Videos: School Walkouts Are Happening All Over the Country to Protest Gun Violence

Students all over the country are staging walkouts to protest for stricter gun control. Following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, people around America are demanding legislation changes regarding the access to guns.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Organized by Women's March Youth Empowerment, over 2,800 protests are taking place today, with students leaving their classrooms to protest gun violence.

Here, videos from walkouts around America, and beyond:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida

Burlington High School, Vermont

Students at Burlington high school walk out of class to focus on gun safety in schools and to honor the 17 students that were killed by a shooter at a Florida high school pic.twitter.com/d3AwFk5H1H — Ike Bendavid (@WCAX_Ike) March 14, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Smith High School

Smith High School Walkout Against Gun Violence https://t.co/28FzpSDWwv — Delaney Vandergrift (@delaneypv15) March 14, 2018

Walden School, Louisville

#Enough walkout at Walden School in Louisville pic.twitter.com/sZYqNs5aLJ — Bailey Loosemore (@bloosemore) March 14, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

North Central, Indianapolis, Indiana

For safety purposes North Central students coordinated walkout with school administration. @WTHRcom Photo Credit:Isaac Herzog pic.twitter.com/huX1Abr6Co — David MacAnally (@DavidMacAnally) March 14, 2018

Andrew Jackson High, Lancaster County, South Carolina

Right now. Students walk out at Andrew Jackson high school to honor those 17 killed in Parkland Florida. pic.twitter.com/0U2RYb9hmK — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) March 14, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Oxon Hill High School, Maryland, Washington, DC

#NOW: Students at Oxon Hill High School file into the auditorium for the National School Walkout. They opted for an assembly and discussion. 600 signed up to participate. pic.twitter.com/j2WBgOaZ73 — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) March 14, 2018

Young Women's Leadership School, Bronx, New York

Students at the Young Women's Leadership School in the Bronx walk out in support of gun control, holding photos of those killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting pic.twitter.com/bKbf5zWVO0 — Rajvi Desai (@rajviedesai) March 14, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Elias Howe Elementary School, New York

Elementary school students at Elias Howe PS 61 are lining up across the street to watch and participate in the walkout as well. pic.twitter.com/6jCC81nlL2 — Cora Lewis (@cora) March 14, 2018

Albemarle County High School, Charlottesville

Albemarle County High School walkout pic.twitter.com/OXkHdMxVyO — Tyler Hammel (@TylerHammelVA) March 14, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Newport High School, Kentucky