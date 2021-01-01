The Best Pilates Mats for Crushing 2022 With

Get a jump-start on those New Year's resolutions.

pilates mat
(Image credit: Amazon)
Julia Marzovilla

By published

You said you would start working out regularly in 2022. But with so many gyms and studios shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions, it can be hard to get motivated. Enter: Pilates mats. (And no, you can't just use the yoga mat that you have lying around from last year.) Pilates mats differ from yoga mats because they're thicker—usually by about half an inch—and are more dense. Because Pilates utilizes a lot more floor work than yoga, its mats are designed to provide more support as you move through the workout. Yoga, on the other hand, requires a thinner mat to provide better balance during standing poses. So, yes, you need a Pilates-specific mat—and to help you out, we've listed our favorites.

1/14
Stott Pilates - Deluxe Pilates Mat

Stott Pilates - Deluxe Pilates Mat

Best for Beginners 

This mat is a cult favorite for a reason. It's made from closed-cell foam (a fancy way of saying that it won't dry out and crack after years of use) and offers professional-level quality at a relatively affordable price. 

2/14
balanced body - Balanced Body Aeromat Workout Mat

balanced body - Balanced Body Aeromat Workout Mat

Biggest Mat 

This mat is larger than most, making it the most versatile option on this list. Although it's intended for Pilates, it can be used for basically any floor workout. 

3/14
Aeromat - Aeromat Elite Workout Mat With Eyelets

Aeromat - Aeromat Elite Workout Mat With Eyelets

Best All-Around Mat 

With a durable nonslip surface, eyelets for easy hanging storage, this mat is ideal for both indoor and outdoor workouts. It's also super easy to clean and lightweight enough to carry when rolled up. 

4/14
Gaiam - Reversible Dandelion Roar Mat

Gaiam - Reversible Dandelion Roar Mat

Best Reversible Mat 

This pretty patterned mat is also latex free and non-toxic. Its textured pattern makes it good for beginners who might slip while trying new positions. 

5/14
SPRI - Exercise Mat

SPRI - Exercise Mat

Fan Favorite Mat 

This option has over 900 5-star reviews. It comes in three colors and is both lightweight and thick, giving both beginners and Pilates pros the best of both worlds. 

6/14
ProsourceFit - Extra Thick Yoga and Pilates Mat 1”

ProsourceFit - Extra Thick Yoga and Pilates Mat 1”

Thickest Pilates Mat 

Most Pilates mats are half an inch thick. This one is double that. Choose this mat for extra support during your workout. 

7/14
Manduka - PRO Yoga and Pilates Mat

Manduka - PRO Yoga and Pilates Mat

Best if You're Tall 

This mat is a little thinner than most other Pilates mats, which means it's easier for travel and can work for both Pilates and yoga. Its thinness also means that it absorbs less sweat than other mats, so it's less prone to grow bacteria over time. 

8/14
Airex - Coronella Exercise Mat, Green

Airex - Coronella Exercise Mat, Green

Best Pro Mat 

For the ultimate at-home gym experience, consider splurging on this mat from Airex. It's similar to the ones you find at your local studio, so it's worth investing in if you can't leave the house. 

9/14
Mind Reader - All Purpose 1/2 Extra Thick Mat

Mind Reader - All Purpose 1/2 Extra Thick Mat

Best On-The-Go Mat 

This mat checks all the boxes. It's well priced, is perfect for Pilates or yoga, and comes with a handy travel strap.  

10/14
Retrospec - Retrospec Solana Mat

Retrospec - Retrospec Solana Mat

Best Color Selection 

Want a new mat to match each of your gym looks? This mat from Retrospec comes in over 20 shades. 

11/14
Sivan Health and Fitness - Extra Thick Comfort Foam Mat

Sivan Health and Fitness - Extra Thick Comfort Foam Mat

Best Non-Slip Mat

This mat is designed with memory foam to support your body as you move through your workout. One side of the mat is ribbed while the other is smooth, ensuring that it won't slide around as you get into trickier positions.  

13/14
HemingWeigh - Exercise Mat for Yoga and Pilates

HemingWeigh - Exercise Mat for Yoga and Pilates

Top-Rated on Amazon 

With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this affordable mat should be your go-to. It even comes with a handy shoulder strap that makes commuting from the gym a breeze. 

14/14
Khataland - YoFoMat

Khataland - YoFoMat

Best Folding Mat 

This mat folds instead of rolls for easy transport.  Stick in your bag after a workout and you're good to go in no time. 

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla

Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.