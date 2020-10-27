Amy Coney Barrett Has Been Confirmed to the Supreme Court

With just eight days until Election Day, Amy Coney Barrett has officially been confirmed to the Supreme Court, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. The Senate vote took place on the evening of October 26, in a vote of 52-48. Coney Barrett is expected to be sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas at a White House ceremony tonight at 9 p.m. on the South Lawn.
Since President Donald Trump nominated Coney Barrett exactly a month ago, people across the nation have expressed concern about the judge's perceived views on topics like abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun safety while working in the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, as well as her dedication to the judicial philosophy of originalism. Former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Judge Barrett's mentor who she clerked for, interpreted the constitution this way while serving on the Supreme Court. Democratic politicians and constituents alike have questioned Judge Barrett's lack of experience, and called the rushed confirmation process "a sham." Senate Republicans stand by the proceedings.
With the Affordable Care Act (ACA) set to become one of the first cases the Supreme Court will hear with Judge Barrett on the Court, which threatens to take away coverage of preexisting conditions for millions of Americans in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are feeling terrified, angry, and anxious for what's to come with a majority conservative court. See the Twitter reactions to Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation as associate justice, below.
Rachel Epstein
Associate Digital Editor
Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.
