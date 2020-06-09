The state of Georgia seems to have learned nothing from its deeply-flawed gubernatorial election in 2018 that prevented voters from casting ballots across the state. Voting problems are now rampant once again on June 9, 2020, where people in the Atlanta area have been waiting in lines for hours to cast their ballot for Georgia's 2020 presidential primary election.

Malfunctioning voter machines in multiple parts of the state have been reported since early this morning, prompting voters to stand in line for hours without a guarantee that they'll even be able to cast their vote. The state is blaming poll workers' fear of COVID-19 and inability to work new voting machines after phasing out paperless machines.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

BREAKING NEWS: Voters outraged because they can’t vote. @cbs46

Voting machines are down & systems aren’t working all over #Atlanta

Some people have left the polls because the line has NOT moved since 6 A.M. pic.twitter.com/QfJ8fxz5TQ — Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 9, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Big voting problems in Georgia today. Long lines, broken voting machines, not enough poll workers



After epidemic of voter suppression in 2018 it's happening again https://t.co/VbslPoU1va — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) June 9, 2020

"We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment,” Jordan Fuchs, the deputy secretary of state, told The New York Times. "While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and failures of leadership."

Voters are outraged about their inability to exercise their civic duty, and now Georgia officials are reportedly investigating what went wrong. Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to fix the problem.

"Georgians deserve better. I voted today bc of absentee ballot defects. From Jasper to Fulton to Coffee & Chatham, long lines, inoperable machines & under-resourced communities are being hurt. @GaSecofState owns this disaster. He must stop finger-pointing and fix it. #gapol."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Georgians deserve better. I voted today bc of absentee ballot defects. From Jasper to Fulton to Coffee & Chatham, long lines, inoperable machines & under-resourced communities are being hurt. @GaSecofState owns this disaster. He must stop finger-pointing and fix it. #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 9, 2020

If you believe you have been a target of voter suppression, you can call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE. You can also get involved with Fair Fight to help advocate for free and fair elections.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celeb and royals news, culture, lifestyle, and politics.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.