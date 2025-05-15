Between Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, it's a miracle The Row even has merchandise to sell. The two stars are superfans of the Olsen-owned brand. Together, they probably own every luxury staple The Row has ever released. Each day, it seems, one of them debuts another.

Both women wear The Row almost every single day, pivoting back and forth between anonymous basics and nondescript accessories. The friends love the brand's cashmere sweaters and streamlined trousers, of course, but they really go wild for The Row's high-end shoes and purses.

Combined, they probably own every pair of shoes Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have ever created: the Cybil Mule, the Dune flip-flops, the Almond Pumps, and the Awar flats, as well as the Vika naked sandals, which Jenner wore earlier this week. And that's only to name a few.

Kendall Jenner wore The Row's Almond Pumps in New York City for the 2024 US Tennis Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their bag collections too, are nothing short of astounding. Jenner and Bieber always keep several styles on rotation, regularly swapping out the To-Go Tote for the New Bindle for the Day Luxe for the Pim Tote. So, of course, when the girlies met up on May 14 for one of their regularly-scheduled Sushi Park dates, The Row was on the menu.

Hailey Bieber carried the Pim Tote in New York City last January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair went out to dinner dressed in their usual garb. Bieber wore a leather jacket and jeans, while Jenner looked like she just robbed The Row's Los Angeles storefront.

She was outfitted in a mix of unidentifiable basics, styled with The Row's $4,370 Terrasse Bag in khaki-colored Nebuck leather. The purse is a Bieber favorite (naturally) and she's been sporting her own black suede style for months now.

Jenner wore Bieber's favorite Terrasse Bag while for a sushi dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given their nondescript nature, it's unclear where her cropped baby tee, glove flats, and jeans are from, but they could easily have been from the brand (the Berty Jeans and Tommy T-Shirt, perhaps?). Regardless, The Row's signature vibes were most certainly present and accounted for.

