Who Is Kristen Welker, Moderator of the Third Presidential Debate?

After the chaos of the first two presidential debates—including the absence of an actual second debate—the Biden-Trump face-off series will finally conclude on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Nashville's Belmont University at 9 p.m. ET. The third debate (or, if we're being literal, the second) will see Joe Biden and Donald Trump step up to their lecterns one last time to outline their plans to help the American people and shout nonsense over their opponent, respectively.

Navigating the two candidates through what promises to be yet another incredibly exhausting 90-minute spectacle will be Kristen Welker, one of NBC News' White House correspondents. With years of experience under her belt grilling politicians for answers and moderating crowded roundtables on shows like Weekend Today and Meet the Press, Welker may finally be the key to keeping a presidential debate civil and productive. Here's what you need to know about Welker before she joins the candidates onstage at Belmont University's Curb Event Center.

Where has Kristen Welker worked?

Her resumé is pretty stacked: She's been a broadcast journalist since graduating from Harvard University with a history degree in 1998. Prior to joining NBC News, Welker was a reporter and anchor at ABC affiliate stations in Redding, California, and Providence, Rhode Island. She spent about five years at the NBC affiliate in her hometown of Philadelphia before joining NBC News in 2010 and becoming one of the network's White House correspondents in 2011.

In her current role, Welker traveled extensively with members of the Obama administration and was a primary member of the women-led team at the forefront of NBC News' 2016 election coverage. She has also appeared on many NBC and MSNBC news programs, including NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press, and was named co-anchor of Weekend Today earlier this year.

She's known for being unafraid to ask the tough questions and rarely lets politicians wriggle out of answering them. In one particularly noteworthy case, per her official NBC bio, Welker grilled Kirstjen Nielsen, then secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, about the young girls being held at border detention facilities, sparking the #WhereAreTheGirls movement. And while covering the 2016 election for NBC News, Welker was responsible for breaking several key pieces of news on the campaign trail, including Biden's decision not to run for president that year.

Has she won any awards for her work?

Yes! Just last month, Welker was named 2020's Outstanding Broadcast Journalist at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards. She also won a National Emmy Award for her contributions to NBC News' coverage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash, and was nominated for another in her first year at the network for her work in covering the 2010 midterm elections.

Does Welker have experience moderating presidential debates?

Yes, again! She co-anchored the Democratic debate in Nov. 2019 with Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, and Ashley Parker. During that crowded debate, Welker asked candidates including Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren incisive questions about universal healthcare, affordable housing, and white supremacy.

What topics has she chosen for Biden and Trump to discuss?

In the presidential and vice presidential debates, the moderators are in charge of researching and selecting the topics the candidates will discuss, and Welker released her picks on Oct. 16. Barring any major news breaks between then and the debate on Oct. 22, per the Commission on Presidential Debates, here are the broad topics Welker plans to ask each presidential hopeful to address:

Fighting COVID-19

American families

Race in America

Climate change

National Security

Leadership

In terms of format, the final debate will likely look a lot like the first, with 15 minutes devoted to each topic and Biden and Trump given time first to address each topic before rebutting the other's response. However, this debate will hopefully differ from the first in terms of decorum. Though they have yet to deliver, the CPD promised updated debate rules after the unhinged first debate, including, with any luck, a mute button for a certain interruption-prone candidate.

Any other fun facts about Welker?

She married to John Hughes—but not that John Hughes. Welker's John Hughes is a Merck marketing executive, not the creative genius behind masterpieces like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Breakfast Club. The more you know!

Andrea Park Andrea Park is a Chicago-based writer and reporter with a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the extended Kardashian-Jenner kingdom, early 2000s rom-coms and celebrity book club selections.

