Greta Thunberg expertly trolled Donald Trump on Twitter—yet again.

Back in September 2019, Trump mocked the climate activist's damning speech at a United Nations summit, tweeting, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Thunberg waited a year and four months to deliver the perfect response on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration.

Sharing a photo of Trump leaving the White House for the last time, she tweeted, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

How can this world truly claim to deserve climate activist, global icon, and Twitter icon Greta Thunberg? As you might recall, former president Donald Trump demonstrated a very big problem with Thunberg, who is literally trying to save the world, and repeatedly mocked her on his now defunct Twitter account. But Trump dramatically underestimated his self-appointed adversary, who has casually yet completely destroyed him on Twitter on multiple occasions.



And Thunberg saved an extra special retort for one of Trump's most special days: The day president Joe Biden replaced him in the White House.

One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Some context: After Thunberg delivered a damning speech at a United Nations summit in September 2019, condemning the inaction of global leaders against climate change, Trump mocked her with an extremely condescending tweet. "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" he tweeted alongside a clip of Thunberg's speech, as the Guardian reports

Thunberg's response? She waited. She waited a year and four months, in fact, to deliver her expert response. Sharing a photo of Trump boarding Marine One for the very last time, she tweeted, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" The skill! The dexterity! We just don't deserve you, Greta!



This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io