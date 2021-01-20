Today's Top Stories
See the Photos From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Inauguration

By Rachel Epstein and Bridget Burns
joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Joe RaedleGetty Images

It's a momentous day for Americans. After a tumultuous four years of the Trump administration, Joe Biden will officially become the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris will become the first Black, South Asian, female vice president of the United States. As the new leaders of the free world take their oath of office in Washington, D.C., we're rounding up the best photos from the historic day, ahead.

joe biden marks his inauguration with full day of events
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images
1 of 59

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attend church service on the morning of the inauguration

joe biden marks his inauguration with full day of events
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images
2 of 59

President-elect Joe Biden and soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

joe biden marks his inauguration with full day of events
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images
3 of 59

The Harris-Emhoff family at the morning church service

us politics inauguration
OLIVIER DOULIERYGetty Images
4 of 59

Views of the socially-distant inauguration crowd

us politics inauguration
KEVIN DIETSCHGetty Images
5 of 59

Chasten Buttigieg and Pete Buttigieg

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Drew AngererGetty Images
6 of 59

Senator Elizabeth Warren

us politics inauguration
SAUL LOEBGetty Images
7 of 59

Senator Bernie Sanders

us politics inauguration
JIM LO SCALZOGetty Images
8 of 59

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi

us politics inauguration
JIM LO SCALZOGetty Images
9 of 59

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Drew AngererGetty Images
10 of 59

Meena Harris, niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

us politics inauguration
SAUL LOEBGetty Images
11 of 59

Meena Harris, Bruce Mann, and Senator Elizabeth Warren taking a selfie

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Joe RaedleGetty Images
12 of 59

President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Joe RaedleGetty Images
13 of 59

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden sharing a moment together on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol

us politics inauguration
JIM LO SCALZOGetty Images
14 of 59

Arriving at the inauguration

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Drew AngererGetty Images
15 of 59

Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Rob CarrGetty Images
16 of 59

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the inauguration

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Rob CarrGetty Images
17 of 59

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrive at the inauguration

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony
Rob CarrGetty Images
18 of 59

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama arrive at the inauguration

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Rob CarrGetty Images
19 of 59

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, arrive at the inauguration

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Alex WongGetty Images
20 of 59

Dr. Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden are introduced at the inauguration

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Drew AngererGetty Images
21 of 59

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

us politics inauguration
WIN MCNAMEEGetty Images
22 of 59

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman prepares to read her poem at the inauguration

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Rob CarrGetty Images
23 of 59

Doug Emhoff and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are introduced at the inauguration

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Alex WongGetty Images
24 of 59

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Tasos KatopodisGetty Images
25 of 59

Former President Barack Obama being greeted by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

joe biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony
Alex WongGetty Images
26 of 59

Senator Amy Klobuchar begins the inauguration ceremony

bernie sanders
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIGetty Images
27 of 59

Senator Bernie Sanders creates the meme of the year

washington, dc january 20 vice president elect kamala harris looks on during the inauguration of us president elect joe biden on the west front of the us capitol on january 20, 2021 in washington, dc during todays inauguration ceremony joe biden becomes the 46th president of the united states photo by drew angerergetty images
Drew AngererGetty Images
28 of 59

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris waiting to take the oath of office

washington, dc january 20 lady gaga arrives to sing the national anthem at the inauguration of us president elect joe biden on the west front of the us capitol on january 20, 2021 in washington, dc during todays inauguration ceremony joe biden becomes the 46th president of the united states photo by win mcnameegetty images
Win McNameeGetty Images
29 of 59

Lady Gaga getting ready to sing the national anthem

washington, dc january 20 lady gaga sings the national anthem at the inauguration of us president elect joe biden on the west front of the us capitol on january 20, 2021 in washington, dc during todays inauguration ceremony joe biden becomes the 46th president of the united states photo by rob carrgetty images
Rob CarrGetty Images
30 of 59

Lady Gaga singing the national anthem

Five Women Share Their Stories of Gender Violence
