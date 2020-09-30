"Will You Shut Up, Man"—Joe Biden and Also Me Watching This Debate

Voting citizens of America: I am here to let you know the first Presidential debate is going exactly how you thought it would go—it's, um, interesting, and also migraine-inducing. Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden definitely know how to talk! But on the issue of when they should and shouldn't speak—well, Trump seems confused about that one.

It only took about 15 minutes before the debate turned from a discussion into an open mic night, with no one stopping to let the other speak. Not everyone was down with this style, though, especially Biden, who said to President Trump as he repeatedly interrupted the Democratic candidate: "Will you shut up, man?" Following with, "Keep yappin' man...That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, "Will you shut up, man?"



"That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?" Biden says sarcastically. "Keep yappin', man." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

Twitter and I are in an uproar, for I haven't seen something so iconic at a debate in, like, ever? Is this how people felt watching the debate on TV for the first time in 1960, and they witnessed the VERY good-looking John F. Kennedy for the first time?

A girl wonders, man. Regardless, the internet is a gem and can make something as remarkable as this debate into tweets worthy of being hung in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Here are some of my favorites, and don't forget to vote Nov. 3:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Biden team needs to make shirts available tonight that say “Will you shut up man?” — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We turned this on just in time to hear Biden say "Shut UP, man" so I guess we're right on schedule — Hilary Hughes (@hilmonstah) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"Will you shut up, man?" Biden says, speaking for millions — Bill Will You Shut Up Man Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I am now a one issue voter: will you shut up man?!!! — Mehrsa Baradaran (@MehrsaBaradaran) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I’ve been wanting “will you shut up, man” on a shirt since I was 12. — Todd Martens (@Toddmartens) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

joe please put “will you shut up man” on your yard signs i’ll take 47 pic.twitter.com/03f3fRWQBC — black lives still matter (@jcolesdandruff) September 30, 2020

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io