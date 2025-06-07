Jennifer Lawrence Doubles Up on Controversial Summer Trends in Jorts and The Row Flip-Flops

She also played into 2025's sardine fashion trend in an unexpected way.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white T-shirt and oversize shades
(Image credit: Getty Images/y MEGA/GC Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lawrence just co-signed two controversial summer trends in one outfit. Without sacrificing her cool-girl uniform, the Oscar-winner combined a casual pair of ripped jorts with flip-flops for a walk in New York City on June 6. Basically, the flip-flops and jeans era is officially upon us.

A dedicated devotee of The Row, Lawrence selected the brand's sold-out $690 Dune Classic Sandal in Scarlet Rubber for her outing. The Hunger Games star also combined a vintage Morris the Cat T-shirt with a pair of cut-off, knee-length jorts. She completed the simple summer outfit with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a Larsen's Menemsha Fish Market baseball cap, which perfectly plays into 2025's sardine fashion trend.

For jewelry, Lawrence wore several gold necklaces, along with her custom Alison Lou engagement ring.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a vintage T-shirt, jorts, The Row flip-flops, and a baseball cap

Jennifer Lawrence pairs jorts with flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber
The Row
Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber

Jort Cutoff Denim Shorts
Wrangler
Jort Cutoff Denim Shorts

The Timeless Shorts
FRAME
The Timeless Shorts

Frayed Mid Rise Denim Jorts
BP.
Frayed Mid Rise Denim Jorts

Lawrence has already provided a plethora of fashion inspiration for summer 2025. From wearing stylish and incredibly comfortable Mary Jane sneakers from Wales Bonner to pairing Rothy's Casual Clog with a leopard print Prada bag, the actress has perfected the high-low outfit. Plus, Lawrence is known for her dreamy sneaker collection, and recently paired $10 mesh slippers with a Loewe duffle bag.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After being appointed as an "Ambassador of Elegance" for Longines, Lawrence discussed her love of watches with ELLE Canada. "I just think that it's more expressive than a normal piece of jewelry," the Joy star said of her Longines Mini DolceVita, which she recently wore on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. "It says something more profound about you; it's more professional. There's something more serious about it that I like. I don't think there's any outfit you can put on that this watch isn't going to elevate."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸