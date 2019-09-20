image
Climate Strikes Are Happening All Over the World Right Now

You can thank 16-year-old Greta Thunberg for #FridaysForFuture.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Guy SmallmanGetty Images

It is no longer an option not to have a conversation about climate change, and 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is leading it. She shouldn't have to—in fact, she told Marie Claire that her highest ambition is "that there will be no climate and environmental activists, because that would mean that everything is fixed if no one needs to protest against inaction or destruction." But here she is, rallying students in 156 countries across all seven continents to leave their classrooms from September 20-27 to fight for the human race's only mode of survival: our planet.

Head to FridaysForFuture.org to join the conversation and find your local strike (FYI, you don't have to be a student to participate), then see all of the inspiring photos from the global #WeekForFuture, ahead.

Activists In Edinburgh Join The Global Climate Strike
Edinburgh, Scotland
Jeff J MitchellGetty Images
1 of 35
Fridays For Future Strike Nationwide For Climate Change Action
Berlin, Germany
Maja HitijGetty Images
2 of 35
Activists In London Join The Global Climate Strike
London, England
Dan KitwoodGetty Images
3 of 35
Activists In Edinburgh Join The Global Climate Strike
Edinburgh, Scotland
Jeff J MitchellGetty Images
4 of 35
Activists In London Join The Global Climate Strike
London, England
Guy SmallmanGetty Images
5 of 35
Activists In London Join The Global Climate Strike
London, England
Guy SmallmanGetty Images
6 of 35
Activists In London Join The Global Climate Strike
London, England
Guy SmallmanGetty Images
7 of 35
Activists In London Join The Global Climate Strike
London, England
Guy SmallmanGetty Images
8 of 35
BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT-POLITICS-CLIMATE
London, England
BEN STANSALLGetty Images
9 of 35
BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT-POLITICS-CLIMATE
London, England
BEN STANSALLGetty Images
10 of 35
BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT-POLITICS-CLIMATE
London, England
BEN STANSALLGetty Images
11 of 35
Students in Turkey take part in global climate strike
Ankara, Turkey
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
12 of 35
Students in Turkey take part in global climate strike
Ankara, Turkey
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
13 of 35
Students in Turkey take part in global climate strike
Ankara, Turkey
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
14 of 35
Students in Turkey take part in global climate strike
Ankara, Turkey
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
15 of 35
Students in Turkey take part in global climate strike
Ankara, Turkey
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
16 of 35
Students in Turkey take part in global climate strike
Ankara, Turkey
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
17 of 35
Climate demonstrations in Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
18 of 35
THAILAND-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-CHILDREN-GLOBAL-CAMPAIGN
Bangkok, Thailand
DENE CHENGetty Images
19 of 35
Global Climate Strike: Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Carsten KoallGetty Images
20 of 35
Japanese Rally In Tokyo For Global Climate Strike
Tokyo, Japan
Yuichi YamazakiGetty Images
21 of 35
Japanese Rally In Tokyo For Global Climate Strike
Tokyo, Japan
Yuichi YamazakiGetty Images
22 of 35
Activists In London Join The Global Climate Strike
London, England
Dan KitwoodGetty Images
23 of 35
Activists In Edinburgh Join The Global Climate Strike
Edinburgh, Scotland
Jeff J MitchellGetty Images
24 of 35
Global Climate Strike: Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Carsten KoallGetty Images
25 of 35
Activists In Edinburgh Join The Global Climate Strike
Edinburgh, Scotland
Jeff J MitchellGetty Images
26 of 35
Activists In Edinburgh Join The Global Climate Strike
Edinburgh, Scotland
Jeff J MitchellGetty Images
27 of 35
Global Climate Strike: Frankfurt
Frankfurt, Germany
Thomas LohnesGetty Images
28 of 35
Global Climate Strike: Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Maja HitijGetty Images
29 of 35
Australians Rally For Climate Action As Part Of Global Climate Strike
Sydney, Australia
Mark EvansGetty Images
30 of 35
Australians Gather As Part Of Global Climate Strike
Sydney, Australia
Jenny EvansGetty Images
30 of 35
