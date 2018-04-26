Donald Trump Says He's Been Too Busy to Get Melania a Birthday Present

Donald Trump did a phone interview today with his favorite television show, Fox & Friends, and things got a little personal. Because today is his wife, Melania Trump's, birthday (a fact Trump brought up himself at the very start of the interview), the hosts politely asked what he got the first lady for the big day.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Well, I better not get into that 'cause I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn't get her so much," Trump said with a laugh.

Hilarious, right?

"I got her a beautiful card," he added. "You know, I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay? But I got her a beautiful card, and some beautiful flowers, and she did a fantastic job with France."



Don't forget the Fox & Friends birthday shoutout, Donald. Having your husband tell reporters that he purposely scheduled a 30-minute interview to coincide with your birthday? It's the priceless gift everyone woman dreams of.



The "fantastic job with France" bit refers to French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte's recent visit to Washington and the Trumps' first State dinner.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Melania, who turns 48 today, has made headlines multiple times in the past week. While welcoming Macron and his wife, Melania was caught on camera avoiding Donald Trump's attempts to hold her hand (yet again—because this has happened before).



“I know I’ve been an absentee dad and a horrible husband - including flagrant affairs while you were pregnant - but let’s just hold hands at this event...” pic.twitter.com/gLDCs40iCk — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 24, 2018

And last weekend, the internet went wild over a picture of Melania flashing former president Barack Obama a beaming smile at Barbara Bush's funeral in Houston. Twitter users joked that it was ironic that Melania appeared happier at a funeral with Obama than she has at more festive occasions with her own husband.