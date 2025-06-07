Jennifer Lawrence just co-signed two controversial summer trends in one outfit. Without sacrificing her cool-girl uniform, the Oscar-winner combined a casual pair of ripped jorts with flip-flops for a walk in New York City on June 6. Basically, the flip-flops and jeans era is officially upon us.

A dedicated devotee of The Row, Lawrence selected the brand's sold-out $690 Dune Classic Sandal in Scarlet Rubber for her outing. The Hunger Games star also combined a vintage Morris the Cat T-shirt with a pair of cut-off, knee-length jorts. She completed the simple summer outfit with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a Larsen's Menemsha Fish Market baseball cap, which perfectly plays into 2025's sardine fashion trend.

For jewelry, Lawrence wore several gold necklaces, along with her custom Alison Lou engagement ring.

Jennifer Lawrence pairs jorts with flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber $690 at The Row

Lawrence has already provided a plethora of fashion inspiration for summer 2025. From wearing stylish and incredibly comfortable Mary Jane sneakers from Wales Bonner to pairing Rothy's Casual Clog with a leopard print Prada bag, the actress has perfected the high-low outfit. Plus, Lawrence is known for her dreamy sneaker collection, and recently paired $10 mesh slippers with a Loewe duffle bag.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being appointed as an "Ambassador of Elegance" for Longines, Lawrence discussed her love of watches with ELLE Canada. "I just think that it's more expressive than a normal piece of jewelry," the Joy star said of her Longines Mini DolceVita, which she recently wore on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. "It says something more profound about you; it's more professional. There's something more serious about it that I like. I don't think there's any outfit you can put on that this watch isn't going to elevate."

