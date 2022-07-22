Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you're enjoying some much-needed alone time or bonding with a partner, sex toys can make a huge difference in the bedroom. And while there's a myriad of categories within the sex toy world—from dildos to anal toys to kink—the vibrator remains one of the most consistently popular styles of all time.

"One of the main reasons why vibrators feel so good is because of electricity," explains Shamyra Howard, a Lovehoney sexologist and LCSW. "Every vibrator, no matter the size, operates with a motor inside. This explains one reason why there are several different types of vibrators. This allows our bodies to have different response signals to varying speeds, motions, and intensities. It is thought that vibrators feel so good because they transmit frequencies that we as humans are incapable of doing to some of the most sensitive areas of the body."

Personally, I used to think that vibrators were overrated, but when I learned more about the many styles and types of vibrators, I realized that this sex toy is far more versatile than most of us have given it credit for—coming in a variety of shapes, sizes, textures, and vibration options. With that in mind, we've spoken to sexperts to set the record straight about different types of vibrators, choosing the right one for you, and, of course, the very best vibrators on the market today.

How To Use a Vibrator

If you're unsure how to use a vibrator, there are a number of resources available, from the instruction manual that comes with your toy to thorough online guides by brands like Smile Makers (opens in new tab) and Lovehoney (opens in new tab). Howard reminds us that not all vibrators are built the same, and different types have different purposes. Thus, it's important to take note of whether your vibrator is meant to be used on external or internal genitalia, on the anus or on the vagina, and so on.

Plus, one should always be stimulated and properly lubricated before using any toy. Howard points out that vibrators won't feel good if the user isn't already aroused, and explains, "The more aroused you are, the better the vibrator feels." So before you start using your toy, try stimulating yourself with your hands or watching something titillating, and consider adding some lube to the mix to ensure your vibrator experience is safe and comfortable.

There is some room for creativity, though. "They can be used for various reasons and on other body parts," she says. "That’s right: Vibrators are not just for use on the genitals."

So, once you're comfortable with how to use your vibrator the traditional way, see how it feels on other erogenous zones, like the nipples, base of your neck, or back of your knee.

Finding the Right Vibrator

Sexual pleasure is an incredibly personal, subjective experience, so selecting the right vibrator should be one, too. "The materials and shape of the vibrator are often the most influential factors in how vibrators impact everyone differently," says Kris Fretz (opens in new tab), co-founder of sex toy brand Emojibator (opens in new tab). "Personally, I’m more sensitive to the vibrator’s texture vs. intensity, so I look for toys that are made with medical grade silicone so they are safe for bodily insertion."

In that vein, it's important to take note of what toys are made of when buying them. Silicone toys, for instance, should never be used with silicone lube, or they'll break down. And while sex toys can get pricey, Howard says that buying a high-quality option is well worth it.

"Since vibrators are used in one of the body's most sensitive areas, it’s essential to only use body-safe toys," she says.

Fretz also adds that one should consider how and for how long a toy will be used when looking at what it's made of, warning, "A toy can be made with other materials such as metal, and in those cases it’s important to not overuse the toy beyond the recommended usage time and spare your most sensitive areas from burning up."

Once you know what materials you're selecting and the type of stimulation you're going for, Fretz recommends staying open-minded. After all, the world of sex toys is characterized by constant innovation.

"While the vibrator industry began with rabbits and phallic shaped dildos, our society has advanced so much further than these rigid ideas of what vibrators should look like," elaborates Fretz. "I encourage all shoppers to feel confident that they can experience great orgasms from any shaped vibrator that is made with safe materials. This freedom to explore makes sex toys more inclusive to the queer and sexual trauma communities who don’t feel represented in the mainstream sex toy industry."

Keep scrolling for a low-down on the different categories of vibrators meant to cater to all sexual preferences, along with products that are notorious for their good vibes.



Best Vibrators For Beginners

Everybody has to start somewhere, and for those who have never used a vibrator before, it's important to start slow and focus on exploration. The products below have been vetted by sexperts and are wildly popular with customers, so that you can ease your way into vibrator play and learn what works best for you.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Silver Bullet Vibrator Howard specifically recommends this product for people who have never used a vibrator before, adding, "It’s cute, portable, packed with power, and has three different intensities for direct clitoral stimulation." $17 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator "Another excellent vibrator for beginners is the Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibe," says Howard. "This one also comes with various intensity levels and can be used on different body areas." $50 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab)

Best Bullet Vibrators

According to Lovehoney (opens in new tab), "Bullet sex toys are small, handheld vibrators that resemble the size and shape of a spitzer bullet. They’re one of the most popular first sex toys as they’re easy to use and non-invasive, yet offer precise clitoral stimulation." Indeed, Howard often tells beginners to use a bullet as a means of gently exploring vibrational pleasure for the first time, explaining that the model is "easily accessible, inexpensive, and provides fantastic clitoral stimulation. Bullets can also be used on other erogenous areas."

(opens in new tab) FemmeFunn Ultra Bullet Somatic psychotherapist, sex therapist, and marriage and family therapist Dr. Holly Richmond says, "I tell my clients the FemmeFun Ultra Bullet packs the most bang for the buck and size. It looks like a tiny purple flashlight with a hot pink on/off button, and has 20 different powerful vibration modes. It's perfect for travel, especially if noise is a consideration as well. It’s whisper quiet, so vibe away no matter where you are." $50 at amazon.com (opens in new tab) $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Emojibator Eggplant Emojibator Emojibator's branding aims to make sex toys fun and accessible to all people, regardless of their experience level, culminating in what Fretz calls "a unique orgasm experience." In a review, one customer raves that this is their first sex toy ever, and that they're already "obsessed." $34 at emojibator.com (opens in new tab)

Best Wand Vibrators

Wondering what type of vibrator is best for exploring erogenous zones beyond your clitoris, vagina, and anus? Howard says, "If you’d like a vibe that can be used for clitoral stimulation and to explore erogenous zones such as nipples, behind the knees, ankles, the labia, and more, then a wand will be your toy of choice."

Best G-Spot Vibrators

Ah, the mysterious g-spot. Women who orgasm from penetrative sex are usually triggered by stimulation to this elusive area—a preference that may call for a g-spot vibrator or other penetrative toy.

Not sure where the g-spot is, exactly? You're not the only one, so Howard is here to explain: "The g-spot is said to be a sensitive area located at least two to three inches inside the vagina," she says. "One way to stimulate the area is by using a finger in the 'come here' motion. New theories suggest that the g-spot is actually a part of the internal clitoris. Some people report intense orgasms when this area is stimulated. A better way to stimulate the g-spot is by using a g-spot vibrator."

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator Howard recommends this vibrator for those who enjoy g-spot stimulation, saying, "This vibrator provides direct g-spot stimulation for increased arousal and intense orgasms." $90 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Power Play 7 Function Classic Vibrator 6 Inch Many people enjoy g-spot stimulation because they are too sensitive for clitoral stimulation—a preference that Howard says calls for a "classic internal vibrator" like this one. $27 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab)

Best Clitoral-Stimulating Vibrators

The clitoris is the only known human organ whose sole purpose is physical pleasure, so why not celebrate it? The following toys are designed specifically for women who prefer clitoral stimulation, and use innovative means like rumbling, suction, air puffs, and traditional vibrations.

(opens in new tab) Womanizer Pro W500 Polly Rodriguez, (opens in new tab) founder of sexual wellness company Unbound (opens in new tab), says, "This waterproof toy is designed to provide touchless stimulation of the clitoris using pulsating pleasure waves that feel both gentle and powerful. There's really nothing else like it. The interchangeable suction heads are made of soft, hygienic silicone and you can easily switch between 8 levels of intensity. Studies showed that women using this vibrator were able to achieve orgasm, on average, in less than 2 minutes." $149 at womanizer.com (opens in new tab) $99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $119 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) INYA The Rose Clitoral Stimulator This aesthetically pleasing vibrator consistently ranks as a best seller across multiple sex toy sites, providing both rumble vibrations and air/suction settings. It also seems to work efficiently: One reviewer writes, "I was done in under a minute." $64 at babeland.com (opens in new tab)

Best Oral Sex Simulating Vibrators

Oral sex is an extremely specific sensation, and sometimes the feeling of sucking, blowing, or tongue-like strokes is precisely what one craves when indulging in some sexy time. As a result, a number of vibrators are made to mimic that feeling, and we've uncovered some of the very best.

Best Dual-Stimulation Vibrators

It is, of course, possible to want both clitoral and g-spot stimulation at the same time, which can be difficult to maneuver if you're stimulating yourself sans partner or if you have a toy geared only for one from of pleasure. But never fear: There are products made specifically for dual stimulation, the best of which we've gathered below. A keyword to look out for when shopping for dual-stimulation toys is "rabbit vibrators," which Howard says are perfect for when you're looking to have it both ways.

(opens in new tab) plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager I'm a big fan of plusOne's products, and so, evidently, is sex expert Kit Richardson (opens in new tab), who recommends this toy for those who want to be "confident that your purchase will leave you satisfied and won’t make your bank account cry. Rechargeable, waterproof, and silky-smooth body safe silicone ensures your pleasure play is a 5-star experience. With its bulbous and curved internal arm and strong vibrating clitoral arm the plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager is ideal for those looking for a fuller sensation internally while receiving a strong vibration externally." $30 at amazon.com (opens in new tab) $29.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Lora DiCarlo Osé 2 Richardson highly recommends this product, which won an innovation award in 2019. "The internal arm is an adjustable g-spot massager that replicates the come-hither motion of a finger on the g-zone area while the clitoral stimulator is designed to mimic the sensation of oral sex thru its unique rhythmic thrumming over the clitoris," Richardson describes. "Its unique features and ability to be customizable to your body allow you not only to discover new ways to enhance your pleasure, but also gives you more agency over your orgasms." $247 at loradicarlo.com (opens in new tab) $290 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $290 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab)

Best Vibrators for Partner Play

Just because you have a pal in bed with you, doesn't mean you need to abandon your toys. In fact, there are countless toys made specifically for partner play,

(opens in new tab) OhMiBod Lovelife Share Couples Vibrator Sex therapist Dr. Shannon Chavez (opens in new tab) says that this product, which is designed to wrap around a penis and also provide clitoral stimulation, if perfect "for any couple who wants to start with a product that is small and simple" She adds that "the vibrator has seven vibration patterns, and its discreet look that will make each person more comfortable introducing toys into their bedroom." $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $65 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Dame Eva "Take note that this is the *first* hands-free, strap-free, non-intrusive couples vibrator," says Polly Rodriguez. "Eva is made of the smoothest silicone, with flexible wings that fit snugly under a woman's labia majora, making it possible to experience clitoral stimulation during sex or while playing solo." $135 at dameproducts.com (opens in new tab)

Best Remote-Controlled Vibrators

Technology really can be a wonderful thing, and in the case of sex toys, it can be a gamechanger, injecting playfulness into a routine or maintaining a sense of intimacy between long-distance partners.

"Remote-controlled vibrators are often made for clitoral stimulation and work really well with a partner controlling the motions," Howard agrees. "Several app-control vibrators work well on dates and for people in long-distance relationships."

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Sync Claire Cavanah, (opens in new tab) co-founder of sex toy site Babeland, cites this as one of the platform's most popular couple's vibrator, explaining that it "can be worn during sex, is more flexible and powerful, and can be operated with an app that also works remotely. That means your partner can control your vibrator even when you're far apart." $119 at we-vibe.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) OhMiBod Esca 2 Ohmibod cofounder and creator of the original Music Vibrator (opens in new tab) Suki Dunham (opens in new tab) stands behind this novel product. She explains, "The wearable Bluetooth App-controlled vibrator is perfect for remote play whether you are across the room or across the country. Esca 2's integrated LED lights up and corresponds to the vibrations – letting your partner see exactly what kind of good vibrations they are sending your way." $109 at amazon.com (opens in new tab) $109 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $119 (opens in new tab) at Adam and Eve (opens in new tab)

Best On-The-Go Vibrators

Sexual pleasure is an important part of many people's lives, and there is nothing wrong with wanting to ensure you have the tools you need to feel good when you're on the go. Here, we've gathered some of the best products for when you have to keep your bag light and your sex toys subtle—because it's not always feasible to carry around a 6-inch silicone toy.

(opens in new tab) Unbound Babes Palma Sexologist Dr. Jordin Wiggins calls this "the vibrator you can take anywhere—discreet, wearable, waterproof," adding that she personally enjoys wearing in on her finger as a form of foreplay: "Wearing your vibrator out to a fancy dinner and no one is any wiser is a great way to build pleasure and desire." $68 at Unbound Babes (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) CalExotics Hide & Play Rechargeable Lipstick Sexologist Dr. Jill McDevitt (opens in new tab) loves this product. She says, "It easily passes for a lipstick you can keep in your purse or makeup bag. Plus it's powerful and functional, so you can actually use and enjoy it. I like to recommend this one to clients in need of something discreet and private." $18 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $17.13 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $17.59 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Anal Vibrators

If you haven't given anal sex toys a chance yet, you could be missing out on a world of pleasure. It is, however, important to educate oneself about anal stimulation, acquire the proper lube, and start slow before jumping in.

"When it comes to anal stimulation, it’s always important to only use vibrators specifically designed for anal stimulation," Howard adds. "Anal vibrators will always have a flared base to prevent them from getting lost in the anus. Beginners would love the Rocks Off Teazer Petite Sensations Vibrating Butt Plug (opens in new tab)."