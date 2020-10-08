Our girl Susan Page has her mediating skills down in the vice presidential debate—but everyone has slip-ups now and then. Just a couple minutes into the debate, Page accidentally addressed Senator Kamala Harris as just "Kamala Harris," but not before immediately following up with "Senator Harris." Harris plays it cool, though, smiling and responding, "That's fine, I'm Kamala," which gave me immediate "your best friend's older sister who you idolized" vibes. Women! Are! Amazing! And! Very! Cool!
The internet loved the moment as much as I did, and if I could hang some of the tweets in the MOMA, I absolutely would. I'm still aren't over former Vice President Joe Biden telling President Donald Trump to shut up, but I have a new moment to obsess over now. Here are some of my favorites, and don't forget to vote Nov. 3:
Bianca Rodriguez
Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.
