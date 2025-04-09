These Nordstrom's Summer Basics Are Under $100—They're Saving My Wardrobe and My Wallet
This is your sign to check the sale section.
As I transition my wardrobe from winter to spring, I’ve set a strict budget for myself. I love a trendy piece as much as the next fashion-obsessed shopper, but I’m opting for wear-everywhere basics instead of flash-in-the-pan pieces. So, I took to Nordstrom’s sale section to fill my cart with summer wardrobe staples under $ 100 that I can rely on.
My favorite finds cover every major category. There are linen pants and dresses that I know I’ll wear on vacation, sandals to replace my favorite Adidas sneakers, and a few pretty tops that I can easily incorporate into my weekday rotation. I also discovered several pairs of trendy Vans sneakers for less than $50 (including a Jennifer Lawrence-inspired pair) and affordable silver earrings that look surprisingly luxe.
Keep scrolling to see my editor-selected curation. If you’ve ever wanted to shop like a bona fide fashion expert, this is your chance.
I don't make the rules, but this is the best summer work dress.
I personally tested (and own) these linen pants and I swear by them.
If your ballet flats from last year are in need of replacing, try this pair.
Summer travels are coming, and these sandals are made for the beach.
Larroudé designs the most comfortable shoes in my collection, so this pair of mules caught my eye.
Dress up your jeans-and-a-nice-top rotation with this pick.
You're going to wear these heels with everything.
This might look like your basic white tee, but the texture elevates it.
I love the color of these light blue leggings.
The boho fashion revival is upon us, as proven by this Mango top.
These are so similar to the butter yellow Vans that Jennifer Lawrence owns.
If you're not over the Vans sneaker trend, consider this pair.
Linen pants season is almost here, and this pair is a best-seller for a reason. They're not sheer, endlessly versatile, and soft to the touch.
The bows down the front of this blouse add a sweet touch.
We all could use a wear-everywhere white dress.
Fisherman sandals are trending, and this pair is my favorite.
These under-$50 earrings add an elegant touch to any look.
A black tank is a classic—I own several that I keep on a rotation.
Belts are an underrated closet staple that I only buy on sale.
