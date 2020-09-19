Today's Top Stories
Where Senators Stand on Replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Within hours of RBG's death, senators are speaking out about whether they'll vote to fill her vacancy during an election year.

By Rachel Epstein
supreme court justice ruth bader ginsburg delivers remarks at georgetown law
Tom BrennerGetty Images

On September 18, 2020, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The 87-year-old justice was a trailblazer for women everywhere, and her death has left Americans unable to comprehend what the future of the United States holds.

There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Donald Trump can and will nominate a Supreme Court justice during an election year, and the decision will likely fall on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). In 2016, McConnell infamously prevented Merrick Garland—President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination—from being confirmed to fill the vacancy of Justice Antonin Scalia by refusing to hold a vote. Instead, he said the next president should choose the nomination and let President Obama's nomination expire. Donald Trump ended up nominating Neil Gorusch.

Within hours of the announcement of RBG's death, senators began speaking out about whether or not there should be a vote to confirm RBG's replacement during an election year. Ultimately, this will determine whether or not Trump will nominate a conservative Supreme Court judge, or if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will choose the nomination should he win the election in November. RBG dictated the following statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, on her deathbed: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Below, the senators' thoughts on whether or not there should be an official nomination before the 2020 election:

Chuck Schumer (D-NY): No

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): No

Mitch McConnell (R-KY): Yes

Martha McSally (R-AZ): Yes

Ed Markey (D-MA): No

Mitt Romney (R-UT): No

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT): No

Mazie Hirono (D-HI): No

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA): No

Bob Casey (D-PA): No

Bob Menendez (D-NJ): No

Ted Cruz (R-TX): Yes

Bernie Sanders (D-VT): No

Chris Murphy (D-CT): No

Rick Scott (R-FL): Yes

Kelly Loeffler (R-GA): Yes

Brian Schatz (D-HI): No

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL): No

Angus King (D-ME): No

Chris Van Hollen (D-MD): No

This post will be updated.

