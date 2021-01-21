Today's Top Stories
1
The Inaugural Concert Was a Cheesy Balm
2
What Wearing Purple on Inauguration Day Means
3
Moving Forward: A Better Future for Caregivers
4
Listen to the Best New Love Songs of 2021 (So Far)
5
Poet Amanda Gorman's Ring Is Full of Meaning

Greta Thunberg Brilliantly Trolled Trump on Biden's Inauguration Day

By Emily Dixon
  • Greta Thunberg expertly trolled Donald Trump on Twitter—yet again.
  • Back in September 2019, Trump mocked the climate activist's damning speech at a United Nations summit, tweeting, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"
  • Thunberg waited a year and four months to deliver the perfect response on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration.
  • Sharing a photo of Trump leaving the White House for the last time, she tweeted, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

    How can this world truly claim to deserve climate activist, global icon, and Twitter icon Greta Thunberg? As you might recall, former president Donald Trump demonstrated a very big problem with Thunberg, who is literally trying to save the world, and repeatedly mocked her on his now defunct Twitter account. But Trump dramatically underestimated his self-appointed adversary, who has casually yet completely destroyed him on Twitter on multiple occasions.

    And Thunberg saved an extra special retort for one of Trump's most special days: The day president Joe Biden replaced him in the White House.

    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW
    Some context: After Thunberg delivered a damning speech at a United Nations summit in September 2019, condemning the inaction of global leaders against climate change, Trump mocked her with an extremely condescending tweet. "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" he tweeted alongside a clip of Thunberg's speech, as the Guardian reports.

    Thunberg's response? She waited. She waited a year and four months, in fact, to deliver her expert response. Sharing a photo of Trump boarding Marine One for the very last time, she tweeted, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" The skill! The dexterity! We just don't deserve you, Greta!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Related Stories
    Greta Thunberg Brilliantly Trolled Donald Trump
    Watch Greta Thunberg's Powerful UN Climate Speech
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Chrissy Teigen Shared a Moving Post About Sobriety
    Meghan's Royal Aides to Testify in Her Court Case
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Watch Demi Perform During Biden's Inauguration
    Joe Biden Follows Chrissy Teigen on Twitter
    J.Lo Wore Head-to-Toe Chanel for the Inauguration
    The Queen Sent a Private Message to Joe Biden
    Lady Gaga's PDA with Boyfriend Michael Polansky
    Twitter Reacts to Lady Gaga at the Inauguration
    Lady Gaga Gave a Powerful Inauguration Performance
    Lady Gaga Brings the Drama to D.C.