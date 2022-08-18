Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I don't know about you, but I'm down to make just about every facet of my life luxurious. From having a well-decorated apartment to owning a long-lasting capsule wardrobe, the older I've gotten, the more passionate I've become about investing in a few high-quality items rather than a litany of low-cost disposable ones. For this reason, I was delighted when I discovered that my love for all things luxe translated into sex toys as well. But before I delved into the world of luxury sex toys, I reached out to certified sex educator Javay Frye-Nekrasova, who happily answered all my burning questions about her favorite luxe toy options, whether these toys are worth the money, and what exactly makes luxury sex toys so luxurious.

First and foremost, Frye-Nekrasova explains that "a luxury sex toy is a high-end sex toy that lasts a long time and typically offers great pleasure. What makes a sex toy luxurious is the materials used to create it." But this doesn't mean that your sex toys need to be solid gold or diamond-encrusted to be considered luxurious. In fact, she says, "Luxury sex toys tend to be made of the best materials for the body, such as medical-grade silicone."

Futhermore, a sex toy might be considered luxurious if it features unique or complex technology. Frye-Nekrasova adds that luxury options "usually have more power if they vibrate or have other motorized functions, like dual motors and capabilities to control them separately."

And what about the world of intricate fantasy dildos and 18 karat gold cock rings that cost the same as a year of university tuition? "Some luxury sex toys are just for show," explains Frye-Nekrasova, "meaning they are impractical or not safe or pleasurable, it's more so about the look rather than what it can do."

If you're planning on incorporating a luxury sex toy into your pleasure repertoire—whether it be for solo time or for partner play—read on for our expert tips and picks for the best luxury sex toys money can buy.

Why a Luxury Toy?

Why buy a luxury sex toy when you can settle for a cheaper option? In my opinion, you should never settle if you can help it—especially when it comes to buying an item that will be touching such sensitive parts of your body—and Frye-Nekrasova agrees. "Someone would buy a luxury sex toy for various reasons," she says, such as "to spoil themselves, [or] because they want something that is good for their body— something that will last a long time or a toy that does more than just the basic vibration."

She goes on to emphasize the quality of the materials and features on luxury options. "Luxury sex toys are absolutely worth it because they are made with better materials and last longer than something you may get cheaper," she points out. "They also tend to have more features that you explore different stimulations to find what you truly enjoy and find pleasurable."

And while she admits that when it comes to choosing between luxury or budget options, "the biggest difference is going to be the price point," she argues that, "Luxury costs, but in the end it is worth it because higher price point products tend to have a much longer life, regardless of if they are used every day, multiple times a day, for hours on end." Thus, if you're looking for your new go-to sex toy and enjoy using toys every day or even a few times a week, a luxury option might be your best bet.

Finding a Luxury Sex Toy

Worried that you won't be able to find the luxury sex toy options? Frye-Nekrasova reassures us that the shopping experience for luxury toys "is not really different" from shopping for any other toy, "in the sense that sex shops carry luxury products just as they do non-luxury products." It's not necessarily about finding a specialty sex shop—it's about looking for toys made from safe, high-quality materials, that feature a variety of customizable functions, and/or that are durable, waterproof, and long-lasting.

Best Luxury Vibrators

The vibrator is one of the most popular types of sex toys of all time, so why not make the experience lavish? These options come with a variety of unique settings, vibration patterns, and other features that are bound to bring your sexploration to the next level.

(opens in new tab) Womanizer Premium 2 Rechargeable Smart Silence Clitoral Suction Stimulator $160 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) "My biggest recommendation is the Womanizer Premium 2," says Frye-Nekrasova. "Nothing is more luxurious or leads to more exceptional levels of pleasure." Deia The Hot & Cold $159 at deialove.com (opens in new tab) Temperature play is an excellent means of experimenting with new sensations, whether you're getting to know your own body, engaging in teasing with a partner, or beginning to dabble in kink. (opens in new tab) The Cowgirl Premium Remote and App Controlled Riding Sex Machine $1,900 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) Although this machine is, by all accounts, quite loud, customers enjoy it for both solo and voyeuristic partner play. One review reads, "Overall, I would thoroughly recommend this product to woman wanting to explore their own needs and desires," adding that it's also great "for couples who want to explore teasing play and intense orgasms." (opens in new tab) ZALO Queen Set G-spot PulseWave Vibrator with Suction Sleeve $149 at amazon.com (opens in new tab) This g-spot vibrator has a suction sleeve attachment in addition to a real Swarovski crystal embellishment—just in case the Cleopatra-inspired design, eight vibration modes, and heating function aren't luxurious enough for you. One verified buyer raves, "I liked the velvety softness and charges nicely. You won’t be disappointed. The price is worth it."

Best Luxury Dildos

Dildos are brilliant for those who enjoy penetration, but these toys have advanced far beyond the traditional, simple phallus shape. Dildos come in all shapes and sizes, can be made from a variety of different body-safe materials, and incorporate exciting, unique technologies. Check out our favorite luxury options below, along with our experts' tips on how to use a dildo.

(opens in new tab) Nanci Thruster Prime G-Spot Dildo $250 at thethruster.com (opens in new tab) This dildo offers "three inches of thrust," up to 140 strokes per minute, and can be bent up to 90 degrees so that no matter what your favorite angle is, you can hit it without any trouble. One five-star reviewer says that he was looking for a toy that would give his wife multiple orgasms, and this product did just the trick. (opens in new tab) Lifelike Lover Luxe Realistic Feel Rechargeable Remote Control Dildo 6 Inch $90 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) For those who enjoy vibrations and lifelike textures in their sex toys, this dildo is an excellent option. Multiple reviews rave about its effectiveness, with one particularly enthusiastic customer entitling their review "OH MY GOD" and going on to say, "Honestly one of the best purchases I have ever made. Perfectly designed and feels just like the real thing if not better." (opens in new tab) Njoy Eleven $400 at babeland.com (opens in new tab) The hefty price tag on this item is backed up by dozens of reviews that describe mind-blowing, unprecedented orgasms. One simply states, "G-spot and girth enthusiasts, this is a must-have." (opens in new tab) ElectraStim Bi-Polar Electrosex Wave Metal Dildo 7 Inch $167 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) This metal toy promises waves of tingling, "sparky" pleasure. One helpful review reads, "This toy is an absolute must buy for any e-stim lover new to experienced. Do not let its modest size fool you, this dildo is simply amazing." The user also says that the toy works well for anal stimulation, describing, "With each pulse your muscles will contract around the toy. As the toy goes deeper, the shocks fade but as it comes out again they intensify."

Best Luxury Toys for Penis Play

Whether you're a person with a penis or your partner is, never fear—there are a number of sex toys made for your pleasure, whether you're interested in solo or partner play.

(opens in new tab) Arcwave Ion $199 at arcwave.com (opens in new tab) For people of all genders who have a penis, Frye-Nekrasova recommends the Arcwave Ion, calling it "the epitome of luxury and one of a kind," describing that "it uses Pleasure Air Technology to stimulate the frenulum (the sensitive nerve endings on the underside of the penis)." (opens in new tab) Fun Factory Manta $145 at babeland.com (opens in new tab) $120.63 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $139.99 (opens in new tab) at Lovehoney US (opens in new tab) This toy was made with accessibility in mind, featuring "easy-to-use buttons" that are great for people with mobility issues. It has an excellent online rating, as well, with one customer raving that "it's like nothing you will of ever seen or used before." (opens in new tab) We-Vibe Date Night Special Edition App Controlled Couples Kit $199 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) For heterosexual couples, this set is not only luxurious, but it's pretty high-tech, too. Not a technology whiz? No problem. One customer reassures, "The app is very easy to connect and you can add your partner to each toy so they can control it too. You can even connect it to music and just have the toy/ app running while you use your phone for other things." Honey Birdette Duke $150 at honeybirdette.com (opens in new tab) This sleek, high-quality option fits around fingers for digital stimulation or the shaft of a penis during penetration, and it vibrates in order to provide pleasure to both the penis and the clitoris simultaneously. It's a toy that, in the words of one customer, is "really fun for everyone."

Best Luxury Toys for Partner Play

Sex toys aren't just meant for solo masturbation. There's a whole world of sex toys for partner play that can enhance emotional and physical intimacy, spice up your sexual routine, and even help you get to know new a partner. And, if you're going to introduce a new toy to your boo, why not show off with an ultra-luxe pick (or two)?

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Moxie $129 at we-vibe.com (opens in new tab) "If you are looking for luxury couple's toys, I suggest We-Vibe," says Frye-Nekrasova, who says that the Moxie is one of her absolute favorites. (opens in new tab) We-Vibe Chorus $199 at we-vibe.com (opens in new tab) $199 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $199 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This is Frye-Nekrasova's other favorite toy from We-Vibe, and reviewers seem to agree with her. One says that it's "the best couples toy [she and her partner] have ever tried," while another five-star review marvels "I've never seen a sex toy like this." (opens in new tab) Together Toy Remote Control Dual Motor Couple's Rabbit Vibrator $190 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) This toy is not only perfect for two partners with vaginas, but it's also remote-controlled and has multiple speed and vibration options. It has a five-star rating, too, with one reviewer gushing, "If you love rabbit vibrators and that dual stimulation sensation and are looking for a way to please both you and your partner at the same time then look no further!!!" (opens in new tab) Lovense Ferri App Controlled Rechargeable Panty Vibrator $140 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) This vibrator is designed to be hidden in a pair of underwear, and is completely controllable via a smartphone app for long-distance and/or clandestine partner play. It has a near-perfect rating, with on review reading, "Naughty and intense but discreet. The thrill of wearing it in public is delicious."

Best Luxury Anal Toys

Your rectum is one of the most sensitive parts of your body, so when you're looking for the best anal toys, why not indulge in a luxury option? And while you're shopping, remember to always, always use plenty of lube when engaging in anal play! The rectum, unlike the vagina, is not self-lubricating, so if you want to have your safest, sexiest anal session(s) yet, you're going to need it.

(opens in new tab) ZALO Bess 2 $120 at zalousa.com (opens in new tab) Owners of the original Bess vibrator (opens in new tab) rave that it is "a nice starter for any beginner" and "the best vibrator [they've] ever owned," featuring a 10,000-revolution-per-minute motor. Now, ZALO has revamped the vibrator to include a heating function and an anal bead attachment, so you can bring the party to the back, too. (opens in new tab) We-Vibe Ditto $129 at we-vibe.com (opens in new tab) Frye-Nekrasova says specifically recommends We-Vibe, along with other sex toy brands like Womanizer and Arcwave, for its "commitment to high quality materials and research and development to maximize pleasure." Indeed, this vibrating anal plugis made from safe, high-quality material, is waterproof, can be controlled via app, and has a two-year warrantee. (opens in new tab) LELO Hugo Prostate Massager $219 at babeland.com (opens in new tab) This remote-controllable anal toy has ten different vibration settings and is suitable for both male and female anal pleasure. One customer calls the product "unparalleled" and says that the higher price tag "is worth it to be able to control it without touch, and [for] the fact that the remote also vibrates." Honey Birdette Bobbi $150 at honeybirdette.com (opens in new tab) This luxury toy has 30 different customizable combinations, five levels of intensity, and is made from high-quality silicone. It's also wearable and designed for users of all experience levels. One reviewer calls it a "great starter to using anal toys," and goes on to recommend, "Tip for beginners: it’s easier to put in when it’s turned and buzzing!!! Love this as a starting size; it’s also a discreet size. Great settings range, can be really powerful."

For more, visit our Sexual Wellness section, where we unpack topics around consent, kink, sex toys, and more so you can have your safest and very best sexperiences yet.