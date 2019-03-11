Hey, hi, hello—it's me, your fellow candle hoarder, here to alert you that Outdoor Fellow, NYC-based soy candle company, is currently having a sale on its winter/holiday candles until March 15th.

The No. 22 Mulled Wine and No. 25 Winter Fur (6oz burns for 30-40 hours, 8oz for 40-50 hours), originally $37, are currently 60 percent off—meaning each are now $14.80. It's still cold outside in most parts of the country, so consider them a reward to get through the last stretch of winter. Also, who doesn't want their home to smell like Christmas year-round?

Courtesy No.22 Mulled Wine Outdoor Fellow $14.80 SHOP IT

Anybody who tells you that you need an excuse to purchase a new candle isn't your friend, but if you really need to justify it, Outdoor Fellow donates five percent of all proceeds to The Trust For Public Land—an organization that fights to keep public lands, well, public, and prevent them from being built on. (Think: That huge open area near your house that now suddenly belongs to a grocery store.)

If these two scents aren't for you, you can still make lighting up a candle part of your daily self-care routine, as MarieClaire.com's beauty editor does, by choosing from any of these additional cozy picks, below. More inspo on how to celebrate yourself everyday here.

