Climate activist Greta Thunberg, regular troller of Donald Trump, recently set her sights on British prime minister Boris Johnson.

After Johnson condescendingly referred to climate change activism as "bunny-hugging," Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to read, "Bunny hugger."

Thunberg delivered a powerful speech to the House Oversight Committee on Thursday.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, as you're no doubt aware, is very, very good at Twitter. After expertly trolling Donald Trump on a number of occasions, she turned her focus to British prime minister Boris Johnson this week, after he referred to environmental activism with the condescending phrase "bunny-hugging."

Johnson spoke at a virtual climate summit this week, organized by President Joe Biden, which saw more than 40 world leaders gather to discuss the climate crisis. As the Guardian reports, Johnson delivered a...weird call to action. "It’s vital for all of us to show that this is not all about some expensive, politically correct, green act of 'bunny-hugging' or however you want to put it," he said, adding, "Nothing wrong with bunny-hugging but you know what I’m driving at."

Thunberg, icon, spotted the opportunity: She changed her Twitter bio to read, "Bunny hugger." A legend!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"It is the year 2021. The fact we are still having this discussion and, even more, that we are still supporting fossil fuels directly or indirectly using taxpayer money is a disgrace." —@GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/273JYbDCB1 — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) April 22, 2021

Thunberg delivered a powerful testimony to the House Oversight Committee yesterday (Earth Day), condemning subsidies to fossil fuel producers. Biden recently announced a tax plan that would eradicate these subsidies while offering new initiatives to clean energy producers, the New York Times reports.

"It is the year 2021. The fact we are still having this discussion and even more that we are still subsidizing fossil fuels using taxpayer money is a disgrace," Thunberg said, as the Guardian reports. "It’s clear proof that we have not understood the climate emergency at all."

"The uncomfortable fact is if we are to live up to our Paris agreement promises we have to end fossil fuel subsidies, end new exploration, completely divest from fossil fuels and keep the carbon in the ground," she continued.

"Unlike you, my generation will not give up without a fight," Thunberg said. “How long do you honestly believe that people in power like you will get away with it? How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis without being held accountable? Young people today will decide how you will be remembered, so my advice for you is to choose wisely."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io