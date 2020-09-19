The World Reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

It's a tragic day for women—and supporters of women—in the United States. This evening, the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died from complications of cancer at 87.
The feminist icon leaves a big hole on our highest court in a critical election year—a fact that will be lost on few. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed,” Ginsburg said on her deathbed, according to NPR.
As the world mourns her death, here, a few messages of sadness and fear shared by fans of the legendary judge:
