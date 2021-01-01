The Best Pilates Mats for Crushing 2022 With
Get a jump-start on those New Year's resolutions.
By Julia Marzovilla published
You said you would start working out regularly in 2022. But with so many gyms and studios shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions, it can be hard to get motivated. Enter: Pilates mats. (And no, you can't just use the yoga mat that you have lying around from last year.) Pilates mats differ from yoga mats because they're thicker—usually by about half an inch—and are more dense. Because Pilates utilizes a lot more floor work than yoga, its mats are designed to provide more support as you move through the workout. Yoga, on the other hand, requires a thinner mat to provide better balance during standing poses. So, yes, you need a Pilates-specific mat—and to help you out, we've listed our favorites.
Stott Pilates - Deluxe Pilates Mat
Best for Beginners
This mat is a cult favorite for a reason. It's made from closed-cell foam (a fancy way of saying that it won't dry out and crack after years of use) and offers professional-level quality at a relatively affordable price.
balanced body - Balanced Body Aeromat Workout Mat
Biggest Mat
This mat is larger than most, making it the most versatile option on this list. Although it's intended for Pilates, it can be used for basically any floor workout.
Aeromat - Aeromat Elite Workout Mat With Eyelets
Best All-Around Mat
With a durable nonslip surface, eyelets for easy hanging storage, this mat is ideal for both indoor and outdoor workouts. It's also super easy to clean and lightweight enough to carry when rolled up.
Gaiam - Reversible Dandelion Roar Mat
Best Reversible Mat
This pretty patterned mat is also latex free and non-toxic. Its textured pattern makes it good for beginners who might slip while trying new positions.
SPRI - Exercise Mat
Fan Favorite Mat
This option has over 900 5-star reviews. It comes in three colors and is both lightweight and thick, giving both beginners and Pilates pros the best of both worlds.
ProsourceFit - Extra Thick Yoga and Pilates Mat 1”
Thickest Pilates Mat
Most Pilates mats are half an inch thick. This one is double that. Choose this mat for extra support during your workout.
Manduka - PRO Yoga and Pilates Mat
Best if You're Tall
This mat is a little thinner than most other Pilates mats, which means it's easier for travel and can work for both Pilates and yoga. Its thinness also means that it absorbs less sweat than other mats, so it's less prone to grow bacteria over time.
Airex - Coronella Exercise Mat, Green
Best Pro Mat
For the ultimate at-home gym experience, consider splurging on this mat from Airex. It's similar to the ones you find at your local studio, so it's worth investing in if you can't leave the house.
Mind Reader - All Purpose 1/2 Extra Thick Mat
Best On-The-Go Mat
This mat checks all the boxes. It's well priced, is perfect for Pilates or yoga, and comes with a handy travel strap.
Retrospec - Retrospec Solana Mat
Best Color Selection
Want a new mat to match each of your gym looks? This mat from Retrospec comes in over 20 shades.
Sivan Health and Fitness - Extra Thick Comfort Foam Mat
Best Non-Slip Mat
This mat is designed with memory foam to support your body as you move through your workout. One side of the mat is ribbed while the other is smooth, ensuring that it won't slide around as you get into trickier positions.
Toplus - Pro Yoga Mat
Best Waterpoof Mat
This mat is perfect for those who love an outdoor Pilates session. It's moisture-resistant texture will keep you from slipping and sliding as you go.
HemingWeigh - Exercise Mat for Yoga and Pilates
Top-Rated on Amazon
With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this affordable mat should be your go-to. It even comes with a handy shoulder strap that makes commuting from the gym a breeze.
Khataland - YoFoMat
Best Folding Mat
This mat folds instead of rolls for easy transport. Stick in your bag after a workout and you're good to go in no time.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In
For the denim die-hards.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Cast of 'Yellowjackets': Your Guide
Our breakdown of the best adult-teen castings of all time.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Luxe Candles to Buy If You Need to Feel Something
Just in case you forgot that we're still in a pandemic!
By Rachel Epstein
-
Stress-Relieving Gifts That Will Put Anyone at Ease
The pandemic burnout is real.
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 20 Best Probiotics to Keep Your Gut in Check
Gut health = wealth.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
60 Workout Apps for Women Who Want Results (Without a Gym Membership)
Easy fitness plans you can follow without fear of judgment.
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
The Best Yoga Mats for Comfort and Zero Slips, According to Yogis
Bring on the sweat.
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 10 Best Weighted Hula Hoops to Dance Your Way to Your New Favorite Workout
Never skip a workout day again.
By Mary O'Brien
-
The 5 Best Waist Trainers for Every Woman
These picks go beyond creating enviable curves.
By Kelsey Mulvey
-
The 9 Best Pilates Machines To Buy Right Now
So you can bring your studio practice home.
By Erin Bunch
-
The Best Yoga Apps for Beginners
Take care of your mind and body.
By Julia Marzovilla