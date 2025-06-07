Jennifer Lawrence Doubles Up on Controversial Summer Trends in Jorts and The Row Flip-Flops
She also played into 2025's sardine fashion trend in an unexpected way.
Jennifer Lawrence just co-signed two controversial summer trends in one outfit. Without sacrificing her cool-girl uniform, the Oscar-winner combined a casual pair of ripped jorts with flip-flops for a walk in New York City on June 6. Basically, the flip-flops and jeans era is officially upon us.
A dedicated devotee of The Row, Lawrence selected the brand's sold-out $690 Dune Classic Sandal in Scarlet Rubber for her outing. The Hunger Games star also combined a vintage Morris the Cat T-shirt with a pair of cut-off, knee-length jorts. She completed the simple summer outfit with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a Larsen's Menemsha Fish Market baseball cap, which perfectly plays into 2025's sardine fashion trend.
For jewelry, Lawrence wore several gold necklaces, along with her custom Alison Lou engagement ring.
Lawrence has already provided a plethora of fashion inspiration for summer 2025. From wearing stylish and incredibly comfortable Mary Jane sneakers from Wales Bonner to pairing Rothy's Casual Clog with a leopard print Prada bag, the actress has perfected the high-low outfit. Plus, Lawrence is known for her dreamy sneaker collection, and recently paired $10 mesh slippers with a Loewe duffle bag.
After being appointed as an "Ambassador of Elegance" for Longines, Lawrence discussed her love of watches with ELLE Canada. "I just think that it's more expressive than a normal piece of jewelry," the Joy star said of her Longines Mini DolceVita, which she recently wore on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. "It says something more profound about you; it's more professional. There's something more serious about it that I like. I don't think there's any outfit you can put on that this watch isn't going to elevate."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
We Have A Verdict! Breaking Down the 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Ending, From the Trial to That Cliffhanger
Did the "Mayoress Murderess" saga end in chaos? (Of course it did.)
-
You'll be hooked by this Australian drama—which just so happens to star the next lead on 'Bridgerton.'
Meet the Cast of 'The Survivors,' Your Latest Netflix Mystery Series Obsession
-
Anne Hathaway's $11,200 Watch Is Tiny, But It Still Pulls Focus
This timepiece proves size isn't everything.
-
Kendall Jenner's Flip-Flops and Jeans Era Is Actually So Expensive-Looking
Her take on the divisive duo comes with her favorite designer tags.
-
Elegant, Celebrity-Inspired Little Black Dresses Are All I'm Wearing This Summer
These A-list inspired styles aren't just for fall.
-
How Sydney Sweeney Reimagines a 2005 Jean Paul Gaultier Blazer Dress for 2025
She gave the 2005 piece a 2025 update.
-
Dakota Johnson Revamps Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers With a Chic Cow Print
Her shoe collection keeps getting better.
-
Kylie Jenner and Her $54,000 Diamond Cartier Watch Just Went Instagram Official
She's truly attached to this timepiece.
-
Kaia Gerber Revamps Her Capsule Wardrobe With On Sneakers and Summer's Freakiest Sunglasses
Ballet flats are gone.
-
So Long, Mesh Flats—Jennifer Lawrence Is Having a Mary Jane Sneaker Summer
So long, mesh flats.
-
Kylie Jenner Packed Knicks-Themed Lingerie for Her Game Night Date With Timothée Chalamet
The date-night pieces are from a fan-favorite brand.