Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Along with vibrators, dildos are among the most popular sex toys on the market. Designed for those who enjoy penetration, this classic sex toy is a self-pleasure fundamental. Angie Rowntree, sex expert and founder/director of ethical porn site Sssh.com , even calls dildos the "godfather of modern sex toys, pointing out that "the oldest dildo ever found on an archaeological dig is roughly 28,000 years old." Therefore, she explains, no one should feel bad about craving one, saying, "you aren’t alone at all in your fantasies and nothing is really that new under the sexual sun."

But all of this time, along with the basic nature of the dildo, means that there's been plenty of space for innovation and versatility. Now, dildos come in a huge variety of shapes, sizes, and consistencies, and can be used for partner play, kink, anal play, and more. "Dildos can be made from different types of materials, including silicone, glass, stainless steel, wood, etc," notes Marla Renee Stewart, MA, a sexologist and sexpert for Lovers (opens in new tab) . "In addition, they can vary in how they are shaped. They can be made for shorter penetration, longer penetration, or even curved to aim towards the g-spot."

This means that if you're interested in trying a dildo, the possibilities are endless: There's no one-size-fits-all toy, and exploring different options will help you find what's comfortable and pleasurable for you. Lovehoney sex educator and pleasure expert Javay Frye-Nekrasova encourages people to look into the many different kinds of toys out there in order to discover what they like best. "If you know that you enjoy penetration and the fullness feeling of being penetrated," she says, "you can just explore different-sized dildos to find the one for you."

Still, while all of this is fantastic news for sex toy enthusiasts, it also means that there is a daunting number of options out there that can easily overwhelm the casual dildo shopper or newcomer. With that in mind, we've consulted sex educators, therapists, and other experts about all things dildo so that you can go into your shopping experience educated, prepared, and and excited about all the pleasure possibilities before you.

Finding the Right Dildo

On a basic level, Javay Frye-Nekrasova defines a dildo as "an insertable toy used for penetration. it can be used for vaginal, oral, or anal penetration. They can vary in terms of shape and design, but generally dildo is used to describe penis-like insertable toys." Therefore, she says, "The first step in knowing if a dildo is a good fit for you is determining how you feel about penetration. If you don't particularly enjoy penetration then a dildo might not be the best for you."

But not all dildos are made alike, of course. Marla Renee Stewart recommends that, when shopping for dildos, users keep in mind the kind of stimulation they like and the sorts of sex acts they'd like to use the toy for. Below, we've looked into the best dildos for various types of penetration and experience levels. We've also kept quality in mind, settling for no less than the best, safest dildos around.

Stewart echoes our concern, advising, "Make sure that you use a quality dildo with body-safe material. Because sex toys are not regulated, it's easy to get a dildo that is toxic, so make sure that you look at the products and what they are made out of." She also reminds us to use lube when engaging in dildo play in order to "make penetration easier and avoid many micro-tears."

In terms of material, both Stewart and Rowntree say to buy from reputable sex toy shops and to ensure that the toys are, according to Rowntree, "body safe and designed for the purpose of penetration. If in doubt, ask the manufacturer." These materials can include body-safe glass, latex, wood, silicone, or metal, though Stewart says, "Silicone is the only material that is a little bendable, so if you want something really hard, then using any other type of material should be good. If you like a little give, silicone is great for that."

Best Dildos for Beginners

As with all things sex (and life), when it comes to dildos, there's no need to bite off more than you can chew. Frye Nekrasova advises, "It is best to start with a smaller girth and work your way up," suggesting items that are on the conservative side in terms of length and girth.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Realistic Slimline Silicone Suction Cup Dildo 8 Inch "The Lovehoney Realistic Slimline Dildo is a great option to start with," says Frye-Nekrasova. "The circumference is only 4 inches and then you can move up as you feel comfortable and ready." $16 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Desire Luxury Beaded Stainless Steel Dildo Remember: Penetration doesn't always mean penis! "If you do enjoy some types of penetration such as fingering or less girthy items, then using something like a Desire Luxury Beaded Dildo can be a great option for penetrative stimulation," Frye-Nekrasova suggests. $80 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab)

Best Lifelike Dildos

While dildos come in all shapes and sizes, and don't necessarily need to resemble penises, Frye-Nekrasova admits that lifelike dildos, which she says "are shaped to resemble and feel like anatomical penises," are "what people generally think of when they hear the word dildo."

Still, like penises themselves, these dildos come in different sizes and textures. "Some have veins, some are designed to be like circumcised penises, and others like uncircumcised penises." You can even buy dildos modeled after real-life penises (like those of porn stars)!

(opens in new tab) Jax Slayher 10" ULTRASKYN Dildo with Removable Vac-U-Lock Suction Cup This versatile dildo features a removable suction cup and is modeled after the penis of porn star and bodybuilder Jax Slayher. Standing ten inches tall and radiating with veins, this dildo means business. In the words of one reviewer, who gave the model a five-star rating, "You better be ready before you make this purchase." $94 at babeland.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Nasstoys Hero 7 Inch Ballsy Man Dildo Many people who like penises enjoy playing with their partners' testicles, and this dildo emphasizes that aspect of the male anatomy. It has a near-perfect online rating: Customers are especially pleased with the strength of the suction cup, though they do note that the dildo is not intended for beginners. $30 at adameve.com (opens in new tab)

Best Suction Cup Dildos

Some dildos—typically models made of silicone—have suction cup bases that allow them to stay in place during use. Frye-Nekrasova approves, saying, "You can put it in the shower, on a chair, on a mirror, directly on the floor, virtually any hard surface. This can give you peace of mind while using the dildo and cut out some of the workout of having to manually thrust the dildo in and out." Check below for some of our favorite options for hands-free, wrist-cramp-free fun.

(opens in new tab) Evolved Luminous Dildo Stewart specifically recommends this glow-in-the-dark dildo, which, according to reviews, is soft, feels realistic, and has strong enough suction to stay in place during even the most passionate play. $49 at loversstores.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Colours Pleasures Reviewers love this toy for how veiny it is. Its texture, along with its width, make it quite realistic, and it even comes in three colors. Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Best Dildos for Partner Play

Dildos aren't just for solo play! They can be used to penetrate or to put on a show for a partner as well. Some dildos are even made for simultaneous dual penetration, which is perfect for dual vaginal stimulation, dual anal stimulation, or simultaneous anal and vaginal stimulation. The possibilities are endless, and aren't limited to any one sexual preference!

(opens in new tab) Double Ended Whammy Dildo Stewart recommends double-sided dildos like this one in particular, suggesting, "You and your partner can experiment with different positions where both of you are being penetrated." $39 at loversstores.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Lovehoney BASICS Double-Ended Dildo 12 Inch "Double-ended dildos like the BASICS Double-Ended Dildo can be used to enjoy anal sex together where both partners are enjoying anal stimulation," suggests Frye-Nekrasova. $25 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab)

Best Strap-Ons

According to Angie Rowntree, "A strap-on is a dildo that is affixed to a harness of some kind in order to allow the wearer to penetrate their partner." She goes on to note that "while many people associate strap-ons with lesbian sex, strap-ons are also used by heterosexual couples who want to explore male pegging and/or prostate stimulation, or anyone who wants to penetrate or be penetrated by their partner in this manner." So, if you or your partner are interested in experimenting with strap-on play, you're not alone!

Marla Renee Stewart agrees, assuring, "Anyone can work a strap-on no matter your genitals. It's all about having the right fit for your harness and making sure that you are comfortable in the harness. Typically, finding a harness that can be firm, stay in place, and comfortable is great. You also want one that would be easily washable, wearable, and fits your dildo as you like."

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Advanced Unisex Strap-On Harness Kit with 7 Inch G-Spot Dildo There are over 260 reviews of this strap-on kit, and almost every single one raves about it. Not only does the kit come with everything you need to start your strap-on experience, but the dildo itself is curved for optimal g-spot and p-spot stimulation. One reviewer simply says, "Absolutely. Get it. Get it right now. Right the f*k now." $40 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Lovely Planet Strap on Me Medium Vibrating This dildo is designed to sit inside the vagina for g-spot stimulation while the wearer penetrates their partner. This mutual pleasure can enhance any sex session. One customer agrees, writing, "Love feeling like I'm connected to my partner and love the wireless control." For those into girthier, longer dildos, this product also comes in an XL size (opens in new tab). $130 at babeland.com (opens in new tab)

Best Non-Anatomical Dildos

Just because it's a dildo, doesn't mean it needs to look like a penis! Frye-Nekrasova points out that many people enjoy non-anatomical dildos, "which can be more ergonomic or abstract in design and color but still have an aspect to them that allows for focused stimulation when inserted, such as a bulbous head or tip." Many of these dildos include "glass and other non-porous, harder material dildos," along with "ones that have a specific curvature for pinpointed stimulation and intricate designs for enhanced stimulation."

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Marbled Sensual Glass Prober This toy has a near-perfect online rating, with one promising review stating, "If you're new to glass this one is a great one to start with." $35 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Njoy Eleven Njoy's stainless steel toys are highly popular for their quality and their ability to deliver on promises of ecstatic pleasure. A variation of the brand's famous Pure Wand (opens in new tab), this option is optimal for both g-spot and anal stimulation. In the words of one reviewer, "If you're hesitating...put this toy in your cart right now!" $120 at babeland.com (opens in new tab)

Best Vibrating Dildos

A g-spot stimulator is penetrative, so can it be classified as a dildo?

"Technically yes and no," answers Frye-Nekrasova, who says that vibrators designed specifically for g-spot stimulation are not dildos, whereas those designed for "deep penetration" are, in fact, dildos. "In terms of vibration, there are vibrating dildos and you can find a wide variety of anatomical-looking vibrating dildos as those are most common."

Still confused about what to ask for when you're shopping for your toy? Rowntree reassures, "If you go to a sex toy shop and ask for a 'g-spot dildo that vibrates,' undoubtedly someone will be able to help you. Don’t worry: there are no dildo police who would withhold pleasure if you’re having a hard time figuring out what it is that you want."

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Triple Tickler Realistic G-Spot Dildo Vibrator Reviewers love this dildo, but they note that the girth is "quite something"—so beginners, proceed with caution (and time and lube)! For those comfortable with substantial size, though, this is a great option. Another review reads, "If you are looking for something to make you orgasm every time, this is the one." $15 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) FemmeFunn Wireless Turbo Shaft This remote-controlled vibrating dildo is great for convenient solo or partner play. One happy customer writes, "This has quickly become my favorite. I like the vibration and movement as well as the material. My girlfriend says it is comfortable to wear in a harness and can enjoy the vibration as well. It was a great purchase." $112 at babeland.com (opens in new tab)

Best Anal Dildos

Dildos can be great for those who enjoy anal stimulation—particularly that which mimics penetration by fingers or a penis. However, not just any toy should be used for anal play. According to Angie Rowntree, who also reminds us to never insert toys into the vagina after using them to engage in anal play, says, "Anal toys, including dildos, are usually clearly denoted by the manufacturer, and generally speaking will also have a 'flared' base for safety." This flare, notably, is made in order to prevent the toy from getting sucked into the rectum. In fact, Marla Renee Stewart calls the rectum "a vacuum," and that sex toys without widened or flared bases "will go in and have a hard time coming out."

Furthermore, many anal dildos are better suited for anal play for other reasons. "Dildos with more bend and flexibility to them do well for anal play as the positioning of the body," says Javay Frye-Nekrasova. "Dildos that are smaller in terms of girth are better for people just getting started in penetrative anal play and this is because the anus has muscles called sphincters that have to be trained to stretch for more girth."

(opens in new tab) BASICS Ribbed Anal Starter Dildo 5 Inch Frye-Nekrasova recommends this toy specifically, calling it "a great starter anal dildo." $13 at lovehoney.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Le Wand Hoop Stainless Steel Massager Reviewers love the weight, sensation, and contours of this "phenomenal" stainless steel toy. $145 at loversstores.com (opens in new tab)

Best Fantasy Dildos

Frye-Nekrasova describes fantasy dildos as those "designed to look more like dragons or aliens or other sci-fi/fantastical creatures." And there's nothing new about this sort of fantasy: One need only look to classical mythology, like Greek myths of gods seducing women while in the form of animals, as well as art like Katsushika Hokusai's "Dream of the Fisherman's Wife," to understand that people have long found sexual appeal in a variety of fantastical places, both within and beyond the natural world.

Lucky for out generation, fantasy dildos are widely sold across sex toy retailers. According to Frye-Nekrasova, "These dildos come in a wide variety of colors and designs from super girthy to sparkly to a combination of shapes and sizes in one," so you can pluck your fantasy from your imagination and bring it straight to your bedroom.