What looks to be a massive march across Washington, D.C., will take place Thursday, as women protest the possible confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Beginning at 1 p.m. EST, protesters will march from Kavanaugh’s current courthouse, the Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse (where he’s a judge in the D.C. Court of Appeals), to the Supreme Court building. The Women’s March and the Center for Popular Democracy organized the protest, and if the second group sounds particularly familiar right now, it’s because Ana Maria Archila—one of the sexual assault survivors who approached Senator Jeff Flake before the Senate Judiciary Committee—is the organization’s co-executive director.

In a statement, organizers said the purpose of the march is “to send a message: Abusers don’t belong on the Supreme Court.” The statement also quoted Archila, who said, “Last week, we proved that people coming together and sharing their stories can change the course of history...We stand together here, in sisterhood and community, to demand that our Senators look at us and keep Brett Kavanaugh from becoming a Supreme Court Justice."

In the same statement, organizers pointed to the other protests against Kavanaugh that have gone on since his nomination was announced a few months ago:

“After Trump announced his nominee in July, Women’s March members spent the rest of the summer visiting Senate district offices all over the country to #CancelKavanaugh. Women’s March co-chairs Linda Sarsour and Bob Bland were among the first arrested during the Kavanaugh hearings on September 4. Since, 300 women and allies have been arrested for engaging in their constitutional right to peacefully protest, and survivors have hosted solidarity speak outs in 30 states in front of Senate Offices.”

A protester is arrested at Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing. Getty Images Mark Wilson

Other event organizers include MomsRising , The Leadership Conference , and the Black Women’s Roundtable . If you’re in the D.C. area and want to participate, below is the slated schedule for events:

12:30 PM ET : Women and survivors gather outside Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse (333 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001)

: Women and survivors gather outside Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse (333 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001) 1 PM ET: March begins

March begins 1:45 PM ET: Rally outside the Supreme Court

Rally outside the Supreme Court 3 PM ET: Survivor speakout and protest on the East Steps of the Capitol

Senator Mitch McConnell is pushing for a vote to end debate on the floor for Friday, which means a final confirmation vote could happen as early as Saturday. That means that now is the time to make your voice heard and tell your representatives how you feel about Brett Kavanaugh serving a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.