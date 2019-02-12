The 2020 election season has already kicked off with a handful of presidential candidates announcing their plans to run, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker. Although it seems incredibly early to start thinking about the election that's happening on November 3, 2020, making sure you're registered to vote has never been more important. (Read: Your vote will determine whether or not Donald Trump stays in office for another four years.)

Here, a state-by-state guide to voter registration deadlines for the presidential election. Bookmark this page and check back for an updated version that will include primary election deadlines as well.

Alabama

General Election Deadline: October 19, 2020

Alaska

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Arizona

General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020

Arkansas

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

California

General Election Deadline: October 19, 2020

Colorado

General Election Deadline: October 26, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Connecticut

General Election Deadline: October 27, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Delaware

General Election Deadline: October 10, 2020

Florida

General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020

Georgia

General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020

Hawaii

General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020

Idaho

General Election Deadline: October 9, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Illinois

General Election Deadline: October 6, 2020 by mail; October 18, 2020 online

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Indiana

General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020

Iowa

General Election Deadline: October 24, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Kansas

General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020

Kentucky

General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020

Louisiana

General Election Deadline: October 4 by mail; October 14 online

Maine

General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Maryland

General Election Deadline: October 13 by mail or online; October 29, 2020 in-person

Massachusetts

General Election Deadline: October 14, 2020

Michigan

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Minnesota

General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Mississippi

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Missouri

General Election Deadline: October 7, 2020

Montana

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Nebraska

General Election Deadline: October 16, 2020 by mail or online; October 23 in-person

Nevada

General Election Deadline: October 3, 2020 by mail; October 13, 2020 in-person; October 15, 2020 online

New Hampshire

General Election Deadline: October 21, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

New Jersey

General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020

New Mexico

General Election Deadline: October 6, 2020

New York

General Election Deadline: October 9, 2020

North Carolina

General Election Deadline: October 9, 2020

Can register to vote in-person three days before the election.

North Dakota

North Dakota does not have a voter registration process, according to Vote.org. You just need to bring a valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.

Ohio

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Oklahoma

General Election Deadline: October 9, 2020

Oregon

General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020

Pennsylvania

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Rhode Island

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day for presidential elections only.

South Carolina

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

South Dakota

General Election Deadline: October 19, 2020

Tennessee

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Texas

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020

Utah

General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020 by mail; October 27, 2020 in-person or online

Vermont

General Election Deadline: October 30, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Virginia

General Election Deadline: October 12, 2020

Washington

General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020 by mail or online; October 26, 2020 in-person

West Virginia

General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020

Wisconsin

General Election Deadline: October 14, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

Wyoming

General Election Deadline: October 20, 2020

Can register to vote in-person on election day.

