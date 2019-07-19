Pottery Barn's 'Friends' Collection Will Let You Turn Your House into Central Perk

Rachel. Monica. Phoebe. Chandler. Joey. Ross. For an entire decade, fans of Friends got to watch their favorite six New Yorkers take on the big city (in highly unrealistic apartments). You watched with wides eyes when Rachel first pulled a Runaway Bride and ditched her fiancé at the alter. You nodded in silent agreement when Phoebe first shared her weird but genius lobster theory (who knew shellfish could be so romantic?), and you stood up and applauded in your living room when Monica proposed to Chandler.

The show may have ended 15 years ago, but just like the love between Ross and Rachel, Friends-ship never ends—even if you won't be able to stream it on Netflix much longer. And with its latest collection, home decor retailer Pottery Barn is making sure that fans of the NBC sitcom will get to bring home a piece of Central Perk right in their own homes.

The Friends-inspired collection, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere, pays homage to the series with a variety of exclusive offerings that call back to your favorite Manhattanites and their shenanigans, including a number of chic home accents—perhaps a recreation of Gladys? Or a giant dog statue? Or an arm chair, so long as the cushions are included...the cushions are the essence of the chair—as well as a wink to Pottery Barn's own storyline with Rachel's gorgeous but controversial apothecary table. (You can almost smell the opium!)

Additionally, Pottery Barn is giving two Friends fans the chance of lifetime; the home furnishing store is offering an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles as well as a private tour of the Warner Bros Studio to see the set where Friends was filmed. On top of all that, the winners will receive a $1,000 Pottery Barn shopping spree.

While the collection won't be available to purchase until July 30th, you can join the email list now to be the first to be notified to when it drops. (And of course, check back here; we'll be updating this post with our favorite items once the sale is live.)

