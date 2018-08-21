Our Immigration Stories
Despite backgrounds that criss-cross the globe, these women are making a home—and a name—for themselves here in the States. And we're lucky to have them.
America has always welcomed the world's tired, poor, and huddled masses yearning to breathe free. But lately, Lady Liberty's welcoming lamp seems to be fading. As the United Nations forges its first-ever global compact for migration, we celebrate the talents and contributions of female authors, executives, actresses, athletes, designers (all of whom have become activists)—including Priyanka Chopra, Constance Wu, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Maria Cornejo, among other equally formidable women—with roots in foreign lands. Click the images below to read their personal immigration stories.
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
CONSTANCE WU
CAMILA CABELLO
AUTHORS, ACTIVISTS, AND ATHLETES
FOUNDERS AND CEOS
A version of this article originally appeared in the September 2018 issue of Marie Claire.
MORE FROM THE IMMIGRATION ISSUE
-
This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is On Sale on Amazon for Less Than $50
And it will get to you before Thanksgiving.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Sephora's Black Friday Deals: Your 2021 Guide
In preparation for the sale, we're rounding up our favorite products.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The Instagram Guide to Guatemala
From Antigua to Lake Atitlán, Guatemala is filled with incredible sights and activities.
By Michelle Stansbury •
-
Education for Women and Girls Is Crucial for Climate Justice
In an excerpt from her new book, A Bigger Picture, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate discusses the impact educated African women and girls can have on solving the climate crisis.
By Vanessa Nakate •
-
It’s Time to End Equal Pay Days and Pass the Equal Rights Amendment
The passage of the ERA is a chance for our country to prove it truly values women.
By Hala Ayala •
-
In Conversation: Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Emily Tisch Sussman
“It’s ridiculous that we’re the only advanced nation on the planet that doesn’t help families with childcare.”
By Emily Tisch Sussman •
-
EMILY's List President Laphonza Butler Has Big Plans for the Organization
Under Butler's leadership, the largest resource for women in politics aims to expand Black political power and become more accessible for candidates across the nation.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Anita Hill Believes We Can End Gender Violence
Three decades after her landmark testimony in the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, the esteemed professor and lawyer has a message for leaders: The time is now to prioritize anti-gender violence policies.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
For Teachers, Going to Work Can Mean Life or Death
Stefanie Minguell, a COVID survivor and second grade teacher in Florida's Broward County, almost died of COVID-19 and is immunocomprised. When she teaches in the classroom, she’s forced to choose between her health and her students.
By Megan DiTrolio •
-
Periods Don’t Stop for Pandemics—And Neither Have Our Nation’s Moms
Policies touted in the $3.5 trillion budget plan and other Congressional bills are missing a core component of maternal well-being: menstrual access and health.
By Christy Turlington Burns •
-
Want to Fight for Abortion Rights in Texas? Raise Your Voice to State Legislators
Emily Cain, executive director of EMILY's List and and former Minority Leader in Maine, says that to stop the assault on reproductive rights, we need to start demanding more from our state legislatures.
By Emily Cain •