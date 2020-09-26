Today's Top Stories
Donald Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

If confirmed by the Senate, the conservative judge will fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.

By Rachel Epstein
us vote court trump barrett
OLIVIER DOULIERYGetty Images

It's a dark day in America—President Donald Trump has officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, eight days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Coney Barrett, who is currently a judge on the seventh circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, is known for her anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ+, pro-gun views that will affect the livelihood of millions of Americans and, ultimately, the United States as we know it.

While Coney Barrett is not officially on the Supreme Court yet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is pushing to hold confirmation hearings and a vote before the election on November 3, 2020. This goes completely against what McConnell preached in 2016 when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia passed away. When President Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to replace him, McConnell refused to hold a vote, citing the fact that it's an election year, and allowed President Obama's nomination to expire. Donald Trump ended up nominating Neil Gorsuch, a conservative judge, to the Supreme Court instead.

Similar to the morning after the 2016 election, people across the country are feeling terrified, anxious, and worried for what's to come should the Senate vote to confirm Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. See some of the reactions to Coney Barrett's nomination, below.

If you're looking to take action, contact your senators today and demand that they vote "no" on Coney Barrett's nomination. (You can see where senators stand on voting for a Supreme Court nominee during an election year here.) You can also help flip the Senate blue and donate to the campaigns of John Hickenlooper, Theresa Greenfield, Mark Kelly, Sara Gideon, Jaime Harrison, Amy McGrath, and MJ Hegar who are running against Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), respectively, in the 2020 election.

