As I transition my wardrobe from winter to spring, I’ve set a strict budget for myself. I love a trendy piece as much as the next fashion-obsessed shopper, but I’m opting for wear-everywhere basics instead of flash-in-the-pan pieces. So, I took to Nordstrom’s sale section to fill my cart with summer wardrobe staples under $ 100 that I can rely on.

My favorite finds cover every major category. There are linen pants and dresses that I know I’ll wear on vacation, sandals to replace my favorite Adidas sneakers, and a few pretty tops that I can easily incorporate into my weekday rotation. I also discovered several pairs of trendy Vans sneakers for less than $50 (including a Jennifer Lawrence-inspired pair) and affordable silver earrings that look surprisingly luxe.

Keep scrolling to see my editor-selected curation. If you’ve ever wanted to shop like a bona fide fashion expert, this is your chance.

ZOE AND CLAIRE Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $118) $89 at Nordstrom I don't make the rules, but this is the best summer work dress.

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Were $60) $45 at Nordstrom I personally tested (and own) these linen pants and I swear by them.

Marc Fisher LTD Ubet Ballet Flats (Were $120) $48 at Nordstrom If your ballet flats from last year are in need of replacing, try this pair.

Reformation Reese Cashmere Sweater Tank (Was $148) $96 at Nordstrom Sweater vests are my favorite layering piece.

MIA Poet Slide Sandals (Were $55) $40 at Nordstrom Summer travels are coming, and these sandals are made for the beach.

Larroudé Valerie Kitten Heel Slide Sandals (Were $300) $100 at Nordstrom Larroudé designs the most comfortable shoes in my collection, so this pair of mules caught my eye.

Open Edit Asymmetric Sleeveless Top (Was $55) $30 at Nordstrom Dress up your jeans-and-a-nice-top rotation with this pick.

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane Flats (Were $120) $54 at Nordstrom Silver flats add a pop to even the most simple outfit.

Schutz Dethalia Kitten Heel Slide Sandals (Were $128) $58 at Nordstrom You're going to wear these heels with everything.

Open Edit Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60) $25 at Nordstrom How pretty (and versatile) is this slip skirt?

Reformation Spencer Knit Top (Was $98) $54 at Nordstrom This might look like your basic white tee, but the texture elevates it.

Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (Were $79) $50 at Nordstrom I love the color of these light blue leggings.

Zella Renew Mélange High Waist Leggings (Were $69) $41 at Nordstrom This pink full-length pair is also on my list.

COS Leather Clutch (Was $135) $81 at Nordstrom Yes, you need a fun going-out bag.

MANGO Bruna Ruffle Button-Up Shirt (Was $130) $58 at Nordstrom The boho fashion revival is upon us, as proven by this Mango top.

Vans Reissue '98 Slip-On Sneakers (Were $80) $40 at Nordstrom These are so similar to the butter yellow Vans that Jennifer Lawrence owns.

WAYF Aitana Floral Tie Strap Brocade Dress (Was $128) $32 at Nordstrom I found the perfect wedding guest dress.

Vans Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75) $34 at Nordstrom If you're not over the Vans sneaker trend, consider this pair.

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70) $52 at Nordstrom Linen pants season is almost here, and this pair is a best-seller for a reason. They're not sheer, endlessly versatile, and soft to the touch.

Reformation Wyn Ruffle Shirt (Was $168) $76 at Nordstrom How pretty is this top?

WAYF Alexandra Tie Front Cotton Poplin Top (Was $65) $42 at Nordstrom The bows down the front of this blouse add a sweet touch.

WAYF Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress (Was $99) $69 at Nordstrom We all could use a wear-everywhere white dress.

Halogen® Twist Neck Maxi Dress (Was $109) $55 at Nordstrom Or, try this linen frock on for your next vacation.

Franco Sarto Tavana Fisherman Sandals (Were $115) $81 at Nordstrom Fisherman sandals are trending, and this pair is my favorite.

BaubleBar Zoe Double Teardrop Earrings (Were $44) $26 at Nordstrom These under-$50 earrings add an elegant touch to any look.

BP. Slinky Rib Knit Tank (Was $20) $15 at Nordstrom A black tank is a classic—I own several that I keep on a rotation.

Open Edit Dreamy Rib Wide Leg Pajama Pants (Were $45) $20 at Nordstrom How comfy do these wide-leg knit pants look?

Nordstrom Reese Leather Belt (Was $59) $24 at Nordstrom Belts are an underrated closet staple that I only buy on sale.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors