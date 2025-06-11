'Love Island USA' Season 7 Voting: Here's How to Vote for Your Favorite Islanders
The Peacock reality show gives viewers the chance to set up dates and influence who's up for elimination.
This year's installment of Love Island USA is in full swing, and it's time for the reality dating series to go up a notch. (Or at least as much as it can before Casa.) If season 7 is your first time tuning in, Love Island is not only a competition for love but for public favor, with viewers ultimately deciding which of the remaining couples will walk away with $100,000. Even before the finale, fans get the chance to switch up the proceedings in the house, from choosing which Islanders will go on dates with incoming Bombshells, to controlling which couples are up for elimination.
Below, read on to find out how to vote for your favorite Islanders or couples on Love Island USA season 7.
When does voting happen on 'Love Island USA' season 7?
Unfortunately for those who like to plan, Love Island doesn't hold eliminations or add bombshells on a steady schedule. The best way to know when a vote is coming up is to tune in to the reality series every evening at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. New episodes stream on Peacock every night except Wednesdays, and Saturdays are reserved for weekly Aftersun specials. (Pro tip: The Love Island USA Instagram will often post when the polls open.)
As for the nights when votes take place, the polls typically remain open for a few hours after the end of the episode. For example, season 6's final vote was open until 1:30 a.m. ET/ 10:30 p.m. PT, two nights before the finale.
How do you vote on the Love Island USA app?
The official Love Island USA app is free to download on your phone via the App Store or Google Play Store. You do need to register your phone number to vote, but beyond that, there is no charge.
In addition to voting, the app features exclusive videos and photos from the villa, as well as exit interviews with departed Islanders, polls about the ongoing drama, and a shop for looks inspired by the Islanders and official merch. (Who else is eyeing a personalized water bottle?)
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.
-
Who Needs a Blow Dryer? Olivia Palermo's Bob Says No Thanks
Wet hair, don't care.
-
I'm Officially Swapping Baseball Caps for Kendall Jenner's Straw Hat
In true Hollywood form, she's not the only one inspiring me.
-
Dark Spots Are the Bane of My Existence—Which Is Where My Summer Skincare Routine Comes to the Rescue
Clear, glowing skin for the win.
-
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4: Everything We Know
The creator has already teased her thoughts on where the show will go after that shocking finale.
-
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Ending, Explained: Breaking Down the Twists
Did the "Mayoress Murderess" saga end in chaos? (Of course it did.)
-
Meet the Cast and Characters of Netflix's 'Survivors'
You'll be hooked by this Australian drama—which just so happens to star the next lead on 'Bridgerton.'
-
Meet Cierra Ortega, the First Bombshell of 'Love Island USA' Season 7
The latest Islander was already racking up Instagram partnerships before she even arrived at the villa.
-
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Is Getting a Reunion Special. Here's Everything We Know
Here's everything we know about the upcoming special.
-
Meet the Cast of 'Love Island USA' Season 7
After an eventful week, these are the Islanders still standing.
-
Meet the Cast of 'Adults'—What to Know About the Stars of the FX on Hulu Series
You probably recognize some of them from TikTok.
-
The Cast of 'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3: Your Guide
Netflix's hit small-town drama is full of characters with skeletons in their closets.