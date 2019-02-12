The 2020 election season has already kicked off with a handful of presidential candidates announcing their plans to run, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker. Although it seems incredibly early to start thinking about the election that's happening on November 3, 2020, making sure you're registered to vote has never been more important. (Read: Your vote will determine whether or not Donald Trump stays in office for another four years.)
Here, a state-by-state guide to voter registration deadlines for the presidential election. Bookmark this page and check back for an updated version that will include primary election deadlines as well.
Jump directly to your state by clicking below:
Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Alabama
General Election Deadline: October 19, 2020
Alaska
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Arizona
General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020
Arkansas
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
California
General Election Deadline: October 19, 2020
Colorado
General Election Deadline: October 26, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Connecticut
General Election Deadline: October 27, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Delaware
General Election Deadline: October 10, 2020
Florida
General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020
Georgia
General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020
Hawaii
General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020
Idaho
General Election Deadline: October 9, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Illinois
General Election Deadline: October 6, 2020 by mail; October 18, 2020 online
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Indiana
General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020
Iowa
General Election Deadline: October 24, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Kansas
General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020
Kentucky
General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020
Louisiana
General Election Deadline: October 4 by mail; October 14 online
Maine
General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Maryland
General Election Deadline: October 13 by mail or online; October 29, 2020 in-person
Massachusetts
General Election Deadline: October 14, 2020
Michigan
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Minnesota
General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Mississippi
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Missouri
General Election Deadline: October 7, 2020
Montana
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Nebraska
General Election Deadline: October 16, 2020 by mail or online; October 23 in-person
Nevada
General Election Deadline: October 3, 2020 by mail; October 13, 2020 in-person; October 15, 2020 online
New Hampshire
General Election Deadline: October 21, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
New Jersey
General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020
New Mexico
General Election Deadline: October 6, 2020
New York
General Election Deadline: October 9, 2020
North Carolina
General Election Deadline: October 9, 2020
Can register to vote in-person three days before the election.
North Dakota
North Dakota does not have a voter registration process, according to Vote.org. You just need to bring a valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.
Ohio
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Oklahoma
General Election Deadline: October 9, 2020
Oregon
General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020
Pennsylvania
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Rhode Island
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day for presidential elections only.
South Carolina
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
South Dakota
General Election Deadline: October 19, 2020
Tennessee
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Texas
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020
Utah
General Election Deadline: October 4, 2020 by mail; October 27, 2020 in-person or online
Vermont
General Election Deadline: October 30, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Virginia
General Election Deadline: October 12, 2020
Washington
General Election Deadline: October 5, 2020 by mail or online; October 26, 2020 in-person
West Virginia
General Election Deadline: October 13, 2020
Wisconsin
General Election Deadline: October 14, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
Wyoming
General Election Deadline: October 20, 2020
Can register to vote in-person on election day.
