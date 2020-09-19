The World Reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

It's a tragic day for women—and supporters of women—in the United States. This evening, the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died from complications of cancer at 87.

The feminist icon leaves a big hole on our highest court in a critical election year—a fact that will be lost on few. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed,” Ginsburg said on her deathbed, according to NPR.

As the world mourns her death, here, a few messages of sadness and fear shared by fans of the legendary judge:

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

May she get her final wish! — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) September 18, 2020

That was the sound of 150 million American women screaming in despair — paperhaus (@paperhaus) September 18, 2020

Per @NPR Justice Ginsburg’s deathbed statement is this: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) September 18, 2020

"Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing.



Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/QZeSzuIPrX — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 19, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You will he missed! Y’all keep saying stupid shit like you ain’t voting or it don’t matter. That shit will matter very soon!! REAL TALK!! #VOTEVOTEVOTE pic.twitter.com/0n308Em7PU — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves behind an incredible legacy of standing up for equality and justice. Let's honor her work.



My thoughts are with her family, friends, and the millions of women and Americans she fought for. May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/E1h9DFPPNB — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) September 19, 2020

I highly recommend @RBGmovie for an inspiring remembrance of the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



An icon.



A hero.



A dissenter. pic.twitter.com/rY0qbqyGAp — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. There are literally not enough words to describe the transformational impact she had on the lives of millions of Americans as an advocate and a jurist. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman EVER (!!) to serve on the Supreme Court. She endlessly fought for women’s rights and gender equality. We were lucky to have her. Thank you RBG. — carly aquilino (@carlyaquilino) September 19, 2020

Today we lost a strong ally for truth and decency. #ruthbaderginsburg constantly worked across the divide to keep the Supreme Court a judicial body that ruled by the law and not by their own personal beliefs. I pray that what she helped build up won’t be torn down. RIP. pic.twitter.com/PqKHiEMBhi — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) September 19, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration.



Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

The great Zora Neale Hurston said, “There are years that ask questions and years that answer.”



This year is profound in that it is asking AND answering.



As we remember the wonder that was #RuthBaderGinsburg, let us bend more toward justice with the moral arc of the universe. pic.twitter.com/EZLmbcjNp9 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 19, 2020

