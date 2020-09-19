Today's Top Stories
1
The World Reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death
2
No Fall Outfit Is Complete Without These Scarves
3
How to Look (and Feel) Less Stressed
4
Women Marry Their Glass Ceilings
5
Martha Hunt Shares ﻿What's Inside Her Jewelry Box

The World Reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

"That was the sound of 150 million American women screaming in despair"

By Sally Holmes
reactions to ruth bader ginsberg death
Ron SachsGetty Images

It's a tragic day for women—and supporters of women—in the United States. This evening, the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died from complications of cancer at 87.

The feminist icon leaves a big hole on our highest court in a critical election year—a fact that will be lost on few. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed,” Ginsburg said on her deathbed, according to NPR.

As the world mourns her death, here, a few messages of sadness and fear shared by fans of the legendary judge:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Story
Ruth Bader Ginsburg—Woman, Justice, Icon—Has Died
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Where Senators Stand on Replacing RBG in 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Most Iconic Quotes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
RBG's Deathbed Wish Was a Message for Trump
Can a SCOTUS Justice Be Replaced in 2020?
Ruth Bader Ginsburg—Woman, Justice, Icon—Has Died
How to Make an Impact in the 2020 Election
About Those Ballot Drop Boxes—Here's What to Know
New Abortion Finder Tool Helps Women Find Care
How to Help Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor
We Need Poll Workers Now More Than Ever