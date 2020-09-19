Where Senators Stand on Replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

On September 18, 2020, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The 87-year-old justice was a trailblazer for women everywhere, and her death has left Americans unable to comprehend what the future of the United States holds.

There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Donald Trump can and will nominate a Supreme Court justice during an election year, and the decision will likely fall on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). In 2016, McConnell infamously prevented Merrick Garland—President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination—from being confirmed to fill the vacancy of Justice Antonin Scalia by refusing to hold a vote. Instead, he said the next president should choose the nomination and let President Obama's nomination expire. Donald Trump ended up nominating Neil Gorusch.

Within hours of the announcement of RBG's death, senators began speaking out about whether or not there should be a vote to confirm RBG's replacement during an election year. Ultimately, this will determine whether or not Trump will nominate a conservative Supreme Court judge, or if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will choose the nomination should he win the election in November. RBG dictated the following statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, on her deathbed: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Below, the senators' thoughts on whether or not there should be an official nomination before the 2020 election:

Chuck Schumer (D-NY): No

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): No

With voting already underway for the 2020 elections, Ruthie’s “most fervent wish” was for her replacement not to be named “until a new president is installed.” We must honor her wish. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

Mitch McConnell (R-KY): Yes

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

Martha McSally (R-AZ): Yes

This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump's next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) September 19, 2020

Ed Markey (D-MA): No

Mitch McConnell set the precedent. No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 19, 2020

Mitt Romney (R-UT): No

BREAKING: A high-level Romney insider tells me Mitt Romney has committed to not confirming a Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration Day 2021. #Mittrevenge #utpol — Jim Dabakis (@JimDabakis) September 19, 2020

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT): No

As to the appointment of Ginsburg’s successor, I couldn’t improve on what McConnell said after Scalia’s death: The American people must have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 19, 2020

Mazie Hirono (D-HI): No

I have a very simple message for Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell tonight. The best and only way to honor the life’s work of Justice Ginsburg, a giant of a jurist, is to honor her fervent final wish that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 19, 2020

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA): No

Under no circumstances should the Senate consider a replacement for Justice Ginsburg until after the presidential inauguration. Senator McConnell made his position clear in 2016 when he held Justice Scalia’s seat vacant for 10 months to deny President Obama an appointment. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 19, 2020

Bob Casey (D-PA): No

Consistent with the precedent set by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, Justice Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until the presidential election concludes and the candidate chosen by voters is sworn into office. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 19, 2020

Bob Menendez (D-NJ): No

Let us honor her wishes and let the American people choose the President who will appoint her successor on the Supreme Court.



The Senate must not move any nomination until next year. https://t.co/qzUiiE25Zt — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 19, 2020

Ted Cruz (R-TX): Yes

We are one vote away from losing our fundamental constitutional liberties. I believe @realDonaldTrump should nominate a successor next week and the Senate should take up and confirm that successor before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/pS8i860RTa — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 19, 2020

Bernie Sanders (D-VT): No

This is what Senator Lindsey Graham, the current Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said back in 2018. Let's see if he has an ounce of integrity left and will keep his word. https://t.co/VKk6M6jScA — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Chris Murphy (D-CT): No

If Republicans go forward and reverse the precedent they set in 2016, the Senate will never, ever be the same. It will be changed forever.



I pray tonight that at least a few of my Republican colleagues understand this. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 19, 2020

Rick Scott (R-FL): Yes

It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 19, 2020

Kelly Loeffler (R-GA): Yes

My prayers are with the Ginsburg family.



Our country’s future is at stake &@realDonaldTrump has every right to pick a new justice before the election. I look forward to supporting a strict constructionist who will protect the right to life & safeguard our conservative values. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) September 19, 2020

Brian Schatz (D-HI): No

It is going to be very hard after the procedural violence that Mitch McConnell has inflicted on the Senate and the country for anyone to justify us playing it soft next year just to satisfy pundits. We must use the power that voters give us to deliver the change we are promising. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 19, 2020

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL): No

Tonight we are devastated, but tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves & keep working. We must honor her legacy by redoubling our efforts to safeguard the rights of women, of Americans with disabilities and of all Americans for future generations. We cannot let up now. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 19, 2020

Angus King (D-ME): No

With less than fifty days until the upcoming election – and with an anxious, divided America watching – Senator McConnell should honor the life and legacy of this icon by respecting her final wish that a successor should not be considered until the election has been decided. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) September 19, 2020

Chris Van Hollen (D-MD): No

We know Trump and McConnell will put their interest over what’s good for the country, but at this grave moment for our country we need at least 4 GOP senators to commit to waiting to act on the Court until after Inauguration Day and seating of a new Congress. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) September 19, 2020

