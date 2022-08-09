Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
This isn't your typical wellness issue. There are no fitness routines or recipes for losing weight. No, this issue is about being well in the well-rounded sense. About destigmatizing mental health in our culture, through pop culture. About breaking the patriarchal medicine mold. About considering the emotional and psychological impacts of something that seems very physical. We explore the body-brand paradox and identify what to download to actually feel better. This is a celebration of a new wave of wellness and we're so glad the tides are changing.
Through her rise to fame on The Office to creating some of streaming’s biggest hits, the actress, writer, and producer has transformed Hollywood. But her most fulfilling project yet is happening behind the scenes—as a mother, mentor, and mogul.
For women whose livelihood is yoked to their physical self, the concept of wellness is highly complicated.
Removal of the uterus can have consequences that go far beyond the physical.
The founders of these startups were unwilling to wait for the massive ship that is the American healthcare system to course correct for women.
This summer, spread the love of exercising.
Say goodbye to diet culture myths, expensive fads, and pseudo-science—and hello to frank, funny conversations about healthy minds and bodies.
Channel JOWO—the Joy of Working Out—With Propel Fitness Water
Propel's JOWO campaign features free fitness classes, community giveback...and the chance to win workout swag.
By Sponsored
When Your Body Is Your Brand
By Samantha Holender
What If Medicine Was Matriarchal?
By Tanya Benedicto Klich
5 Mental Health Apps That Professionals Recommend
You are not alone.
By Bianca Rodriguez
What Happens to Your Body During One Day of Work
You might want to take this standing up.
By Chelsea Peng
11 New Yoga Styles We Kind of Can't Believe Are Real
There's more to it than just flow and breathing. There's weed. And horses. And stripper poles.
By Marney Kline
9 Reasons Why You Should Rely Less On Your Phone
Steven Macari, founder of the SLVRBK mat, Nutritionist at Drive 495 and holistic health practitioner, on why it might not make sense to completely ditch your phone but why you should learn to make it a much smaller part of your life.
By Steven Macari
Head Case: Living with Chronic Migraines
To the outside world, glamorous, model-pretty writer Tia Williams seemed to have it all. Inside, she struggled with ugly, crippling headaches.
By Tia Williams
Dairy Queen: Milk Just Keeps Doing a Body Good
Nature's Ambien (when heated), bone-building milk benefits the body from head to toe.
By Joanne Chen
The Breast Cancer Club
When a woman receives that dreaded diagnosis, what happens if she doesn't fit with the pink-ribbon gang? Cris Beam tells it like it is.
By Cris Beam
9 Myths About Your Salad
It's not just the fries. Many diet nightmares can be traced to the seemingly virtuous salad.
By The Editors