Our Immigration Stories

Despite backgrounds that criss-cross the globe, these women are making a home—and a name—for themselves here in the States. And we're lucky to have them.

America has always welcomed the world's tired, poor, and huddled masses yearning to breathe free. But lately, Lady Liberty's welcoming lamp seems to be fading. As the United Nations forges its first-ever global compact for migration, we celebrate the talents and contributions of female authors, executives, actresses, athletes, designers (all of whom have become activists)—including Priyanka Chopra, Constance Wu, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Maria Cornejo, among other equally formidable women—with roots in foreign lands. Click the images below to read their personal immigration stories.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

CONSTANCE WU

CAMILA CABELLO

AUTHORS, ACTIVISTS, AND ATHLETES

FOUNDERS AND CEOS

A version of this article originally appeared in the September 2018 issue of Marie Claire.

MORE FROM THE IMMIGRATION ISSUE

The Women Fixing How the U.S. Treats Immigrants

True Stories from the Border

Easy Ways to Help Immigrant Kids Right Now

