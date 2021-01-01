23 Easy Mocktail Recipes to Try In 2022
Even better than the real thing.
By Michelle Stansbury published
Don't be fooled by the myth that mocktails are merely a substitution for a "real" drink. These non-alcoholic cocktails can shine on their own—especially if you follow these colorful, exciting, delicious recipes, which come straight from bartenders, drink experts, and brands like Mocktail Club. From the refreshing to the sophisticated, there exists a mocktail for every occasion and every palate. Maybe you're abstaining from alcohol for a month; maybe you're taking a night off; maybe you just want to mix it up with a non-alcoholic favorite drink—whatever your mocktail needs, these recipes have you covered. We might not know what to expect from 2022, but at least these 23 tasty mocktails can guarantee it’ll be hangover-free.
1. Virgin Piña Colada
Ingredients:
1 oz. Coconut cream like Coco Lopez
1 oz. Heavy cream
6 oz. Pineapple juice
½ cup Crushed ice
Pineapple garnish
Cherry for garnish
Directions:
Mix coconut cream, heavy cream, and pineapple juice in a blender. Add ice and blend for 15 seconds. Serve in a 12 oz glass and garnish with fresh pineapple and a cherry.
Courtesy of Caribe Hilton
2. Non-Alcoholic Whiskey Sour
Ingredients:
3 oz. Lyre’s American Malt Non-Alcoholic Spirit
1 oz. Freshly squeezed lemon juice
¾ oz. Simple syrup
1 Egg white
Lemon zest
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with Lyre’s American Malt Non-Alcoholic Spirit, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white. Seal and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Add in scoop of ice and shake for 10 more seconds. Strain into coup glass. Garnish with lemon zest and serve.
Courtesy of YOURS Non-Alcoholic Drinks
3. Blueberry Ginger Cooler Mocktail
Ingredients:
1 tsp. Simply Organic Ginger Root Ground 1.64 oz.
8 oz. Water¾ cup Sugar1 cup Blueberries
4 oz. Freshly squeezed lime juice
8 oz. Seltzer
Simple Syrup Directions:
In a small sauce pot over medium-high heat, make a ginger simple syrup by combining water, ¾ cup sugar and ginger. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool.
Mocktail Directions:
In a food processor add blueberries and lime juice. Puree until smooth, then press mixture through a fine mesh sieve to discard solids. In a bowl with a pour spout, add blueberry mixture and cooled simple syrup to taste and stir to combine. Fill two glasses with ice. Divide mixture evenly into glasses. Top off with seltzer.
Courtesy of Simply Organic
4. ZYN Pomegranate Cranberry Mocktail
Ingredients:
8 oz. Pomegranate Cranberry ZYN
4 oz. Sparkling water
4 oz. Cranberry juice
Lime for garnish
Directions:
Pour the ZYN into a cup with ice and add the cranberry juice and sparkling water. Stir to get a good mixture and garnish with lime.
Courtesy of Jill Merkel, Registered Dietitian for ZYN Curcumin Beverage
5. GT’s Synergy’s Sharing is Caring
Ingredients:
2 oz. GT’s SYNERGY Living in Gratitude Kombucha
2 oz. Organic cider
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 Cinnamon stick
1 Orange peel
Directions:
Add rock ice to an Old-Fashioned Rocks Glass. Stir in GT’s SYNERGY Living In Gratitude Kombucha and Organic Cider. Add two dashes of Angostura Bitters. Decorate with a Cinnamon Stick and Orange Peel.
Courtesy of GT’s SYNERGY
6. DRY’s Spiced Chai Apple Mocktail
Ingredients:
Cinnamon sugar
1 dash Aromatic bitters
1 oz. Bright Chai Syrup by Portland Syrups
6 oz. DRY Fuji Apple Botanical Bubbly
Directions:
Rim a lowball glass with cinnamon and sugar. Add ice, a dash of bitters, Bright Chai Syrup, and top with very cold DRY Fuji Apple Botanical Bubbly. Garnish with an apple slice.
Courtesy of DRY Botanical Bubbly
7. Love Pink Drink
Ingredients:
4 oz. Big Easy Prickly Pear Tepache
2 drops El Guapo Love Potion No. 9 Bitters
Squeeze of lemon
Fresh mint sprig, for garnish
Directions:
In a rocks glass filled with ice, gently stir together Big Easy Prickly Pear Tepache and floral bitters, like El Guapo Love Potion No. 9. Squeeze a lemon into mocktail. Garnish with mint.
8. Herb & Tonic
Ingredients:
7-10 Juniper berries
1-2 Star anise
1 Cucumber
1 Grapefruit
6 oz. Tonic Water
5mg of ALT
1 Rosemary sprig
Directions:
In a wine glass, combine 7-10 juniper berries with 1-2 star anise. Using a paring knife or a peeler, peel one large section of the cucumber and line the wine glass with the peel. Peel a large section of the grapefruit and twist the rind into the glass, then rub the peel on the outside and inside of the glass before lining the glass with the peel. Fill the glass with ice and add 200mL of quality tonic water, such as FeverTree, and pour in a 5mg vial of ALT. To finish, garnish with one large rosemary sprig and stir the drink well using the sprig to maximize the aromatics.
Courtesy of ALT and Employees Only LA
9. Lemon and Ginger Cola Elixir
Ingredients:
1/4 tsp. Freshly grated ginger
1/2 tsp. Freshly squeezed lemon juice
1-2 Chopped mint leaves
4 oz. Zevia Cola
Handful of iceLemon slices, for garnish
Directions:
In a shaker, muddle the ginger, lemon juice, and mint leaves and then pour in Zevia Cola and shake. Fill a fresh glass with ice and strain mixture then garnish with a slice of lemon.
Courtesy of Modest Marce for Zevia
10. Mulled Apple Cider
Ingredients:
1 bottle Thistle Balanced Beet Juice
8 oz. Water
2 Cinnamon sticks
6 Cloves
1 Orange, sliced
1 Bottle Apple Cider
Directions:
Add juice and water to a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and add cinnamon sticks, cloves, and orange slices. Let simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. 5 minutes before serving, add in the bottle of cider, and serve.
Courtesy of Thistle
11. Cranberry-Mint Mojito Mocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz. Cranberries
1 LimeFresh mint leaves
1 tbsp. Simple syrup
2 oz. Cranberry juice
4 oz. Soda water
Ice
Directions:
Muddle fresh mint leaves, juice of 1 lime wedge, and fresh cranberries together in a tall glass. Add in simple syrup, cranberry juice, and ice. Pour in soda water to fill the remainder of the glass and stir. Garnish with leftover mint leaves and cranberries.
Courtesy of Farmer’s Bottega
12. Pink Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients:
4 oz. Sparkling cider
1 oz. Little Spoon's Beet Banana Mango Babyblend
4 Pomegranate seeds
2 Fresh mint leaves
Directions:
Add the seeds and mint leaves to the bottom of a champagne flute. Add Beet Banana Mango followed by the sparkling cider, stir, and serve.
Courtesy of Little Spoon
13. Little Giuseppe
Ingredients:
2 oz. Seedlip Garden
1 oz. Prickly pear puree
1 oz. Myrtle-infused simple syrup
¼ oz. Fresh lime
Soda water
Directions:
To make the syrup, simmer 8 oz myrtle leaf, ¾ cup sugar, and 8 oz. water for 20 minutes. Let cool and strain through a fine-mesh sieve.
Add Seedlip Garden, prickly pear puree, myrtle simple syrup, and fresh lime into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake hard for 15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass full of ice and top with soda water.
Courtesy of Garibaldi and Jeff Josenhans
14. Cacao Fruit Bahia Virgin Mojito
Ingredients:
6-7 Mint leaves
½ Lime1 Sugar cube
Splash of lime juice
1 oz. Simple syrup
1 oz. 100% Cacao fruit
1 cup Ice
Splash of soda
Directions:
In a cocktail shaker combine the mint, half lime, sugar cube, a splash of lime juice, and simple syrup. Mash together. Add the 100% Cacao fruit and shake well with the ice. Pour into a glass 3/4 of the way, leaving some space for the soda. Add soda and enjoy.
Courtesy of Blue Stripes Cacao
15. Llama Palama
Ingredients:
2 oz. Water1 oz. Simple syrup
1 oz. Fresh lime juice
3 oz. Green tea
5 Mint leaves
Tonic water
Directions:
Combine simple syrup with all other ingredients except the tonic in a shaker and shake for 30 seconds to mix. Pour into ice filled glass and top with tonic water. Garnish with a lime wheel or a sprig of mint.
Courtesy of Revae Schneider, Founder Simplicité Co.
16. Sip & Spark
Ingredients:
2 oz. Coconut water
1 oz. Fresh blood orange juice
½ oz. Fresh lime juice
¾ oz. Pineapple syrup
2 oz. Perrier®
Slice of blood orange
Pineapple fronds
Fresh ground nutmeg
Directions:
Combine coconut water, blood orange juice, lime juice, and pineapple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain over crushed ice into a highball glass and fill with Perrier. Garnish with blood orange, pineapple, and ground nutmeg.
Courtesy of Perrier and @Apartment_Bartender
17. Melrose Spritz
Ingredients:
3.4 oz. Artet
3.4 oz. Grapefruit Kombucha
5-7 Sprigs of mint
Directions:
Muddle five mint leaves in the bottom of a highball glass before adding crushed ice. Pour in the Artet, top with kombucha, and garnish with the remaining mint sprigs.
Courtesy of Artet
18. Lyre’s Maple Coffee Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 ½ oz. Lyre’s American Malt
4 oz. Hot brewed coffee
¼ oz. Premium maple syrup
3 oz. Whipped cream
Directions:
Combine maple syrup, Lyre’s American Malt, and a splash of hot coffee in a mug. Stir to dissolve maple, add remaining ingredients and top with whipped cream. Serve in an Irish coffee mug with a grated orange zest garnish.
Courtesy of Lyre’s
19. Relaxin’ Raspberry Lemonade Pitcher
Ingredients:
4 oz KeVita Raspberry Lemon Master Brew Kombucha2
16 oz. fresh raspberries
4 oz.White granulated sugar
8 oz. Water (for the simple syrup)
8 oz. Fresh squeezed lemon juice
24 oz. Cold water (to dilute)
Directions:
Puree the raspberries using a blender or food processor. Add a touch of water to help get a smooth texture. Squeeze the raspberry puree through a mesh strainer into a large pitcher to remove the seeds.
Make your simple syrup by placing sugar and 1 cup of water into a pot and bringing to a simmer. Stir until the sugar completely dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool. Juice 5-7 lemons to make a cup of juice.
Combine lemon juice, simple syrup, 3 cups of cold water, and KeVita Raspberry Lemon Master Brew Kombucha into the pitcher with the raspberry puree. Stir then refrigerate your pitcher of lemonade for 30 minutes. Garnish with lemon wheel and fresh raspberries.
Courtesy of KeVita
20 Ghiacciolo
Ingredients:
¼ oz. Ginger syrup
¼ oz. Cherry amarena syrup
¼ oz. Lemon juice
¾ oz. Cranberry juice
½ oz. Apple spice syrup
1 oz. Pellegrino
1 Cinnamon dusted cherry
1 Lemon wheel
Directions:
Mix lemon juice, cranberry juice, cherry amarena syrup, ginger syrup, and apple spice syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Top it off with Pellegrino and mix. Pour into a tall glass and add the cinnamon dusted cherry and lemon wheel for garnish.
Courtesy of Civico 1845 for the Little Italy Association of San Diego’s JOY! Virtual Cocktails and Mocktails
21. Berry Mint Cranberry Mimosa Mocktail
Ingredients:
2 ½ oz. Berry syrup
2 Sprigs of mint
1 oz. Lime juice
½ oz. Simple syrup
Cranberries to garnish
Directions:
To make the Berry Syrup, bring 3 cups of mixed berries of your choice and 1 cup sugar to a boil. Turn down heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool, smash berries with a fork and strain.To make the Berry Mint Cranberry Mimosa Mocktail, muddle the berry syrup with mint. Shake with lime juice, simple syrup and ice. Strain into flute and top with Topo Chico.
Courtesy of Pendry San Diego
22. Drop the Beet
Ingredients:
½ oz. Lime juice
1 oz. Pineapple juice
¾ oz. Beet syrup
2 Dashes of serrano bitters
Soda water to top
Lemon twist garnish
Directions:
Combine lime and pineapple juices, beet syrup, and serrano bitters in a shaker. Shake and strain into Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Courtesy of Breakfast Company
