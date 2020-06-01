In the wake of George Floyd's death and the nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality, it's important not to give up on the momentum and continue the fight to dismantle systemic racism in our society. There is an outpouring of support to organizations such as the George Floyd Memorial Fund, Minnesota Freedom Fund, and Campaign Zero, but our work should not stop here, or with merely an Instagram post or a hashtag.

Continue the #BlackLivesMatter conversation with those around you and further your own education by diving into this reading list by black authors. In addition, an actionable way to support your POC allies is to shop from black-owned businesses—not just today, but every day. If you're not sure where to begin, we rounded up 27 black-owned brands, from the fashion and beauty space to home and food, where you can spend your money. (If you want more, we have another thorough list of black-owned beauty brands to support.) Bookmark these resources and refer back to them, because the journey in tackling racism in America is ongoing.



Telfar

BLK MKT Vintage

McBride Sisters Collection

Kahmune

Golde

The Lip Bar

Love, Cortnie

Partake Foods

Melanie Marie

PUR Home

Briogeo

The Wrap Life

Laurus

Nubian Skin

Hanifa

Cushnie

Love Notes

Brother Vellies

BLK & Bold

Christopher John Rogers

Unwrp

The Honey Pot Company

Mented Cosmetics

Godly Gorgeous

Curlbox

BlackGirlSunscreen

Aminah Abdul Jillil

