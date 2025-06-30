OMEGA’s Boston Boutique Debut and Aqua Terra 30 mm Launch Signal a New Era in Women’s Watches

OMEGA’s story begins over 175 years ago, when Louis Brandt started his watchmaking workshop in La Chaux-de-Fonds in 1848. By 1903, after perfecting an interchangeable-parts system that revolutionized precision timekeeping, the company adopted the name “Omega” and gradually established a reputation as a top destination for timepieces.

That reputation was solidified at the 1900 Universal Exposition in Paris, where OMEGA won the Grand Prize—the highest honor at the fair—in recognition of innovations that outshone every other exhibitor during a golden age of scientific progress.

Over the next century, OMEGA timepieces traveled with explorers to the deepest oceans and astronauts to the moon. Because watch culture was long considered a men’s domain, collecting remained a male preserve. Today, that's changing: the global women’s watch market surpassed $20 billion in the past year and continues to grow steadily as more women see luxury timepieces as symbols of personal style and empowerment.

OMEGA celebrated its new store at 44 Newbury Street in Boston. (Image credit: OMEGA)

This summer, OMEGA highlighted the transition with two connected events in Boston. First, the brand opened its new store at 44 Newbury Street. Inside, a sculptural 10-foot gold astronaut honors OMEGA’s NASA legacy, while a leather-topped watch bar provides personal, one-on-one consultations.

On June 26 at the Institute of Contemporary Art, OMEGA launched “My Little Secret,” a campaign centered around its slimmest-ever Master Chronometer movement, the Aqua Terra 30 mm. Academy Award–winning actress and friend of the house, Ariana DeBose welcomed guests for the evening, where performances led them through the night's celebration of twelve newly launched Aqua Terra 30 mm watches.

With cases just 30 millimeters across and available in stainless steel, a two-tone option, and gold, each piece is certified as a Master Chronometer after passing eight rigorous METAS (Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology) tests, demonstrating that fine watchmaking can be both precise and delicate. "It’s not very often that ladies get a Master Chronometer. All the women in the campaign are so fabulous and equally stunning in each of their fields, so it was a true celebration of excellence and craftsmanship with a beautiful brand and a beautiful timepiece," said DeBose.

"It’s not very often that ladies get a Master Chronometer. It was a true celebration of excellence and craftsmanship with a beautiful brand and a beautiful timepiece," (Image credit: OMEGA)

Omega Aqua Terra 150m Seamaster Steel - Moonshine™ Omega Aqua Terra 150m Seamaster Moonshine™ Omega Aqua Terra 150m Seamaster Steel - Sedna™

On the wrist, the new Aqua Terra 30 mm feels like a natural extension of OMEGA’s design heritage. It’s a watch that speaks to women who appreciate both beauty and performance equally.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With cases just 30 millimeters across and available in steel, Sedna gold, or two-tone options, each piece is certified as a Master Chronometer after passing eight rigorous METAS tests. (Image credit: OMEGA)

As female voices grow louder in the world of luxury watches—whether as collectors, designers, or brand ambassadors—OMEGA’s Boston boutique and the Aqua Terra 30 mm launch offer a clear declaration: the era of one-size-fits-all watches is over.