As I transition my wardrobe from winter to spring, I’ve set a strict budget for myself. I love a trendy piece as much as the next fashion-obsessed shopper, but I’m opting for wear-everywhere basics instead of flash-in-the-pan pieces. So, I took to Nordstrom’s sale section to fill my cart with summer wardrobe staples under $ 100 that I can rely on.

My favorite finds cover every major category. There are linen pants and dresses that I know I’ll wear on vacation, sandals to replace my favorite Adidas sneakers, and a few pretty tops that I can easily incorporate into my weekday rotation. I also discovered several pairs of trendy Vans sneakers for less than $50 (including a Jennifer Lawrence-inspired pair) and affordable silver earrings that look surprisingly luxe.

Keep scrolling to see my editor-selected curation. If you’ve ever wanted to shop like a bona fide fashion expert, this is your chance.

ZOE AND CLAIRE, Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $119)

ZOE AND CLAIRE
Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $118)

I don't make the rules, but this is the best summer work dress.

Caslon, Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Were $60)
Caslon
Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Were $60)

I personally tested (and own) these linen pants and I swear by them.

Ubet Ballet Flat
Marc Fisher LTD
Ubet Ballet Flats (Were $120)

If your ballet flats from last year are in need of replacing, try this pair.

Reese Cashmere Sweater Tank
Reformation
Reese Cashmere Sweater Tank (Was $148)

Sweater vests are my favorite layering piece.

Poet Slide Sandal
MIA
Poet Slide Sandals (Were $55)

Summer travels are coming, and these sandals are made for the beach.

Valerie Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Larroudé
Valerie Kitten Heel Slide Sandals (Were $300)

Larroudé designs the most comfortable shoes in my collection, so this pair of mules caught my eye.

Open Edit, Asymmetric Sleeveless Top (Was $55)
Open Edit
Asymmetric Sleeveless Top (Was $55)

Dress up your jeans-and-a-nice-top rotation with this pick.

Dolce Vita, Reyes Mary Jane Flats (Were

Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Jane Flats (Were $120)

Silver flats add a pop to even the most simple outfit.

Dethalia Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Schutz
Dethalia Kitten Heel Slide Sandals (Were $128)

You're going to wear these heels with everything.

Open Edit, Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60)
Open Edit
Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

How pretty (and versatile) is this slip skirt?

Reformation, Spencer Knit Top (Was $98)
Reformation
Spencer Knit Top (Was $98)

This might look like your basic white tee, but the texture elevates it.

Zella, Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (Were $79)

I love the color of these light blue leggings.

Zella, Renew Mélange High Waist Leggings
Zella
Renew Mélange High Waist Leggings (Were $69)

This pink full-length pair is also on my list.

Leather Clutch
COS
Leather Clutch (Was $135)

Yes, you need a fun going-out bag.

Bruna Ruffle Button-Up Shirt
MANGO
Bruna Ruffle Button-Up Shirt (Was $130)

The boho fashion revival is upon us, as proven by this Mango top.

Reissue '98 Slip-On Sneaker
Vans
Reissue '98 Slip-On Sneakers (Were $80)

These are so similar to the butter yellow Vans that Jennifer Lawrence owns.

WAYF, Aitana Floral Tie Strap Brocade Dress (Was $128)
WAYF
Aitana Floral Tie Strap Brocade Dress (Was $128)

I found the perfect wedding guest dress.

Vans, Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75)
Vans
Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75)

If you're not over the Vans sneaker trend, consider this pair.

Caslon, Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

Linen pants season is almost here, and this pair is a best-seller for a reason. They're not sheer, endlessly versatile, and soft to the touch.

Reformation, Wyn Ruffle Shirt (Was $168)
Reformation
Wyn Ruffle Shirt (Was $168)

How pretty is this top?

WAYF, Alexandra Tie Front Cotton Poplin Top (Was $65)
WAYF
Alexandra Tie Front Cotton Poplin Top (Was $65)

The bows down the front of this blouse add a sweet touch.

WAYF, Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress (Was $99)
WAYF
Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress (Was $99)

We all could use a wear-everywhere white dress.

Twist Neck Maxi Dress
Halogen®
Twist Neck Maxi Dress (Was $109)

Or, try this linen frock on for your next vacation.

Tavana Fisherman Sandal
Franco Sarto
Tavana Fisherman Sandals (Were $115)

Fisherman sandals are trending, and this pair is my favorite.

Zoe Double Teardrop Earrings
BaubleBar
Zoe Double Teardrop Earrings (Were $44)

These under-$50 earrings add an elegant touch to any look.

BP., Slinky Rib Knit Tank (Was $20)
BP.
Slinky Rib Knit Tank (Was $20)

A black tank is a classic—I own several that I keep on a rotation.

Open Edit, Dreamy Rib Wide Leg Pajama Pants
Open Edit
Dreamy Rib Wide Leg Pajama Pants (Were $45)

How comfy do these wide-leg knit pants look?

Reese Leather Belt
Nordstrom
Reese Leather Belt (Was $59)

Belts are an underrated closet staple that I only buy on sale.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

