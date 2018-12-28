Angelina Jolie Hints That She Could Run for President in 2020

Another day, another potential celebrity bid for president. Angelina Jolie has indicated that a move into U.S. politics may be in her future, including a possible run for President of the United States.

The Oscar-winning actor and director, as well as special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency. opened up about her political future in an interview with BBC's Justin Webb for Today, where she touched on issues including sexual violence, social media, US politics and the global refugee crisis.



Jolie was asked if there was any potential for a future presidential run, and here's what she said: "If you asked me 20 years ago, I would've laughed...I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics…but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet.

"So I’m pretty open and out there," she added. "I can take a lot on the chin so that's good. But I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change. I'm also able to work with governments and I'm also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done."

So...not no, then?

Getty Images

Then, Webb put out there that Jolie could be on the shortlist of the 30 to 40 Democrats running for the party's presidential nomination in 2020, and Jolie thanked him for his insight.

Meanwhile, the Oprah For President flags were being waved high and proud after the Golden Globes last January, and now it seems every celebrity with an interest in politics is being asked if they'd want to be president. One celebrity president, now everyone wants to do it!

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE