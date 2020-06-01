Kay-Paris FernandesGetty Images
In the wake of George Floyd's death and the nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality, it's important not to give up on the momentum and continue the fight to dismantle systemic racism in our society. There is an outpouring of support to organizations such as the George Floyd Memorial Fund, Minnesota Freedom Fund, and Campaign Zero, but our work should not stop here, or with merely an Instagram post or a hashtag.
Continue the #BlackLivesMatter conversation with those around you and further your own education by diving into this reading list by black authors. In addition, an actionable way to support your POC allies is to shop from black-owned businesses—not just today, but every day. If you're not sure where to begin, we rounded up 27 black-owned brands, from the fashion and beauty space to home and food, where you can spend your money. (If you want more, we have another thorough list of black-owned beauty brands to support.) Bookmark these resources and refer back to them, because the journey in tackling racism in America is ongoing.
Telfar
BLK MKT Vintage
McBride Sisters Collection
Kahmune
Golde
The Lip Bar
Love, Cortnie
Partake Foods
Melanie Marie
PUR Home
Briogeo
The Wrap Life
Laurus
Nubian Skin
Hanifa
Cushnie
Love Notes
Brother Vellies
BLK & Bold
Christopher John Rogers
Unwrp
The Honey Pot Company
Mented Cosmetics
Godly Gorgeous
Curlbox
BlackGirlSunscreen
Aminah Abdul Jillil
Marina Liao
Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.
