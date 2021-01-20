See the Photos From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Inauguration
It's a momentous day for Americans. After a tumultuous four years of the Trump administration, Joe Biden will officially become the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris will become the first Black, South Asian, female vice president of the United States. As the new leaders of the free world take their oath of office in Washington, D.C., we're rounding up the best photos from the historic day, ahead.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attend church service on the morning of the inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden and soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
The Harris-Emhoff family at the morning church service
Views of the socially-distant inauguration crowd
Chasten Buttigieg and Pete Buttigieg
Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Bernie Sanders
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao
Meena Harris, niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
Meena Harris, Bruce Mann, and Senator Elizabeth Warren taking a selfie
President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden sharing a moment together on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol
Arriving at the inauguration
Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the inauguration
Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrive at the inauguration
Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama arrive at the inauguration
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, arrive at the inauguration
Dr. Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden are introduced at the inauguration
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett
National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman prepares to read her poem at the inauguration
Doug Emhoff and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are introduced at the inauguration
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence
Former President Barack Obama being greeted by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
Senator Amy Klobuchar begins the inauguration ceremony
Senator Bernie Sanders creates the meme of the year
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris waiting to take the oath of office
Lady Gaga getting ready to sing the national anthem
Lady Gaga singing the national anthem