brands like Mocktail Club. From the refreshing to the sophisticated, there exists a mocktail for every occasion and every palate. Maybe you're abstaining from alcohol for a month; maybe you're taking a night off; maybe you just want to mix it up with a non-alcoholic favorite drink—whatever your mocktail needs, these recipes have you covered. We might not know what to expect from 2022, but at least these 23 tasty mocktails can guarantee it’ll be hangover-free.

1. Virgin Piña Colada

Ingredients:

1 oz. Coconut cream like Coco Lopez

1 oz. Heavy cream

6 oz. Pineapple juice

½ cup Crushed ice

Pineapple garnish

Cherry for garnish

Directions:

Mix coconut cream, heavy cream, and pineapple juice in a blender. Add ice and blend for 15 seconds. Serve in a 12 oz glass and garnish with fresh pineapple and a cherry.

Courtesy of Caribe Hilton

2. Non-Alcoholic Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

3 oz. Lyre’s American Malt Non-Alcoholic Spirit

1 oz. Freshly squeezed lemon juice

¾ oz. Simple syrup

1 Egg white

Lemon zest

Directions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with Lyre’s American Malt Non-Alcoholic Spirit, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white. Seal and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Add in scoop of ice and shake for 10 more seconds. Strain into coup glass. Garnish with lemon zest and serve.

Courtesy of YOURS Non-Alcoholic Drinks

3. Blueberry Ginger Cooler Mocktail

Ingredients:

1 tsp. Simply Organic Ginger Root Ground 1.64 oz.

8 oz. Water¾ cup Sugar1 cup Blueberries

4 oz. Freshly squeezed lime juice

8 oz. Seltzer

Simple Syrup Directions:

In a small sauce pot over medium-high heat, make a ginger simple syrup by combining water, ¾ cup sugar and ginger. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool.

Mocktail Directions:

In a food processor add blueberries and lime juice. Puree until smooth, then press mixture through a fine mesh sieve to discard solids. In a bowl with a pour spout, add blueberry mixture and cooled simple syrup to taste and stir to combine. Fill two glasses with ice. Divide mixture evenly into glasses. Top off with seltzer.

Courtesy of Simply Organic

4. ZYN Pomegranate Cranberry Mocktail

Ingredients:

8 oz. Pomegranate Cranberry ZYN

4 oz. Sparkling water

4 oz. Cranberry juice

Lime for garnish

Directions:

Pour the ZYN into a cup with ice and add the cranberry juice and sparkling water. Stir to get a good mixture and garnish with lime.

Courtesy of Jill Merkel, Registered Dietitian for ZYN Curcumin Beverage

5. GT’s Synergy’s Sharing is Caring

Ingredients:

2 oz. GT’s SYNERGY Living in Gratitude Kombucha

2 oz. Organic cider

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 Cinnamon stick

1 Orange peel

Directions:

Add rock ice to an Old-Fashioned Rocks Glass. Stir in GT’s SYNERGY Living In Gratitude Kombucha and Organic Cider. Add two dashes of Angostura Bitters. Decorate with a Cinnamon Stick and Orange Peel.

Courtesy of GT’s SYNERGY

6. DRY’s Spiced Chai Apple Mocktail

Ingredients:

Cinnamon sugar

1 dash Aromatic bitters

1 oz. Bright Chai Syrup by Portland Syrups

6 oz. DRY Fuji Apple Botanical Bubbly

Directions:

Rim a lowball glass with cinnamon and sugar. Add ice, a dash of bitters, Bright Chai Syrup, and top with very cold DRY Fuji Apple Botanical Bubbly. Garnish with an apple slice.

Courtesy of DRY Botanical Bubbly

7. Love Pink Drink

Ingredients:

4 oz. Big Easy Prickly Pear Tepache

2 drops El Guapo Love Potion No. 9 Bitters

Squeeze of lemon

Fresh mint sprig, for garnish

Directions:

In a rocks glass filled with ice, gently stir together Big Easy Prickly Pear Tepache and floral bitters, like El Guapo Love Potion No. 9. Squeeze a lemon into mocktail. Garnish with mint.

8. Herb & Tonic

Ingredients:

7-10 Juniper berries

1-2 Star anise

1 Cucumber

1 Grapefruit

6 oz. Tonic Water

5mg of ALT

1 Rosemary sprig

Directions:

In a wine glass, combine 7-10 juniper berries with 1-2 star anise. Using a paring knife or a peeler, peel one large section of the cucumber and line the wine glass with the peel. Peel a large section of the grapefruit and twist the rind into the glass, then rub the peel on the outside and inside of the glass before lining the glass with the peel. Fill the glass with ice and add 200mL of quality tonic water, such as FeverTree, and pour in a 5mg vial of ALT. To finish, garnish with one large rosemary sprig and stir the drink well using the sprig to maximize the aromatics.

Courtesy of ALT and Employees Only LA

9. Lemon and Ginger Cola Elixir

Ingredients:

1/4 tsp. Freshly grated ginger

1/2 tsp. Freshly squeezed lemon juice

1-2 Chopped mint leaves

4 oz. Zevia Cola

Handful of iceLemon slices, for garnish

Directions:

In a shaker, muddle the ginger, lemon juice, and mint leaves and then pour in Zevia Cola and shake. Fill a fresh glass with ice and strain mixture then garnish with a slice of lemon.

Courtesy of Modest Marce for Zevia

10. Mulled Apple Cider

Ingredients:

1 bottle Thistle Balanced Beet Juice

8 oz. Water

2 Cinnamon sticks

6 Cloves

1 Orange, sliced

1 Bottle Apple Cider

Directions:

Add juice and water to a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and add cinnamon sticks, cloves, and orange slices. Let simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. 5 minutes before serving, add in the bottle of cider, and serve.

Courtesy of Thistle

11. Cranberry-Mint Mojito Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cranberries

1 LimeFresh mint leaves

1 tbsp. Simple syrup

2 oz. Cranberry juice

4 oz. Soda water

Ice

Directions:

Muddle fresh mint leaves, juice of 1 lime wedge, and fresh cranberries together in a tall glass. Add in simple syrup, cranberry juice, and ice. Pour in soda water to fill the remainder of the glass and stir. Garnish with leftover mint leaves and cranberries.

Courtesy of Farmer’s Bottega

12. Pink Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients:

4 oz. Sparkling cider

1 oz. Little Spoon's Beet Banana Mango Babyblend

4 Pomegranate seeds

2 Fresh mint leaves

Directions:

Add the seeds and mint leaves to the bottom of a champagne flute. Add Beet Banana Mango followed by the sparkling cider, stir, and serve.

Courtesy of Little Spoon

13. Little Giuseppe

Ingredients:

2 oz. Seedlip Garden

1 oz. Prickly pear puree

1 oz. Myrtle-infused simple syrup

¼ oz. Fresh lime

Soda water

Directions:

To make the syrup, simmer 8 oz myrtle leaf, ¾ cup sugar, and 8 oz. water for 20 minutes. Let cool and strain through a fine-mesh sieve.

Add Seedlip Garden, prickly pear puree, myrtle simple syrup, and fresh lime into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake hard for 15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass full of ice and top with soda water.

Courtesy of Garibaldi and Jeff Josenhans

14. Cacao Fruit Bahia Virgin Mojito

Ingredients:

6-7 Mint leaves

½ Lime1 Sugar cube

Splash of lime juice

1 oz. Simple syrup

1 oz. 100% Cacao fruit

1 cup Ice

Splash of soda

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker combine the mint, half lime, sugar cube, a splash of lime juice, and simple syrup. Mash together. Add the 100% Cacao fruit and shake well with the ice. Pour into a glass 3/4 of the way, leaving some space for the soda. Add soda and enjoy.

Courtesy of Blue Stripes Cacao

15. Llama Palama

Ingredients:

2 oz. Water1 oz. Simple syrup

1 oz. Fresh lime juice

3 oz. Green tea

5 Mint leaves

Tonic water

Directions:

Combine simple syrup with all other ingredients except the tonic in a shaker and shake for 30 seconds to mix. Pour into ice filled glass and top with tonic water. Garnish with a lime wheel or a sprig of mint.

Courtesy of Revae Schneider, Founder Simplicité Co.

16. Sip & Spark

Ingredients:

2 oz. Coconut water

1 oz. Fresh blood orange juice

½ oz. Fresh lime juice

¾ oz. Pineapple syrup

2 oz. Perrier®

Slice of blood orange

Pineapple fronds

Fresh ground nutmeg

Directions:

Combine coconut water, blood orange juice, lime juice, and pineapple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain over crushed ice into a highball glass and fill with Perrier. Garnish with blood orange, pineapple, and ground nutmeg.

Courtesy of Perrier and @Apartment_Bartender

17. Melrose Spritz

Ingredients:

3.4 oz. Artet

3.4 oz. Grapefruit Kombucha

5-7 Sprigs of mint

Directions:

Muddle five mint leaves in the bottom of a highball glass before adding crushed ice. Pour in the Artet, top with kombucha, and garnish with the remaining mint sprigs.

Courtesy of Artet

18. Lyre’s Maple Coffee Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 ½ oz. Lyre’s American Malt

4 oz. Hot brewed coffee

¼ oz. Premium maple syrup

3 oz. Whipped cream

Directions:

Combine maple syrup, Lyre’s American Malt, and a splash of hot coffee in a mug. Stir to dissolve maple, add remaining ingredients and top with whipped cream. Serve in an Irish coffee mug with a grated orange zest garnish.

Courtesy of Lyre’s

19. Relaxin’ Raspberry Lemonade Pitcher

Ingredients:

4 oz KeVita Raspberry Lemon Master Brew Kombucha2

16 oz. fresh raspberries

4 oz.White granulated sugar

8 oz. Water (for the simple syrup)

8 oz. Fresh squeezed lemon juice

24 oz. Cold water (to dilute)

Directions:

Puree the raspberries using a blender or food processor. Add a touch of water to help get a smooth texture. Squeeze the raspberry puree through a mesh strainer into a large pitcher to remove the seeds.

Make your simple syrup by placing sugar and 1 cup of water into a pot and bringing to a simmer. Stir until the sugar completely dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool. Juice 5-7 lemons to make a cup of juice.

Combine lemon juice, simple syrup, 3 cups of cold water, and KeVita Raspberry Lemon Master Brew Kombucha into the pitcher with the raspberry puree. Stir then refrigerate your pitcher of lemonade for 30 minutes. Garnish with lemon wheel and fresh raspberries.

Courtesy of KeVita

20 Ghiacciolo

Ingredients:

¼ oz. Ginger syrup

¼ oz. Cherry amarena syrup

¼ oz. Lemon juice

¾ oz. Cranberry juice

½ oz. Apple spice syrup

1 oz. Pellegrino

1 Cinnamon dusted cherry

1 Lemon wheel

Directions:

Mix lemon juice, cranberry juice, cherry amarena syrup, ginger syrup, and apple spice syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Top it off with Pellegrino and mix. Pour into a tall glass and add the cinnamon dusted cherry and lemon wheel for garnish.

Courtesy of Civico 1845 for the Little Italy Association of San Diego’s JOY! Virtual Cocktails and Mocktails

21. Berry Mint Cranberry Mimosa Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 ½ oz. Berry syrup

2 Sprigs of mint

1 oz. Lime juice

½ oz. Simple syrup

Cranberries to garnish

Directions:

To make the Berry Syrup, bring 3 cups of mixed berries of your choice and 1 cup sugar to a boil. Turn down heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool, smash berries with a fork and strain.To make the Berry Mint Cranberry Mimosa Mocktail, muddle the berry syrup with mint. Shake with lime juice, simple syrup and ice. Strain into flute and top with Topo Chico.

Courtesy of Pendry San Diego

22. Drop the Beet

Ingredients:

½ oz. Lime juice

1 oz. Pineapple juice

¾ oz. Beet syrup

2 Dashes of serrano bitters

Soda water to top

Lemon twist garnish

Directions:

Combine lime and pineapple juices, beet syrup, and serrano bitters in a shaker. Shake and strain into Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Courtesy of Breakfast Company