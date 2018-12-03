Outlander Season 4 2018
Is Friends on Netflix in 2019? Rumors Are Flying, But Don't Panic

image
By Amanda Mitchell
Friends
Getty ImagesNBC

We've gotten used to the idea that things on Netflix are bound to disappear at some point, due to streaming rights and whatnot. And so when news broke earlier today that Friends would depart the streaming platform in early 2019, I...uh...I had a bit of a meltdown. I may or may not have thrown a tantrum and started questioning my entire life's purpose. I started applying to grad school, that's how out of sorts I was. I was unsure of anything in my life, all because I truly thought I only had three weeks left with my Friends. What would I do without Phoebe? Could life make sense without Chandler? Could I BE any more concerned about the future?

Well, I should have known that Netflix would phunk with my heart on this level, because guess what: JUST KIDDING. Friends ain't going nowhere. The Internet can take a deep breath, because they don't have to worry about finding out who the father of Rachel's baby is anymore. Netflix just gave the entirety of the Friends fan base a heart attack, but it's okay.

But don't get your hopes too high: with Warner Bros. announcing their own streaming platform to come in 2019, I would say the likelihood Friends will head over there in the next few years is pretty high. But hold on to what you got while it's still here, you never know when it'll be ripped from your warm embrace. Or... really, you could always just buy the complete series on DVD if you're really worried about losing your connection with your Friends.

Now, Netflix...can we talk about bringing back Moana? Asking for a friend. (That friend is me.)

