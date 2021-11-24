This Casper Weighted Blanket Changed How I Sleep—And It's On Major Sale at Nordstrom

Maybe it’s because it gets dark in my apartment in the early afternoon these days, but I’m finding that my anxiety has been off the charts recently—especially at night. Worse than just feeling stressed before I drift off, I've found that it’s actually been affecting my sleep patterns. Or at least it was affecting my sleep patterns—before I picked up this 10-Pound Weighted Blanket & Two Pillows Set from Casper, that is! Never in my life have I experienced such a dramatic change so quickly.

While I bought mine at full price, you can actually snag it for (much) less right now, as a part of Nordstrom’s massive ongoing Black Friday Deals sale. It’s currently priced at $260, down from an original price of $289. The Nordstrom-exclusive three-piece set includes the lightest iteration of Casper’s cult-favorite Weighted Blanket alongside two Original Casper Pillows, so it’s the key to getting way better sleep this winter season and beyond.

If you’ve never purchased a weighted blanket before, Casper recommends opting for one that clocks in at roughly 10 percent of your body weight for the most comfortable experience. It's meant to feel like a hug, not like you're being crushed. Nordstrom also sells two heavier iterations of the set on its site—a 15-pound option and a 20-pound option—so you can find the one that works best for you. All of the sets include Casper’s blanket in a steely gray colorway, which means that it will coordinate perfectly with the rest of your bedding.

Casper 10-Pound Weighted Blanket & Two Pillows Set $260.10 at Nordstrom

Actually, no one will ever know that you use a weighted blanket at first glance. Casper's sleek quilted version was actually inspired by sporty outerwear and is designed to evenly distribute weight across the entire blanket for optimal sleep. And if you’re the type of person who tends to feel hot at night, don't worry about adding yet another, albeit heavier layer onto your bed—Casper’s weighted blankets feature an ultra-breathable cotton layer that supports better airflow and actually keeps you cool in the process.

And I can't forget about the pillows! This set features Casper’s Original iteration, which features the brand’s signature pillow-in-pillow design. They actually respond to your body as you move around during the night and adjust themselves without waking you. Rather than deciding between a firm pillow and a softer one, you get the best of both worlds with one easy purchase. Each of the pillows is also filled with a clump-resistant down alternative that feels just like the real stuff and features a 100 percent cotton cover created using a woven design that makes them feel cool to the touch. You won’t have to flip your pillows around to find the cold side ever again, I promise.

With the holidays coming up, I know that I'm technically obligated to let you know that this set would make a great gift. If you’ve got a person on your list who just moved into their first big solo apartment, started a new high-pressure job, or is just generally anxious, they would love this set. But, if you want to just buy this for yourself, go right ahead. Your future self will thank you.