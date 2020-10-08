Today's Top Stories
"That's Fine, I'm Kamala" Is My Forever 2020 Mood

And give me all the merch with that line on it.

By Bianca Rodriguez

Our girl Susan Page has her mediating skills down in the vice presidential debate—but everyone has slip-ups now and then. Just a couple minutes into the debate, Page accidentally addressed Senator Kamala Harris as just "Kamala Harris," but not before immediately following up with "Senator Harris." Harris plays it cool, though, smiling and responding, "That's fine, I'm Kamala," which gave me immediate "your best friend's older sister who you idolized" vibes. Women! Are! Amazing! And! Very! Cool!

The internet loved the moment as much as I did, and if I could hang some of the tweets in the MOMA, I absolutely would. I'm still aren't over former Vice President Joe Biden telling President Donald Trump to shut up, but I have a new moment to obsess over now. Here are some of my favorites, and don't forget to vote Nov. 3:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

