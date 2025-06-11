This year's installment of Love Island USA is in full swing, and it's time for the reality dating series to go up a notch. (Or at least as much as it can before Casa.) If season 7 is your first time tuning in, Love Island is not only a competition for love but for public favor, with viewers ultimately deciding which of the remaining couples will walk away with $100,000. Even before the finale, fans get the chance to switch up the proceedings in the house, from choosing which Islanders will go on dates with incoming Bombshells, to controlling which couples are up for elimination.

Below, read on to find out how to vote for your favorite Islanders or couples on Love Island USA season 7.

The women of season 7 at a recoupling, from left: Olandria Carthen, Cierra Ortega, Isabelle “Belle-A” Walker, Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Huda Mustafa (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

When does voting happen on 'Love Island USA' season 7?

Unfortunately for those who like to plan, Love Island doesn't hold eliminations or add bombshells on a steady schedule. The best way to know when a vote is coming up is to tune in to the reality series every evening at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. New episodes stream on Peacock every night except Wednesdays, and Saturdays are reserved for weekly Aftersun specials. (Pro tip: The Love Island USA Instagram will often post when the polls open.)

As for the nights when votes take place, the polls typically remain open for a few hours after the end of the episode. For example, season 6's final vote was open until 1:30 a.m. ET/ 10:30 p.m. PT, two nights before the finale.

Bombshell Hannah Fields chooses between the men during a baseball game. Also pictured, from left: Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, Charlie Georgiou, Ace Green, Amaya Espinal, Taylor Williams. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

How do you vote on the Love Island USA app?

The official Love Island USA app is free to download on your phone via the App Store or Google Play Store. You do need to register your phone number to vote, but beyond that, there is no charge.

In addition to voting, the app features exclusive videos and photos from the villa, as well as exit interviews with departed Islanders, polls about the ongoing drama, and a shop for looks inspired by the Islanders and official merch. (Who else is eyeing a personalized water bottle?)

