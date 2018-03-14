Videos: School Walkouts Are Happening All Over the Country to Protest Gun Violence

Students all over the country are staging walkouts to protest for stricter gun control. Following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, people around America are demanding legislation changes regarding the access to guns.
Organized by Women's March Youth Empowerment, over 2,800 protests are taking place today, with students leaving their classrooms to protest gun violence.
Here, videos from walkouts around America, and beyond:
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida
Burlington High School, Vermont
Smith High School
Walden School, Louisville
North Central, Indianapolis, Indiana
Andrew Jackson High, Lancaster County, South Carolina
Oxon Hill High School, Maryland, Washington, DC
Young Women's Leadership School, Bronx, New York
Elias Howe Elementary School, New York
Albemarle County High School, Charlottesville
Newport High School, Kentucky