Nordstrom Is Having a Low-Key Amazing Home Sale Right Now
After a year like 2020, there's a good chance you want to bring some good vibes into your home. Once you've saged your space (trust me, we all need to), you might as well fill it with items that bring you joy from Nordstrom's amazing home sale. The retailer is offering a variety of discounts on its home essentials from electric oil diffusers to cozy throw blankets. To help start 2021 on the right foot, we rounded up the best deals from the sale, below.
$188 $140.90 (25% off)
Chrissy Teigen (a.k.a. the queen of cozy) is low-key obsessed with Barefoot Dreams' plush throw blankets. Since this brand rarely goes on sale, now's a good time to pick this one up.
$39 $28.90 (25% off)
Upgrade your virtual happy hour game with this stylish serving board, which can totally double as a charcuterie surface. Be warned: The stylish terrazzo paneling might upstage your gooey slices of brie.
$20 $12 (40% off)
Dress up your coffee table with a fresh stack of art books. Photography lovers will love this Polaroid-themed tome.
$49 $35.90 (26% off)
Can a person ever have too many throw pillows? The answer is no. This faux fur option will give your couch or bed an extra cozy feel.
$122 $91.50 (25% off)
Did you know silk pillowcases are proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines, improve your skin, and keep frizzy hair at bay? Thanks to Slip's set, which also come with an eye mask, you can finally achieve the beauty sleep you've been craving.
$98 $58.80 (40% off)
Between the bright color palette and cool striped pattern, this throw blanket from Dusen Dusen adds a chic touch to any space.
$437.50 $360 (17% off)
Want to flex your culinary muscle? Nordstrom is also taking $70 off Le Creuset's beloved Dutch oven.
$29 $20.90 (27% off)
Turn your bathroom into a spa thanks to Nordstrom's soft and absorbent towels.
$35 $21 (40% off)
Just because you're stocking your kitchen cabinets with practical essentials doesn't mean they can't look good too. OYOY's egg cups can double as artwork when they're not being used.
$69.95 $51.90 (25% off)
Feast your eyes on Serene House's electric diffuser. Not only does it fill your space with soothing scents, but it also emits a soft glow.
$34.95 $21.90 (37% off)
While you're at it, you might as well pick up some essential oils to go with your new diffuser. This bundle comes with three distinct scents—"Comfort," "Relax," and "Refresh"—so your home will smell good all day long.