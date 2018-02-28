Georgia Students Speak Out About Arming Teachers After Dalton School Shooting

A Georgia social studies teacher is in custody after pulling the trigger on a handgun during school today. Jesse Davidson reportedly barricaded himself inside an empty classroom before firing the single shot that sent Dalton High School faculty and students into a panic.

One mother said she received updates from her daughter, who was hiding inside a darkened classroom during the gunfire. Annmarie Jacobs said her daughter, Emma, texted that her teacher had turned the lights off and instructed students to sit quietly in the corner.

One of the texts read: "Omg she's putting desk in front of the door."

No injuries have been reported, but people—especially students—are distraught about what happened today, and are taking to Twitter to speak up about gun violence.

What happened at Dalton High School today was very REAL. My classmates were shoved into dark classrooms not knowing if they’re were going to make it out alive and were literally posting their goodbyes on social media. Don’t you DARE make this into a conspiracy theory. — winter (@demurevogue) February 28, 2018

I’m a Dalton High School student. You can’t tell me that what happened today is fake. You can’t call what happened today a conspiracy. You weren’t there and don’t know the fear I had. To call my feelings fake and the ones of my fellows students is a joke. I was there you weren’t. — :) (@eve_so1is) February 28, 2018

I’m a dalton high school student and that shit was scary as hell. Anyone who says these things are staged is an idiot. Arming teachers is not a good idea. I was at lunch w ab 300 other students and that was horrible. — David (@DavidFrmColmbia) February 28, 2018

I’m a student at dalton high school and I’m traumatized. Stop using my trauma for your conspiracies. We need to end gun violence now. — andrea🌼 (@iceinmylean) February 28, 2018

what happened at my school is not okay. dalton high school should not be another number, that man is my teacher and not a conspiracy, this is a real problem, a real reason to talk about gun control, a real reason to provide a better place for me and my friends. — bianca 🔆 (@biancamoon_) February 28, 2018

It's unclear whether Davidson shot the gun in an intentional act of violence or in protest of President Trump's recent suggestion that educators should be armed in the classroom.