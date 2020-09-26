Donald Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

It's a dark day in America—President Donald Trump has officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, eight days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Coney Barrett, who is currently a judge on the seventh circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, is known for her anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ+, pro-gun views that will affect the livelihood of millions of Americans and, ultimately, the United States as we know it.

While Coney Barrett is not officially on the Supreme Court yet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is pushing to hold confirmation hearings and a vote before the election on November 3, 2020. This goes completely against what McConnell preached in 2016 when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia passed away. When President Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to replace him, McConnell refused to hold a vote, citing the fact that it's an election year, and allowed President Obama's nomination to expire. Donald Trump ended up nominating Neil Gorsuch, a conservative judge, to the Supreme Court instead.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Trump announces her as his third Supreme Court nominee: "If the Senate does me the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability" https://t.co/9pCIxgvWEK pic.twitter.com/L0dNqeCKiO — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold." pic.twitter.com/NtyJcanFTm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 26, 2020

Similar to the morning after the 2016 election, people across the country are feeling terrified, anxious, and worried for what's to come should the Senate vote to confirm Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. See some of the reactions to Coney Barrett's nomination, below.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Coney Barrett is a threat to our reproductive rights and health care. Nominating Barrett is an insult to RBG’s legacy and everything she spent her life fighting for. This is the people’s court, the people’s seat. #LetThePeopleDecide pic.twitter.com/6rgLmn6Udx — Planned Parenthood Action - Text WeDecide to 22422 (@PPact) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court appointment reminds us that women absolutely can and do uphold the patriarchy and white supremacy in some of the most dangerous ways.



She is also a reminder that representation based on identity is not enough. Values matter. — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

They are coming after health care in the middle of a pandemic—can’t put it any plainer than that — Ofirah Yheskel (@ofirahy) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Oh man Amy Coney Barrett is going to be SO pissed when she finds out the constitution necessitates the separation of church and state!! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“A legal career is but a means to an end. And that end is building the kingdom of God."



- Judge Amy Coney Barrett#HandmaidsTale — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Coney Barrett is a gun rights extremist who has NO place on the Supreme Court. This SCOTUS nomination is too important to rush, and lives are on the line.



If you don’t want gun lobbyists writing our gun laws, send your Senators a message: https://t.co/5HqaF0i9qg pic.twitter.com/6UNskdAfjp — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Coney Barrett wrote a dissent in 2019 saying people with felony convictions should be able to buy guns but not be able to vote — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If Trump’s nominee is confirmed, millions will lose health care, reproductive rights will be under assault, and basic protections for the most vulnerable will be jeopardized.



We must stop this nomination and defeat Trump in November. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Justice Kavanaugh also has school aged children, but I don't remember that being noted as unusual in his White House announcement https://t.co/KdQAwfyynE — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

GOP blocked Merrick Garland 237 days before election because it was an election year. #AmyConeyBarrett nomination process begins with the US 38 days out from Election Day - and voting has already begun. — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Today, President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — a jurist with a written track record of disagreeing with the Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act.



Vote like your health care is on the ballot — because it is. https://t.co/TDBQOVLP4K — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Fuck Amy Coney Barrett amd fuck all the monsters that are going to rush her in the Supreme Court. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The only thing worse than seeing men plot to remove women’s rights and autonomy is seeing a woman step up to help them. #AmyConeyBarrett — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Coney Barrett has a record of being hostile to reproductive rights, immigrants’ rights, gun control policies, and the Affordable Care Act. We cannot allow this seat to be filled without a fight. — Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett makes clear that her judicial philosophy is the same as Justice Antonio Scalia for whom she clerked 20 years ago. A statement sure to excite conservatives and worry liberals. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Supporters of Amy Coney Barrett will claim we're criticizing her faith. But that's not faith. I'm a Christian, and my faith doesn't need your affirmation. This isn't Barrett's religion. This is her deep need to have her personal beliefs dictate the private lives of other people. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court is the product of a corrupt, illegitimate process that undermines the will of the American people. Alongside her dangerous, ultra-conservative record, she’s not fit to serve on the Supreme Court. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans.



I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Coney Barrett will work to gut Roe v. Wade and the ACA, taking away health care coverage from millions of Americans—including those with pre-existing conditions. And make no mistake: Trump is counting on her to swing the Supreme Court in his favor when he loses this election. pic.twitter.com/cTpOHgintZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here is Judge Amy Coney Barrett explaining why it’s wrong to fill a SCOTUS vacancy during a presidential election year. pic.twitter.com/a5H09OmgsX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With Americans already voting in droves, the President wants to jam through a Court nominee who has voiced serious opposition to the legality of the Affordable Care Act. Strip away healthcare in the middle of a pandemic?



RBG always fought for what was right - I’ll do the same. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A woman with an anti-women extremist agenda was the reason they chose her. To have power over our bodies. To call us hypocrites for not supporting another woman.



Here’s the thing: It’s all meant to distract.



No confirmation before inauguration. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 26, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

if Amy Coney Barrett is on the Supreme Court to the same age Ruth Bader Ginsburg was, she will be a justice still in 2059 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 26, 2020

If you're looking to take action, contact your senators today and demand that they vote "no" on Coney Barrett's nomination. (You can see where senators stand on voting for a Supreme Court nominee during an election year here.) You can also help flip the Senate blue and donate to the campaigns of John Hickenlooper, Theresa Greenfield, Mark Kelly, Sara Gideon, Jaime Harrison, Amy McGrath, and MJ Hegar who are running against Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), respectively, in the 2020 election.

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io