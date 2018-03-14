Today's Top Stories
Videos: School Walkouts Are Happening All Over the Country to Protest Gun Violence

Students are demanding stricter gun control, following last month's tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

Students all over the country are staging walkouts to protest for stricter gun control. Following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, people around America are demanding legislation changes regarding the access to guns.

Organized by Women's March Youth Empowerment, over 2,800 protests are taking place today, with students leaving their classrooms to protest gun violence.

Here, videos from walkouts around America, and beyond:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida

Burlington High School, Vermont

Smith High School

Walden School, Louisville

North Central, Indianapolis, Indiana

Andrew Jackson High, Lancaster County, South Carolina

Oxon Hill High School, Maryland, Washington, DC

Young Women's Leadership School, Bronx, New York

Elias Howe Elementary School, New York

Albemarle County High School, Charlottesville

Newport High School, Kentucky

