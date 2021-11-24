Everlywell's At-Home Allergy Test Kits Are 40% Off

Starting tomorrow, November 25, Everlywell, the at-home lab-testing service, is offering big savings on some of their most popular kits. Whether you've always wondered about your specific food sensitivities (once and for all, is it the cheddar cheese!?) or are curious what exactly allergens cause that stuffy nose and watery eyes situation each season, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in your health. From November 25 to November 30, shoppers can receive 35 percent off when spending up to $149 and 40 percent off when spending $150+ with the code HOLIDAY. That means major savings on some self-care gifts for yourself or loved ones.

The company sends the kits directly to your door (though if you're in New York State, only the COVID-19 test is available at this time), you register the kit and follow the directions included, then ship it back and wait for your results. Once the sample is received, it's run through a CLIA-certified lab and results are reviewed by an independent physician. Test results are then available for you to review on Everlywell's secure portal with personalized insights and action items available to help you figure out next steps. Overall, it's an easy and painless (okay, some of the tests do involve a finger prick!) process, and an amazing tool to learn a bit more about your insides. Below, check out some of the most popular kits included in the sale.

Food Sensitivity Test $95 at Everlywell.com This test measures your body’s immune response to 96 different foods (various cheese, fruits, grains, legumes) to help you figure out what foods to eliminate from your diet to keep you feeling your best.

Sleep & Stress Test $119 at Everlywell.com As someone who always feels over-stressed and under-slept, this one is particularly interesting to me. Measuring your Cortisol, Cortisone, Melatonin, and Creatinine levels throughout the day, this test can help determine what might be causing sleep disruption (or increased stress) so you can make lifestyle changes to improve your wellbeing.

Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test $119 at Everlywell.com If you've ever wondered what it is exactly that triggers those seasonal sniffles like clockwork (raises hand), this at-home test could give you your answer. Testing your response to 40 different indoor and outdoor allergens (including various trees, grasses, even pets and pests), this kit can arm you for the allergy season ahead.