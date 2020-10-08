Our girl Susan Page has her mediating skills down in the vice presidential debate—but everyone has slip-ups now and then. Just a couple minutes into the debate, Page accidentally addressed Senator Kamala Harris as just "Kamala Harris," but not before immediately following up with "Senator Harris." Harris plays it cool, though, smiling and responding, "That's fine, I'm Kamala," which gave me immediate "your best friend's older sister who you idolized" vibes. Women! Are! Amazing! And! Very! Cool!

The internet loved the moment as much as I did, and if I could hang some of the tweets in the MOMA, I absolutely would. I'm still aren't over former Vice President Joe Biden telling President Donald Trump to shut up, but I have a new moment to obsess over now. Here are some of my favorites, and don't forget to vote Nov. 3:

OMFG “it’s fine, i’m kamala!!” OK QUEEN, we stan conversational!!!! — hennywise the clown (@dansaysget) October 8, 2020

It’s fine, I’m Kamala!



This woman is THE DOLL. — Rona Scott-Young. (@rickyvasquezzzz) October 8, 2020

sell me all the IT’S FINE I’M KAMALA merch pls and thank you — Mick Cottin (@mickcottin) October 8, 2020

Susan: “Kamala... I’m sorry, Senator Harris.”

Sen. Harris: “It’s fine, I’m Kamala.”



I’m so turned on right now. pic.twitter.com/aNQoDe6KGA — Michele Marie Roberts (@MMRoberts76) October 8, 2020

“oh no it’s fine, i’m kamala” your honor she has stolen my heart — ash (@katiemxgrath) October 8, 2020

It's Fine, I'm Kamala 2020 — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) October 8, 2020

Memorable lines in #VPDebate history:



1988: "Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy.”



1992: “Who am I? Why am I here?”



2020: "It's fine, I'm Kamala." — Howard Riefs (@hriefs) October 8, 2020

If there’s not an “It’s fine, I’m @Kamala” t-shirt in men’s sizes on the @JoeBiden website by the end of this debate I don’t even know anymore — Perry Blatstein (@PerryBlatstein) October 8, 2020

