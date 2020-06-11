Everyone should have a nice drinkware set in their kitchen arsenal, whether it be fancy red wine glasses (a gift from your in-laws) or artisan-made cups you bought from a trip abroad. Nice glasses are great for displaying on your shelves or in your see-through kitchen cabinets, and serve as a sign of peak #adulthood. And contrary to investing in furniture or other major home pieces, drinkware options can be both relatively affordable and cool, thus giving you a leg up in the home decor department.

Since there are so many choices out there, we narrowed down the playing field to the 14 best drinkware options ahead. The sets are also all under $180, so you can go ahead and invest in two sets. After you place your order online, Marie Kondo your cabinets and bar carts by tossing out any crusty, chipped glasses. Because what do they say: out with the old and...in with your new drinkware set?

1. Libbey Polaris 16-Piece Tumbler and Rocks Glass Set $39.99 at amazon.com This 16-piece drinkware set has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, with comments ranging from "good for everyday use" to "well-made." The smooth glasses feature straight lines and a balanced base to prevent tipping. Though they're marked dishwasher safe, some reviewers have reported that when placed improperly, they can break in the dishwasher. We'll be rinsing these by hand JIC.

2. Hawkins New York Set of 6 Chroma Large Glass Tumbler $84.00 at verishop.com Hawkins New York partners with artisans and artists all around the world to produce one-of-a-kind products that will add those "hidden gem" touches to your home. Take this set of blush opaque glasses, for example, which boast minimalist, elegant vibes on your kitchen shelves or cabinets.

3. Terrain Reed-Wrapped Glasses, Set of 6 $877.00 at shopterrain.com For outdoor entertainers, spruce up your table setting with these colorful reed-wrapped glasses. They come in six different hues and add just the right amount of flair to your parties. Plus, the reed-wrapped design makes holding cold glasses in hand much easier.

4. Libbey Awa 16-Piece Tumblers and Rocks Glass Set $24.99 at amazon.com This is a good beginner set of glasses to invest in if you're not fussy about your drinkware. The polka dot design is subtle and simple while the 16-piece offering has just about every type of cup you need.

5. Estelle Set of 6 Colored Wine Stemware $175.00 at estellecoloredglass.com Make drinking wine twice as fun and lively with this set of six glasses featuring a variety of vibrant colors. They are hand blown by glass artisans in Poland (fancy) and will instantly brighten up your bar cart or kitchen cupboards.

6. CB2 Set of 8 Stemless Wine Glasses $17.95 at cb2.com Skip the plastic, stemless wine glasses in favor of these lightweight glasses. According to one fan, they have a "high-class feel" and are "delicate, non-clunky." These can go straight into the dishwasher when dirty, though if you're overly cautious about breakage just wash by hand.

7. Williams Sonoma Set of 4 Plymouth Birds Double Old-Fashioned Glasses $29.99 at williams-sonoma.com The perfect gift for dad and/or the bird watcher in your life. This set of four old-fashion glasses have hand-applied gold rims while the decals are made with 24-karat gold. Just in case you get quizzed, the glasses are adorned with these Aves: two ducks, a goose, and a quail.

8. Caravan Set of 6 Celine Shot Glass Sky Blue Glassware $52.50 at caravanhomedecor.com Caravan's set of six glasses will look beautiful where ever they are displayed, whether you choose to use them as drinking vessels or as a minimalist vase for your flowers. We love this icy blue color but the glassware set also comes in a pretty rosé color.

9. IKEA Storsint Wine Glass 17 oz $14.99 at ikea.com I personally swear by Ikea's wine glasses (they hold up well and look expensive), especially this set. The affordable glasses are designed for complex white whites that need more room to aerate.

10. Williams Sonoma Set of 6 DuraClear Tritan Highball Glasses $89.95 at williams-sonoma.com These BPA-free colorful glasses will make drinking water more pleasurable if you're usually liquid adverse. They won't crack, shatter, or discolor, which means they'll sit pretty on your shelves for a long time. Plus, if you like to buy local—these are made directly in the United States.

11. West Elm Gold Rimmed Drinkware Set $29.99 at westelm.com For a beautiful housewarming present any host will appreciate, gift this gold rim drinkware set. It comes with four glasses, an ice bucket, a pair of ice tongs, and a sleek metal rack to keep everything organized.

12. Crate and Barrel Set of 12 Impressions Cooler Glasses $24.95 at crateandbarrel.com These glasses give the illusion of finger indentations, which makes them a treat to the eyes for guests who were expecting run-of-the-mill glasses. (Artisans hand create the unique dents so they feel organic). Sipping lemonade or even water out of these glasses suddenly feels more fun.

13. Luminarc Ascot 16-Piece Tumbler Set $28.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com This set of drinkware has slightly curved designs on the bottom of the glasses to give your cups character. The bottoms are still flat, however, so they'll sit perfectly on the table. Get yourself two sets, one for yourself and another as a gift.

14. Lenox Tuscany Classics 4-Piece Craft Beer Glass Set $49.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com The beer enthusiast in your life (maybe it's you) will love this set of four differently shaped cups for your alcoholic beverage. What to expect in the box: a 18-ounce Indian Pale Ale, a 18-ounce Stemmed Pilsner, a 20-ounce Pint with Crown marks, and finally a 22-ounce wheat beer glass.

