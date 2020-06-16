On Monday, June 15, police discovered the body of Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist, and Victoria Sims, a 75-year-old AARP volunteer, in Tallahassee, Florida. Both Salau and Sims' deaths have been declared a homicide, with Aaron Glee Jr., 49, taken into custody by the Tallahassee Police Department as a suspect.
On June 6, Salau tweeted that she was sexually assaulted, and has been missing ever since. (It's unclear whether Glee Jr. assaulted her.) Salau had been actively protesting the murders of Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis, and was vocal about demanding justice for the Black lives that have been lost.
Now, protestors are doing the same for her using the hashtag #JusticeForToyin.
"Toyin was very passionate," Danaya Hemphill, a friend of Salau's, told the Tallahassee Democrat. "She was very vocal, she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring. Toyin she was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin."
If you're outraged about Salau's death, here are a few ways you can help demand justice for her.
Sign a Change.org petition that demands an investigation into Salau's assault and death.
This Change.org petition, below, demands the Tallahassee Police Department to conduct a full investigation into Toyin's death and identify the man who sexually assaulted her.
Donate to Justice 4 Black Girls.
The organization set up a Oluwatoyin Salau Freedom Fighters Fund that would "provide monetary relief for Black girl activists up to $250 for housing, food, or other life sustaining supports."
Contact Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Call Governor Ron DeSantis directly to demand a full investigation into Toyin's death and encourage him to put pressure on the Tallahassee Police Department.
Phone: 850-717-9337 | Email: GovernorRon.Desantis@eog.myflorida.com
Continue to use your voice.
Say her name: Oluwatoyin Salau. Then say it again. And again. Here's a guide on how to attend a Black Lives Matter protest if you can't be there physically.