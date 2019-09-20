Climate Strikes Are Happening All Over the World Right Now

It is no longer an option not to have a conversation about climate change, and 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is leading it. She shouldn't have to—in fact, she told Marie Claire that her highest ambition is "that there will be no climate and environmental activists, because that would mean that everything is fixed if no one needs to protest against inaction or destruction." But here she is, rallying students in 156 countries across all seven continents to leave their classrooms from September 20-27 to fight for the human race's only mode of survival: our planet.

Head to FridaysForFuture.org to join the conversation and find your local strike (FYI, you don't have to be a student to participate), then see all of the inspiring photos from the global #WeekForFuture, ahead.