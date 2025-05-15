Kendall Jenner Co-Opts Hailey Bieber's Favorite $4,370 The Row Bag With Barrel-Leg Jeans

They're The Row's biggest fans.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner grab dinner at Sushi Park
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Between Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, it's a miracle The Row even has merchandise to sell. The two stars are superfans of the Olsen-owned brand. Together, they probably own every luxury staple The Row has ever released. Each day, it seems, one of them debuts another.

Both women wear The Row almost every single day, pivoting back and forth between anonymous basics and nondescript accessories. The friends love the brand's cashmere sweaters and streamlined trousers, of course, but they really go wild for The Row's high-end shoes and purses.

Combined, they probably own every pair of shoes Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have ever created: the Cybil Mule, the Dune flip-flops, the Almond Pumps, and the Awar flats, as well as the Vika naked sandals, which Jenner wore earlier this week. And that's only to name a few.

Kendall Jenner is seen in Tribeca on September 08, 2024 in New York City.

Kendall Jenner wore The Row's Almond Pumps in New York City for the 2024 US Tennis Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Their bag collections too, are nothing short of astounding. Jenner and Bieber always keep several styles on rotation, regularly swapping out the To-Go Tote for the New Bindle for the Day Luxe for the Pim Tote. So, of course, when the girlies met up on May 14 for one of their regularly-scheduled Sushi Park dates, The Row was on the menu.

Hailey Bieber seen in SoHo on January 30, 2025 in New York City

Hailey Bieber carried the Pim Tote in New York City last January.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair went out to dinner dressed in their usual garb. Bieber wore a leather jacket and jeans, while Jenner looked like she just robbed The Row's Los Angeles storefront.

She was outfitted in a mix of unidentifiable basics, styled with The Row's $4,370 Terrasse Bag in khaki-colored Nebuck leather. The purse is a Bieber favorite (naturally) and she's been sporting her own black suede style for months now.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner grab dinner at Sushi Park as Netflix releases a docuseries about Justin Bieber

Jenner wore Bieber's favorite Terrasse Bag while for a sushi dinner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Terrasse Nubuck Shoulder Bag - the Row - Women - Dark Mocha - Unique
The Row
Terrasse Nubuck Shoulder Bag

Gap, Curvy High Rise Barrel Jeans
Gap
Curvy High Rise Barrel Jeans

Orinda Square Toe Ballet Flat
Vionic
Orinda Square Toe Ballet Flat

The Pointelle Baby Tee
DONNI.
The Pointelle Baby Tee

Tan Boat Wide Bag
Osoi
Tan Boat Wide Bag

Given their nondescript nature, it's unclear where her cropped baby tee, glove flats, and jeans are from, but they could easily have been from the brand (the Berty Jeans and Tommy T-Shirt, perhaps?). Regardless, The Row's signature vibes were most certainly present and accounted for.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Elevated Basics

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸