Amy Coney Barrett Has Been Confirmed to the Supreme Court

With just eight days until Election Day, Amy Coney Barrett has officially been confirmed to the Supreme Court, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. The Senate vote took place on the evening of October 26, in a vote of 52-48. Coney Barrett is expected to be sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas at a White House ceremony tonight at 9 p.m. on the South Lawn.

Since President Donald Trump nominated Coney Barrett exactly a month ago, people across the nation have expressed concern about the judge's perceived views on topics like abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun safety while working in the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, as well as her dedication to the judicial philosophy of originalism. Former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Judge Barrett's mentor who she clerked for, interpreted the constitution this way while serving on the Supreme Court. Democratic politicians and constituents alike have questioned Judge Barrett's lack of experience, and called the rushed confirmation process "a sham." Senate Republicans stand by the proceedings.

With the Affordable Care Act (ACA) set to become one of the first cases the Supreme Court will hear with Judge Barrett on the Court, which threatens to take away coverage of preexisting conditions for millions of Americans in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are feeling terrified, angry, and anxious for what's to come with a majority conservative court. See the Twitter reactions to Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation as associate justice, below.

I'm not ready for this Senate vote. Just not mentally ready for the damn Republicans to place an unqualified Amy Coney Barrett in a lifetime position. This is so wrong. — JenniferCali (@MurphyJenCubs) October 27, 2020

This is a dark day. But it's important to remember why Republicans fought so hard to steal this Supreme Court seat.



They've realized a truth that shakes them to their core: The American people are not on their side.



And we'll keep fighting until we take our democracy back. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 27, 2020

The Senate GOP rammed through an extremist Supreme Court justice in a sham process as a final abuse of power before Election Day.



We can't let them get away with their corruption and hypocrisy any longer. Let’s mobilize like hell these last 8 days to end their destructive reign. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020

The last thing Donald Trump and the Senate GOP did before Election Day was steal Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.



Don’t let them forget. Go to https://t.co/1BvH8phPl5 to volunteer to defeat Republicans up and down the ballot. #WeAreComingForYourSeats #FliptheSenate pic.twitter.com/xxpmQhc2fh — Swing Left (@swingleft) October 27, 2020

Vote them out. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 27, 2020

Trump and the GOP think that ramming through a right-wing nominee will silence our voices, slow our movement for justice, and stop our march for equality. They're wrong.



Let's prove it by fighting like hell these last 8 days with everything on the line:https://t.co/3hwdVGYdHa — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) October 27, 2020

And she was only allowed to vote no because her vote didn't matter. There are no heroes here. https://t.co/gpz9jnPjp6 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 27, 2020

Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions.



We won’t forget this. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2020

WELP. The #GOP just forced Amy Barrett onto #SCOTUS with only 8 days till Election Day & over 63 million votes in--more than the total votes Trump received in 2016. As Americans suffer, the GOP prioritized their own power instead of #COVID relief. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/mYZt3RoLhC — ilyseh (@ilyseh) October 27, 2020

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

I am frustrated, and frankly, very angry. It did not have to be this way. By rushing to confirm this Supreme Court nominee, Senate Republicans openly and unapologetically defied the will of the American people—all to further their extreme, conservative agenda. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 27, 2020

Confirming a Supreme Court Justice 8 days before an election ends is unprecedented and wrong. So remember your heath care, your equal rights, and leaders you can trust are all on the ballot. #votebidenharris — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) October 27, 2020

We are going to take back the White House & Senate next week with a resounding mandate from the people to fight back against Trump’s illegitimately stacked judiciary. We must expand the Court if we’re serious about the transformational change the people are crying out for. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 27, 2020

Trump has now appointed ONE THIRD of the Supreme Court. This will harm generations to come. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 27, 2020

In 2016 they didn't even permit a hearing, let alone a vote.



They have surrendered all standing ever again to speak of such things as "norms." — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 27, 2020

A pageantry of prejudice. Fuck Amy Coney Barrett, and everyone who voted to secure her to the court. https://t.co/6LZ6AwB5jy — pfpicardi (@pfpicardi) October 27, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett's stance on the ACA was clear when Senator Collins voted to confirm her to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Collins has voted for 181 of Trump's far-right, anti-health care judges and has put our health care in extreme jeopardy. #mepolitics — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) October 27, 2020

Can the Dems start a B613 — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 27, 2020

Taking a political hiatus for the week before the election, but if you didn't take pause at Amy Coney Barrett's appointment to the Supreme Court, you're massively privileged.



And don't come at me with the Catholic victimhood. When Catholicism remedies its hate issue, I'll listen — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) October 27, 2020

Expand the court. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) October 27, 2020

I just voted against Judge Barrett's confirmation. The American people want an independent jurist, not one who Republicans rushed onto the Supreme Court to help strike down the Affordable Care Act, end women's reproductive rights and strip away voting rights. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 27, 2020

The confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett gives conservatives a supermajority to harm our communities, from right to choose, to the census, immigration, racial justice & more.



We must organize & expand the court! https://t.co/o2uzJjTSMm — Cristina Jiménez (@CrisAlexJimenez) October 27, 2020

It was always true, but it’s especially true with this Supreme Court: The work won’t end after 11/3. We’ll need to fight in *every* state capitol so bad laws don’t land in front of those justices. This work will be centered in the reddest states. It’ll be hard. Get ready. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) October 27, 2020

over forty million people have already voted in the 2020 election it’s incredible ANTI PEOPLE but that’s always what the senate was meant to be.. a check on the people.. don’t just expand the courts expand democracy overall. — matt the friendly ghost (@MattxRed) October 27, 2020

May we always remember & never forget the ghastly, loud, & overt paths people in power will always take to uphold white supremacy, cishetpatriarchy, & capitalism. In the middle of a pandemic. As cases surge nationwide. A week before an election. May we rage with action & uprise. — Caroline Rothstein (@cerothstein) October 27, 2020

i knew this was happening but my stomach is in knots. the fact that they could rush her into the courts and not pandemic relief is disgusting https://t.co/DtqR5qDrui — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 27, 2020

Wish the Senate would pass a COVID-19 relief bill with the same sense of urgency they found to confirm an ultra-conservative SCOTUS Justice mere days before an election. — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) October 27, 2020

We now live in a country in which 6 unelected officials have the ability to end health care access for millions of Americans and determine the reproductive futures of millions of women. Until they die.



And the Supreme Court is far, far more extreme than a majority of Americans. — Julie McClain Downey (@McClainJulie) October 27, 2020

Vote them all out. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) October 27, 2020

These people are such an embarrassment to their fellow citizens. Whew. https://t.co/1hhkf8TRaD — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 27, 2020

As a woman I simply refuse to let them take my rights away. This is what that don't tread on me shit is actually about, and the dems better correct this shit. If you haven't voted, please fucking vote for Biden. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 27, 2020

This is VERY BAD NEWS for voting rights. Appallingly bad. Brett Kavanaugh used a footnote to throw his support behind an extreme theory that would severely limit state courts' ability to protect voting rights. It's the revenge of Bush. v. Gore. Actually, it's much worse. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 26, 2020

Reminder:



The GOP refused to confirm Merrick Garland 8 months before an election and they were willing to change the court to only 8 seats if they lost.



Pack the court! — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) October 27, 2020

This phony confirmation process is over but this election is not. We deserve leaders who respect our wishes and who champion our health and rights.



And we’re going to make absolutely sure these senators and Donald Trump know that.#WeDecide2020 — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) October 27, 2020

Instead of passing aid for millions of Americans in need, Mitch McConnell and Republicans jammed through a judge days before Election Day who threatens Americans' health care, voting rights, reproductive rights, and environment.



They give hypocrisy a bad name.



Vote them out. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) October 27, 2020

I hate it here. — Tina Vasquez (@TheTinaVasquez) October 27, 2020

