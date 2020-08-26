Today's Top Stories
1
How to Help Demand Justice for Jacob Blake
2
Ali Mejia of Eberjey Likes to Get Comfy While WFH
3
These Cream Shadows Will Complement Your Mask
4
Meghan Markle Teams Up With Gloria Steinem
5
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'

Hallelujah! Central Park Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Statue of Real Women

How's that for breaking the bronze celling?

By Bianca Rodriguez
us politics women statue
TIMOTHY A. CLARYGetty Images

Exciting news: Central Park has finally unveiled a statue commemorating real-life women—the first of its kind in Central Park's 160-year history, might I add. The statue is called the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument and pays tribute to Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Sojourner Truth. The only other female statues featured in the park are fictional characters, such as Alice in Wonderland and Juliet from Romeo and Juliet. The statue comes during the same week that our country celebrates the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

It took seven years for the monument to finally get a spot in the park. The Monumental Women organization said they received over 1,000 donations to fund the statue. One of those was a Girl Scout troop who put their cookie money towards the bronze monument, per Forbes.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"I am honored to stand here today in Central Park on Women's Equality Day as three trailblazing women will be forever cemented into the fabric of our city. Women's equality starts with representation," said Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney at the unveiling ceremony. "While the path towards equality is a long one, we cannot forget the women whose shoulders we stand on; Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and the countless others who risked their lives, protested, and were arrested all for gender equity. This statue serves as a constant reminder for all of us to continue the fight."

us politics women statue
Hillary Clinton poses with the history-making statue.
TIMOTHY A. CLARYGetty Images

Other guests in attendance include former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who spoke on the statue's message: "There is nothing more important to honor the women in this statue than to vote."

Before you head out to see the statue in-person (or virtually), make sure you're registered to vote by clicking here.

Related Stories
Does Your State Allow Vote by Mail? Find Out Here
100 Women on Why They’re Voting in November
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
A Guide to Celebrity Presidential Endorsements
What Happens to Kamala Harris' Senate Seat?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet Trump's Other Daughter: Tiffany
Kimberley Guilforyle Gave Quite the RNC Speech
Joe Biden's Mom Had a Profound Impact on Him
How to Help Demand Justice for Jacob Blake
Trump's Sister Never Joined the Family Business
Jot Down These 2020 Voter Registration Deadlines
Twitter Has Ideas About Melania's New Rose Garden
A Guide to the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate