The Brands Donating to Bail Funds for Protesters Across the Nation

"We hear you, and we support you."

By Katherine J Igoe
i cant breathe george floyd
Probal RashidGetty Images

Protests continue across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Countless individuals and groups are actively using their voices and their platforms to protest the systemic racism embedded in the United States. They're doing this in honor of not only Floyd, but the countless people of color who have been killed by police, including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Eric Garner (who also pleaded with officers, "I can't breathe").

There are ways to support those who are on the front lines of the protests, with many kinds of resources at that link. The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which provides bail for jailed protesters, has already raised more than $20 million, and has now asked that supporters donate to local black or BIPOC-led organizations and Floyd's family. Chrissy Teigen pledged $200,000 to bail out protesters. Film director Matthew A. Cherry compiled a comprehensive list of bail organizations by state; the National Bail Fund has a comprehensive list of funds.

The below brands are supporting protesters by donating to bail funds. They're showing corporate responsibility in a meaningful way (which is especially noteworthy when you consider that other brands have stayed silent on the matter, or stated solidarity without concrete support). So for those of us hoping to practice more conscious consumerism, this is, at least, a start.

ColourPop

The L.A.-based cosmetics company said they'd be donating to organizations including the Minnesota Freedom Fund in a characteristically colorful post. They linked to the sites in their Instagram Story to encourage others to donate as well.

Flight Club

Though one of their stores was looted, Flight Club said they were committed to supporting peaceful protesters. They donated to the Bail Project and encouraged their followers to do the same.

Glossier

#BlackLivesMatter

On May 31, Glossier committed $500,000 to organizations working to help protesters and fight injustice: "Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Equal Justice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters." The LDF links directly to local bond funds that can support people who have been jailed.

"We're inspired by so many people in our community who are using their voices and making change. We see you and are with you. For those looking for ways to take action, you can find resources for engagement and education in our Stories," the post explained, linking directly to petitions seeking justice for Floyd and others.

Herbivore Botanicals

The sustainable and vegan beauty brand donated 100 percent of this past weekend's profits to, among others, the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Kith

Change.

The lifestyle brand explained: "We are committed to utilizing our voice and resources to stand for the safety of our citizens, friends, family and neighbors in productive ways that we pray will spur the change we all need." They listed GoFundMes and the Minnesota Freedom Fund as some of the organizations they were supporting.

Kosas

One of the many organizations that Kosas donated to is Black Lives Matter LA, which is leading the Los Angeles Action Bail Fund.

NYX

The cruelty-free makeup brand donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, saying: "We stand with our black community."

Puma

In a post on Sunday, Puma explained that they were supporting by donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Sarah Flint

“I don’t often comment on current events on my social media, but I can't stay silent. What happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd this past week was devastating, and part of a larger, unacceptable pattern. Mr. Floyd was treated as less than a human. I am learning how I can do my part to support those who for too long have been silenced and need to have THEIR voices heard. I know support means not being silent. It means carefully examining my own outlook and biases. Support means being outraged and taking actions that fight for a better America. I will not be a bystander when I can be an upstander. I know being not racist is not enough, and that I will strive each day to actively be anti-racist. I am making a monthly donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and will be supporting other organizations that fight for equality. I am committed to learning, listening, and working to make the world more just.” -@xosarahflint

One of Meghan Markle's favorite shoe brands donated funds to organizations that fight for equality—including the LDF, just like Glossier.

Sunday Riley

George Floyd and I are both from Houston. We actually both went to Lamar High School, though he graduated from Yates. We were separated by time. We weren’t the same age, we weren’t in the same year. But we walked the same hallways, maybe sat in the same classrooms, albeit at different moments in time. We had entirely different lives, different opportunities, and faced different challenges.  Had we both been in the exact same situation, at the exact same moment, I think it would have ended differently for me. Actually, I know it would have. That reality pierces me to my core.⠀ ⠀ Being from Houston, as a team, we want to support the black community locally and are looking for meaningful ways that we can support. Hopefully we’ll have something firmed up in the next day or so. But in recognition that this level of discrimination, hatred, and brutality is rampant across the entire United States, yesterday we made a $50,000 donation commitment to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. We are limited in our resources, but not in our voice.⠀ ⠀ Wishing everyone a peaceful Sunday, but not a forgetful one. 🤎⠀ - Sunday

Founder Riley explained, "George Floyd and I are both from Houston. We actually both went to Lamar High School, though he graduated from Yates...We had entirely different lives, different opportunities, and faced different challenges. Had we both been in the exact same situation, at the exact same moment, I think it would have ended differently for me."

The company donated to the LDF and Riley said they were hoping to do something local in Houston.

Ubiq

The shoe and apparel store in Philadelphia and D.C. explained that they had donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, and listed organizations that their followers could donate to or support as well.

Urban Decay

Urban Decay is one of the most prominent cosmetics companies making donations—in their case, including to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Other brands like ASOS have committed funds to organizations, but haven't yet specified where they're going. Others, like Peloton, have donated funds to organizations like Black Lives Matter. We'll keep the post updated as we learn more.

