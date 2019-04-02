UK, London, businesswoman in underground train looking at cell phone
Today's Top Stories
1
Advice for Navigating Social Media and Work
image
2
#ReadWithMC Reviews 'The Care and Feeding'
image
3
The Best Pairs of Grown-Up Denim Shorts Out There
image
4
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now
image
5
How to Make Your Bikini Wax Completely Painless

How to Pronounce "Kamala Harris," Once and for All

People are constantly getting it wrong (lookin' at you, Trump).

image
By Rachel Epstein
Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Attends Campaign Events In Las Vegas
Ethan MillerGetty Images

    When Sen. Kamala Harris announced she was running for president, the nation began to pay more attention to the Democratic senator from California, including on-air reporters discussing her political background and the issues she plans to focus on during her campaign.

    However, as most of us know, when women are leading the way—specifically women of color—there tends to be a lack of respect for common courtesies like learning how to pronounce the person's name. President Trump is a prime example of someone who recently butchered her name, reportedly pronouncing it as "Kameela" in a New York Times interview.

    Harris has struggled with the public pronouncing her name over the years, so much that she even created a video having kids pronounce her name when she was campaigning for her senate seat in 2016.

    As the kids say, it's not "CAM-EL-UH." It's not "KUH-MAL-UH." It's not "KARMEL-UH."

    It's pronounced, "COMMA-LAH."

    Here's another video that explains where Harris' name is derived from, and how not to pronounce it:

    Now that we've cleared that up, learn more about the 2020 presidential candidates here.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    Kamala Harris Wants To Pass The ERA. That's a BFD
    image
    Jot Down These 2020 Voter Registration Deadlines
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Countdown to the 2020 Presidential Election
    Conversations About America's Future: Mayor Pete Buttigieg - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals Where Does Pete Buttigieg Stand on Gun Control?
    image So Pete Buttigieg Speaks Seven Languages, NBD
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Wayne Messam Everybody Running for President In 2020
    image Remember When Beto Was a Musician?
    image Why I'm Torn About Beto
    image Stacey Abrams Is Just Getting Started
    image Phenomenal Woman's Meena Harris on Why We Need Men
    Patriotic Voting Hands How a Caucus Is Different From a Primary
    image Kamala Harris Wants To Pass The ERA. That's a BFD
    image Jot Down These 2020 Voter Registration Deadlines