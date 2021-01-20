Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Mood Is the Perfect Meme for Winter 2021

I am once again asking you to apply an extremely versatile photo of Bernie Sanders to a multitude of situations in your life—because, yet again, the Vermont senator has gone viral for merely being his 79-year-old self. Sanders' latest meme-able event arrived almost exactly a year after his last, the still-applicable "I am once again asking you" moment from a late 2019 fundraising video. Upon his arrival at the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the nation's new president and vice president, Sanders plopped down in a folding chair far away from the rest of the audience (social distancing king!), burrowed into his coat and cozy-looking knit mittens, and waited for the festivities to begin. And thus, a meme was born.



As with previous widely circulated photos of Sanders, the most relatable thing about this snapshot is the septuagenarian's constant air of no-nonsense grumpiness and a general vibe of being immediately over whatever is happening if it doesn't directly pertain to his legislative goals—in the same way that, say, you might be incredibly over a party if you're just not in a partying mood. That vibe, plus Sanders' admirable dedication to COVID protocols, just might qualify this incredible photo as not only the first truly great meme of 2021, but also a perfect encapsulation of this particular moment in history.

In an added bonus, viewers have noticed that Sanders appears to be wearing the exact same Burton coat in his 2021 meme as he was in the fundraising video that soon became his 2020 "I am once again asking you" meme. That relatively casual parka (especially compared to the stunning designer coats donned by pretty much everyone else at the inauguration) and the manilla folder Sanders was clutching throughout the ceremony also contributed to a general sense that, as one Twitter user wrote, "Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain't his whole day."

a person only needs one good coat https://t.co/TYtoS0Hb8h — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

As for the mittens, according to BuzzFeed News reporter Ruby Cramer on Twitter, they were gifted to Sanders by a Vermont teacher who made them out of repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles. If you had "Bernie Sanders becomes a sustainable fashion icon" on your 2021 bingo card, go ahead and cross it out.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

And now, without any further ado, please enjoy the best applications of Sanders' inauguration vibe:

waiting for my mom to finish shopping pic.twitter.com/RBIbfOhNGB — Karen Chee (@karencheee) January 20, 2021

bernie absolutely crushing vermont dadcore pic.twitter.com/fWp4dX5Xe2 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) January 20, 2021

me at parties https://t.co/ni9koHfnjH — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 20, 2021

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

Can’t believe Bernie just dipped and came up to NYC pic.twitter.com/iHI1TeIUMl — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 20, 2021

Idk why they needed J Lo to perform “This Land is Your Land” when Bernie is right there pic.twitter.com/DRZ7iBqtle — 🎞Alan Smithee🎞 (@sophiedenridder) January 20, 2021

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

Bernie giving teacher on recess duty vibes. pic.twitter.com/VRTh09g6QL — That Teacher Grind (@teachergrind) January 20, 2021

Everyone else: wearing giant, dressy black and grey coats



Bernie: This is my good jacket, and it keeps me warm. I’m wearing it pic.twitter.com/fZk9I90iVw — Cameron Newton (@CamBNewton) January 20, 2021

Bernie like “I’m here ain’t I??” pic.twitter.com/8wc0tQITa0 — where the money reside (@deenicolee_) January 20, 2021

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's pic.twitter.com/Qik7wsZ0ad — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 20, 2021

tired of being caught in the tangle of my government pic.twitter.com/a9E4T2wxD9 — JP (@jpbrammer) January 20, 2021

Bernie brought some mail to open during the inauguration in case things got boring. pic.twitter.com/A76Vh0SJET — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 20, 2021

replace every confederate monument with this statue of bernie pic.twitter.com/B6UzpebKo5 — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) January 20, 2021

Bernie right now: pic.twitter.com/UcOhUnOm9K — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) January 20, 2021

bernie googling “who is arod” then watching a home run highlight video on youtube pic.twitter.com/UmWnvtPR2u — kt! (@ktmob_) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders, Steal his look pic.twitter.com/c4Hw48aCUu — Emilia (@EmiliaDeLarge) January 20, 2021

I will never forget Bernie honoring our middle class New England tradition of having exactly one heavy winter coat, worn to both formal and casual events pic.twitter.com/OrRHJeAS2P — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) January 20, 2021

