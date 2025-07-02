There was a lot of shocking news wrapped into Hailey Bieber's reveal of her next Rhode peptide lip treatment shade, "Lemontini," on July 2. First, that incoming tariffs would increase the cult-favorite product's price by $2. Second, that the beauty mogul has had enough with the butter yellow color trend she used to wear from head to toe.

Between snaps where she exits a Mediterranean beach in a black plunge bathing suit and close-ups of the lip tint's glittery updated formula, Bieber clarified the sunny new shade's name once and for all on her Instagram Stories. The untrained eye might have thought it was butter yellow, the same color dominating runway collections since Spring 2024 (and turning up again on Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Jacquemus runways in Paris last week). Bieber said that's incorrect.

"Stop asking me why it's not 'butter yellow,'" Bieber wrote under a photo lensed by Dudi Hasson. "It's not butter yellow because it's LEMON. Not butter. And butter yellow is played out...respectfully."

Hailey Bieber unveiled Rhode's latest peptide tip treatment in "Lemontini" with a proclamation: "Butter yellow is played out, respectfully." (Image credit: Dudi Hasson)

Hailey Bieber was the last celebrity I expected to turn her back on butter yellow. She dedicated her entire baby shower look to the shade last year, coordinating a see-through Jacquemus dress to her Zola Ganzorigt -painted nails. A year later, several of her favorite designers are still churning out butter yellow pieces that would look right at home alongside her The Row tote bags and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers. Experts have gone so far as to call butter yellow a "new neutral," in part because it's the easy base for dozens of unexpected color combinations.

Bieber was one of the first celebrities to go all-in on butter yellow, most notably with her sheer Jacquemus dress at her 2024 baby shower. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber's turn toward lemon yellow might just be a sign of the times. Color trends are at constant risk of becoming oversaturated—and pale shades of butter yellow are stocked at every retailer and every price point by now. Meanwhile, the zestier depth in a lemon yellow is more aligned with the sun-soaked, out-of-office, Italian Riviera energy so many celebrities want to embrace from May until September.

I won't blame anyone for sticking by butter yellow's side after they've made the investment. (True personal style is wearing what you like, after all.) But for those ready to swatch on something new, I tracked down 15 shoppable finds from my favorite brands and retailers—J.Crew, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more—that squeeze all the juice out of this shade. If Hailey Bieber is painting her campaigns in lemon, the whole fashion industry will be selling lemonade shades soon. Your closet will be all the better for trying it out. Respectfully.

